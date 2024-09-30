US Election Latest: Storms brewing on multiple fronts could dominate VP debate

Catch up with all the key US politics news in our daily column

Hurricane Helene caused havoc this weekend, as Trump plans visit to Georgia

Middle Eastern politics could yet change this election

These are expected to be key topics at the Vice Presidential debate tomorrow

A new type of storm

The stormy exchanges on the campaign trail bear no comparison to the destruction wreaked as Hurricane Helene swept through Florida and throughout a number of Southern states over the last few days.

Almost 100 people died in the wake of the destruction caused by the hurricane, the second major storm of the 2024 storm season.

Politico argues that as well as creating a dire humanitarian catastrophe, the storm will have political shockwaves, too. Two presidential swing states - Georgia and North Carolina - were some of the most-affected.

Donald Trump goes to Georgia today to survey the damage, and used a campaign stop this weekend to criticise his rival Kamala Harris for fundraising in other states instead of traveling down South.

And that's not all...

Worries about the escalating situation in the Middle East may also prove yet another flashpoint in the final sprint in the US Election.

Reports have suggested there are tanks massing on the border between Israel and Lebanon, as Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terrorist group. This included killing the leader of Hezbollah, a long-time Israeli target who was killed in a flurry of bombings in Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

Middle Eastern politics has long held sway in US Presidential politics, and this year is no different.

In particular, the US relationship with Israel has come under huge strain, as Israel faces international condemnation for its response to the October 7th attacks last year.

Both parties have been stalwart supporters of the country in the past, but Democratic leaders have been pressured this year by protestors opposed any American support to Israel.

Expect all this and more from the debate tomorrow night...

Expect barbs to be traded on this and much more tomorrow night, at the first and only Vice-Presidential debate of this election cycle.

Running mates Tim Walz and JD Vance will meet in New York City tomorrow night, and this VP debate will be watched closely - not least because Trump and Harris will not meet again for a debate before the election.

The two VP candidates have been thrust to a new prominence during the election cycle. While JD Vance became a national figure upon the release of his bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, Tim Walz was lesser-known before his announcement as Kamala Harris' running mate earlier in the summer.

The Presidential debate changed the betting markets significantly earlier this month, with Kamala Harris recapturing the lead held by Trump overnight.

Election watchers will be looking out for a slam-dunk by either candidate which might have a similar impact.

