51st State: Betfair survey shows Harris winning by landslide with Brits but 1 in 5 would vote Trump

Betfair's 51st State survey shows how UK would vote in the US election

60% of Brits favour Harris but support for Trump in UK has doubled since 2020

Is Trump enjoying UK youthquake? 32% of 16-24s back him

As Brits look across the pond and wonder if Americans will elect Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the US presidential election on 5 November, Betfair have teamed up with YouGov to ask people in the UK who they would vote for if given the opportunity.

The results of the survey, in which more than 2,000 people from the across the UK took part, makes for fascinating reading, as the race for the White House hots up and remains too close to call, according to the Betfair Exchange odds.

As it stands, bettors have staked £125m on the Betfair Exchange US election markets heading into November's vote and the market continues to attract attention from people who are desperate to know who will win the next US election.

That is understandable as the Betfair Exchange has correctly predicted the last 22 of 24 major world elections and will be a key predictor for next month's event.

Harris wins easily with Brits

If it were up to British voters, Kamala Harris would win the US election by a landslide.

The vast majority of Brits (60%) would vote for Harris, which is substantially more than the 47% who said they would vote for Joe Biden back in 2020.

Her popularity with Brits reflects the way Harris has grabbed the momentum since she replaced Biden as the Democratic Party candidate for president in the summer.

She flipped the odds to become the favourite to win the election during her 10 September TV debate against Trump which Harris was widely judged to have won comfortably.

UK warming to Trump

More surprising perhaps is that Trump's popularity is on the increase in the UK, according to the Betfair survey.

One in five Brits (22%) said they would vote for Trump - up from 12% when Betfair asked the same question before the last US election four years ago - and the breakdown of to whom he appeals makes for fascinating reading.

Trump's popularity peaks with young Brits

Those aged 18-24 were most likely to back Trump if given a vote, with 32% saying they would choose the former president, which has almost tripled since the last election (11%).

And London is where he is most popular

When it comes to UK regions, London is the one with the highest percentage of people who would vote for Trump, with almost a third (31%) in the capital saying they would back him. That's up from 12% four years ago.

Even Tories favour Harris!

It is less surprising to see that 60% of Brits who voted Reform UK in the 2024 General Election would vote for Trump.

Of those who expressed a preference for Harris, support in the UK peaks at 84% amongst Liberal Democrat and Green Party voters. But 79% of those who voted Labour would choose Harris and even among Tories the figure is 54%.

Trump won the White House in 2016 - the same year Brits voted for Brexit - and more than a third of people who voted to leave in Britain's in-out referendum eight years ago said they would back Trump. Less than one in 10 remainers said the same.

Finally, the survey also showed that people in the UK would overwhelmingly oppose joining the US as the 51st state (80%), with only 10% open to pledging allegiance to the American flag.