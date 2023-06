All the best bets from the patterns in this season's UCL

12/1 13.00 for a repeat of the 2005 final in Istanbul

Grealish to assist Haaland is 11/2 6.40

Another Inter clean sheet at 11/2 6.40

Almost 3/1 3.95 for Lukaku to continue own trend

English v Italians in 2005 repeat City to win on pens? The Opta Stat: "This is the first ever meeting between Manchester City and Internazionale. It's the first time the first competetive meeting between two sides has been in a UEFA Champions League final since Liverpool faced AC Milan in 2005, also played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, when the English side won on penalties after a 3-3 draw." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win on penalties @ 12/1 13.00



Inter top clean sheet tree Can Inter stop City from scoring? The Opta Stat: "Internazionale have kept eight clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches this season, including five in six games in the knockout stages. Should they hold their opponents to a shutout here, they would equal the record for most clean sheets in the knockout stages in a single edition of the tournament (six - previously done by Arsenal in 2005-06)." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 0.5 Man City goals @ 11/2 6.40



Jack the lad, swing! Can Jack deliver for City? The Opta Stat: "Jack Grealish has created 35 chances for Manchester City in this season's UEFA Champions League, the most by an English player in a season that Opta has on record (2003-04 onwards) and most by any player since Dusan Tadic in 2018-19 for Ajax (37). Grealish has also carried the ball the furthert distance of any player (3,208m) - more than Inter's top-two most prolific ball carriers combined (2,786m)." The Betfair Bet: Back Grealish to assist Erling Haaland @ 11/2 6.40



Haaland, Haaland Erling to break another record The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland has scored 12 UEFA Champions League goals this season for Manchester City, the joint most by a player for an English club along with Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 for Man Utd. He's failed to score in his last two appearances in the competition, never before going three consecutive games without a goal. The last Norweigan player to score in a Champions League final was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1999 final for Manchester United." The Betfair Bet: Back Erling Haaland to score first @ 12/5 3.35



Lukaku is king Can Romelu show the world? The Opta Stat: "Despite only playing 144 minutes and not starting a single game in the UEFA Champions League this season, Romelu Lukaku is the only Inter player to have either scored or assisted in every round they've featured in (goal in group stage, goal in RO16, goal in quarter-final, assist in semi-fnal). The only player to start a Champions League final having not started a game prior to that in the seaso was Ryan Bertrand in 2012 for Chelsea." The Betfair Bet: Back Romelu Lukaku to score or assist @ 11/4 3.70



A final for the keepers? Back both 'keepers to inspire The Opta Stat: "Based on the quality of shots on target faced, Internazionale's Andre Onana has prevented the most goals of any goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League this season (7.8 - nine conceded from 16.8 xG on target). Indeed, he could equal the record for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a single UEFA Champions League campaign (currently on eight), last acheived by Edouard Mendy in 2020-21 (9). Ederson, meanwhile, sits top of the save % charts in the Champions League this season on 85.2%, just above Inter's Onana (81.5%)." The Betfair Bet: Back both GKs to make 2+ saves in each half @ 28/1 29.00



