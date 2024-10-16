US Election: Surge of bets on Trump makes former-president shortest odds since July at 4/6

Trump is 4/6 favourite with 60% chance on Betfair Exchange

A monumental 24 hours on the Betfair Exchange US election winner market saw punters heavily backing Donald Trump, as his odds dropped to their lowest since late July.

Trump is 1.674/6 (a 60% chance) to win the election on 5 November while his opponent Kamala Harris' odds have drifted to 2.56/4 (40%).

The Betfair Predicts US election temperature gauge has now swung into Likely territory for a Trump victory, having been firmly in the Too Close to Call zone since its launch several weeks ago.

This has been one of the tighest US elections ever on the Betfair Exchange but, while the polls continue to indicate that the race for the White House is deadlocked, in recent days Trump has regained the momentum and pulled away from Harris, at least in the eyes of bettors.

Trump has been the Republican candidate for presidency at the last three US elections and he has never been a shorter price on the Betfair Exchange at this point in the race than he is now.

Trump backed as more than £2m bet in 24 hours

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "More than £2m has been bet since yesterday, and the vast majority of that has been for the former President.

"The dial on our market temperature gauge has now moved even further in Donald Trump's favour. The gauge takes the live data from the Betfair Exchange market and show's how the race is going, and it is now telling us that Donald Trump is likely to win November's vote.

"The last time his odds were this short was back in July, after Joe Biden officially announced that he was stepping down from the race.

"This has been a rollercoaster ride on the Betfair Exchange US election markets, with more than £140m bet in total, and while the odds have been tight recently, the momentum is now very much in favour of Trump."

The election is less than three weeks away and the latest market moves on the Betfair Exchange indicate that the run-up to 5 November will see plenty of betting activity.

Favouritism has changed hands repeatedly in the 2024 election and, while Trump is in the driving seat at the moment, Harris backers will still believe that their candidate can win.

