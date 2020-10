US Election Live Blog: Daily odds updates and tips from the Betfair team

18:15

Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida

Around midnight, President Trump will host his first campaign rally since being infected with Covid-19. He will address supporters at Orlando Sanford Airport in the ultimate swing state of Florida.

The rally comes after his doctor Sean Conley signed off a memo saying he was 'no longer a Covid transmission risk'. The White House still refuses to say when he last tested negative but Trump told supporters in an audio message that he's 'tested totally negative', suggested he has 'immunity' and therefore 'can't get it'. Twitter, however, ruled the below a breach of their rules.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!! ? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Regardless of whether this rally is a smart, or responsible, move, the choice of venue is no surprise. No serious analyst believe he can win the electoral college without Florida but the polls look grim. Biden leads by an average 4.5% and by 11% in one respected survey last week.

More specifically the airport is in Seminole County and part of the famous I-4 corridor. Regarded as the key to winning the state, this is a 'bellwether' region - proven a reliable indicator of the national picture in previous elections - and home to precisely the sort of soft-Biden/undecided voters he needs to convert.