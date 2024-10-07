US Election Latest: Musk joins Trump in Pennsylvania and Hanks is UK's favourite for president

Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in July

Elon Musk joined Trump but how much could that change things?

Which celebrity would win if they ran for president?

Trump back to the scene

On Saturday, Donald Trump hosted a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania where the former president was shot in the attempted assassination in July.

At that time, he was still facing Joe Biden in the race for president but around a week later Biden pulled out of the race, leading to Kamala Harris' coronation as Democratic candidate and a much tighter race between her and Trump.

Trump's re-appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania, is a sign of strength - showing he cannot be cowed - but also a sign that he is struggling to regain the momentum that he had over the summer.

The day before the attempted assassination Trump was 4/61.67 to become the next president, giving him a 60% chance of winning the office.

Today, both he and Harris are evens at 1/12.00 - putting them neck and neck - and Harris has a tiny advantage.

Musk joined the fray

As we speculated in Friday morning's edition, Elon Musk did indeed join Trump on stage at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Musk tweeted that he would be at the rally and "there to support" Trump, but as we suggested, the Trump campaign might well have judged that having Musk on stage with the former-president could further boost his campaign.

Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $264 billion according to Forbes. As the owner of x.com (formerly Twitter) with a following of 200.3m, anything he does to support the campaign will certainly carry weight.

But how much do celebrity endorsements matter?

We covered this last month, with Max Liu suggesting that while celebrity endorsements look good, the example from Hillary Clinton's doomed campaign should be a warning to others.

While the Clinton campaign had some of the world's biggest stars on their side, it eventually failed to move the dial for her Presidential bid.

Hanks is the "Forrest Trump" of Hollywood

While celebrity endorsements might not make a difference, perhaps a celebrity running for president would.

Ronald Reagan, a former film actor turned Governor of California and eventually President of the United States, paved the way for Trump to assume the same office.

Could Trump's legacy be to anoint another star as the next White House resident?

A YouGov poll for Betfair found that Tom Hanks, best known as the protagonist of Forrest Gump, is backed by Brits to make the best president out of a range of celebrities.

Hanks came out on top with Brits with 36% of the vote, followed by fellow actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with 22%, and Oprah Winfrey on 21%.

Perhaps the UK's support means the trio will be mulling a bid for the White House.