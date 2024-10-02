US Election Latest: VP debate fizzles out but sparks Trump gamble on Betfair Exchange

No clear winner at the VP debate as Dems back Walz and Reps back Vance

Campaign goes on in storm-affected South and swing states

Well that was...an anticlimax

Last night was the vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance - a hotly anticipated event that was the only time the two running mates would meet, and only the second debate in total between the Harris and Trump election 2024 campaigns.

And... there was not much to report.

The Presidential debate last month between Harris and Trump saw sparks fly between the two as Trump lost his cool, but the vice-presidential candidates kept a lid on such impulses.

The two attacked the respective presidential candidate of the other much more than attacking each other. The two even showed a degree of agreement with each other. Walz said at the end that there was a lot of "commonality" between the two.

As for who "won", it ended up being a fairly uneventful debate, but Vance will be pleased to have raised his star after weeks of unfortunate headlines and claims that he and Trump are "weird". Polling shows that Democrats thought Walz won, while Republicans thought JD Vance won. Go figure.

For all that the debate was uneventful, however, there was significant movement in the Betfair Exchange election winner market where Trump became the favourite at just under 1/12.00 and Harris has drifted to 21/10.

What now?

The two campaigns continue to hit the trail, with no hot-ticket clashes between them until Election Day - unless Trump changes his mind and agrees to another debate with Harris.

Despite a buzz around the debate, the campaigns are still focused around the real disaster unfolding in the Southern states in the US - after the huge damage wreaked by Hurricane Helene over the weekend.

Harris will take a break from campaigning to travel to Georgia for a briefing on the damage from the Hurricane, while President Biden is traveling to South and North Carolina too. The two will be hoping to project their presence and support after reports came of Biden snoozing on the beach over the weekend, while Trump claimed that Harris spent more time fundraising in Nevada and California than visiting the damage of the storm.

As for the two vice presidents, they are off to swing states that are critical in the election - Vance to Michigan, where the Democrats are well ahead in the betting markets, and Walz to Pennsylvania, which may be a critical decider of this election as covered previously.

Trump and Harris, together apart

While we won't get another televised clash between the two candidates, there will still be plenty of opportunities to watch some potential slow motion car crashes on television between Trump and Harris.

That's not only because the two will intensify their rally schedules - which for Trump in the past has given him plenty of opportunities to go slightly off the rails - but they will also both be sitting down for more interviews over the next month.

The latest to look out for may well be CBS' famous "60 minutes" interview show - which said today that they had invited Harris and Trump for separate sitdowns. Harris accepted, while Trump backed out - which is no doubt why they are announcing it now, keen to goad him into accepting.

Make sure to watch, as the CBS team will be keen to break stories and make an impact in the increasingly busy race.