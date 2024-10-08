US Election Latest: Trump is favourite, storms on the horizon, and Harris' media blitz

Trump is once again the favourite, at 1/1 2.00 to win the election

More storms on the horizon as Hurricane Milton intensifies at a record rate

Harris undertakes a media blitz to counter criticism

There are only four weeks left of this US Election campaign, and the last week has been a rollercoaster.

We've had the first and only Vice-Presidential debate of this cycle, hurricanes battering key swing states, and a string of endorsements and campaign appearances, with Bruce Springsteen coming out for the Democrats, and Elon Musk joining Trump on the campaign trail on Saturday.

The two Presidential candidates have been neck and neck in recent weeks on the betting markets.

Yet yesterday Trump hit his lowest odds since a month ago, according to the Betfair Exchange. He is now at 1/12.00 to win back the Presidency, while Harris trails at 21/202.05.

This means that, overnight for the first time since the Presidential debate a month ago, he had his best chance of winning back the Presidency.

£949,000 was bet on the US Election Winner market in the last 24 hours. It's heating up...

More storms on the horizon...

As we highlighted in our daily piece a week ago, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in multiple Southern states recently, creating a humanitarian crisis as well as a political issue for the Presidential candidates.

Two swing states in the Presidential election - Georgia and North Carolina - were deeply impacted by the storm.

Today, Georgia sits at 1/21.50 odds of being carried by Trump, while North Carolina is at 4/61.67.

Yet things are looking even more urgent now.

Hurricane Milton, which was a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning, is now a Category 5 storm - the highest classification.

It is also the strongest storm in the Gulf of Mexico in two decades, and one of only three hurricanes to have ever intensified faster.

With Florida in the cross-hairs at the very least, the two campaigns' responses to this could be pivotal in the election.

Listen to Politics...Only Bettor US election special with Adam Boulton

A media blitz incoming

This week, Kamala Harris responds to criticism that she has been media-shy with a slew of major media interviews.

Her first - and perhaps most consequential - took place last night, as she sat down with CBS' "60 Minutes" show, which is regularly the top non-sports programme on US television and wins millions, if not tens of millions, of viewers.

She will then join Howard Stern, The View, and Stephen Colbert's The Late Show for interviews later today,

With Donald Trump suddenly the favourite in the betting markets, the hope is that this blitz will stem the bleeding.