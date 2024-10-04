US Election Latest: It's Obama time, plus Musk and Cheney, and is Indiana in play?

Barack Obama hits the campaign shortly

Elon Musk will get involved as will anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney

Is Republican stronghold Indiana in play?

Will the Obama effect boost Harris?

Barack Obama starts campaigning next week for Kamala Harris, a high-profile surrogate for the campaign and one of the most popular Democrats alive. He will be conducting a number of visits in - you guessed it - swing states.

Obama kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next Thursday, hoping to boost the Democrats' chances in the state. They are currently 10/111.91 but the Republicans believe they can win the Keystone State and hoover up its 19 electoral college votes.

It makes sense to roll out such an icon of Democratic politics in the most at-risk states. Remember, these states also often have the most competitive down-ballot races - i.e. races for House and Senate seats where the candidate's chances might go down to a simple matter of turnout for the presidential campaign.

Obama and other political heavyweights will have any number of candidates seeking their support.

Expect more heavyweights to be rolled out strategically over the coming weeks. President Bill Clinton, who carried a great number of states for the Democrats which have rarely if ever been carried since, is likely to be out there, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who hit what may be the high-water mark for Latino support for a Democratic Presidential nominee. Each has particular strenghs that campaigns will want to tap.

Musk to campaign for Trump?

A pro-Trump Political Action Committee - i.e. a group that fundraises and organises in an election - is ramping up efforts in Wisconsin where the Democrats are 5/81.62, the Republicans 7/52.40. This particular vehicle is funded by Elon Musk, and will take the lead in the final sprint to November.

Will we see Musk out stumping on the campaign trail?

I wouldn't be surprised. His voice is growing louder as he steps up criticisms of Harris. He has also accepted a potential role in a future Trump administration to tackle government waste, which Trump announced and Musk had been pushing for for months.

He is also attending a Trump rally this Saturday at the site of the assassination attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania. He says he will be "there to support" but the Trump campaign may well be trying to have him speak as I write.

Liz Cheney, who was a Republican leader in Congress occupying the third most-senior position in the House of Representatives' Republican caucus, was campaigning with Harris on Thursday at the site of the foundation of the Republican Party.

Cheney is a virulent anti-Trump Republican, so her decision to hit the trail with Harris is significant. She is also the daughter of former VP Dick Cheney. Will other Republicans join her?

Rumours of a "surprise guest" at the Democratic Convention this summer caused many to speculate former President George W Bush might be endorsing Harris. Dick Cheney has already said he will vote Harris.

Bruce Springsteen endorsed Harris yesterday. Will he appear at a rally? Will Taylor Swift? Expect this month to be full of surprises.

Is Indiana in play?

To claim Indiana is "in play" is pretty tongue in cheek.

There is a reason why the betting markets have the Democrats at 59/160.00 to win the state in the Presidential election.

While Barack Obama did clinch the state, by less than 1%, before that you have to go back to Lyndon B Johnson in 1964 to see a Democrat carry Indiana. Before that, you have to go as far as Franklin D. Roosevelt...

Yet the deep-red state may well have some good news for the Democrats - a much closer-than-expected Governor's race.

Polling has shown that the Democratic candidate - a former Republican schools chief - is neck and neck with the Republican candidate. A Libertarian candidate is polling at 8% which may be disadvantaging the Republicans more than usual.

This would mark the first time in 20 years that a Democrat has held the Governorship of Indiana.