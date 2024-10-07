Politics...Only Bettor: Listen to our US Election special now!

Betfair's first Politics podcast of the US election out now!

Former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton hosts

Our panel go in-depth on the 2024 US Election, which is shaping up to be the closest ever

Stay up to speed with all the election betting news in our 2024 US Presidential Election Live Blog

View Betfair Exchange politics markets as you have never seen before at Betfair Predicts

As we enter the final few weeks of the 2024 Presidential Election get across all the key talking points with the first Politics...Only Bettor podcast of the campaign.

Expert panel unpack the closest election of recent memory

In host Adam Boulton - former Sky News anchor and currently on Times Radio - The Sun's political editor Harry Cole and Fleet Street journalist Susie Boniface (AKA FleetStreetFox on Twitter) as well as Betfair's own Sam Rosbottom, our panel brings a wealth of political knowledge and views.

Little more than 30 days stand between us and election day and with the betting as tight as it could be - Trump 2.021/1 to win the election, Harris 2.021/1 - and with the lead flipping back and forth seven times in the past three months our panel explore where the race will be won and lost before the votes are counted on November 5.

Swing States come under the focus

Any conversation about a US election win must take in the Swing States - with seven looking pivotal to the outcome of the 2024 election (click here for politics betting expert Paul Krishnamurty's full explainer). As Sam says in the podcast, in a country of 330 million people the election result will largely hinge on the votes of around 300,000 Americans across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, north Carolina, Penslyvnia and Wisconsin.

Susie points out that Arizona, a state with a young population incluing many latinos is leaning towards Trump. Is this evidence of 'something going wrong' with Harris' campaign? Find out in the first episode of Politics...Only Bettor!

If Brits could vote in the US election

This week saw Betfair release our 51st State Survey, which quizzed more than 2,000 Brits to explore their voting intentions if they could particpate in the US elecion. The results were illuminating.

Split into age, region, political affiliation and more, we find out that Trump's popularity with young Brits has rapidly increased, that all parts of the UK would vote for Harris over Trump and that nearly a quarter of Reform voters would put an X next to the Democrat candidate plus loads more. Listen to the panel debate the results in Politics...Only Bettor: US Election Special!

You can read a full breakdown of the survey results in the Betting.Betfair story here.

Now read our US election live blog and stay on top of all the big betting news from the race to the White House