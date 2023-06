Fiery Dumfries won't shirk Grealish battle

The curtain falls on the season in Europe on Saturday night with a fascinating Champions League final. Manchester City, who are going for an historic treble, face an Inter side who have underperformed domestically but been solid throughout the European campaign.

In terms of stats, a lot will go out the window for a final and we fully expect the Italian side to play the spoiler if they can, as they won't be able to match City for skill. It should make for an interesting game and probably be quite feisty.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is quite card happy at best of times, issuing an average of 4.34 cards per game in his last 300 games.

Leg 1: Denzel Dumfries to be booked

Denzel Dumfries, the Dutch right wing-back, is an all action player, up and down that right hand side. But he will have a tough job against Jack Grealish who's playing some of his best football in a City shirt.

Dumfries is a fiery character and won't shy away from any tackles. He averages a foul per game domestically but that's generally against much lesser quality than what he will face here.

He looks good value given who he's up against and his style of play.

Leg 2: Rodri to be booked

Rodri is City's anchor and a player who's had a fantastic season and probably goes under the radar a lot compared to some of the more offensive players. He has averaged 1.3 fouls per game and we think he will be vital in the turnovers as Inter will sit deep and look to counter.

His big game stats are very strong for bookings, he will be one of the first names on the team sheet and will play the full 90 minutes. He adds some terrific value at the prices at 3/13.95 for the single.

