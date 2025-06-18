Royal Ascot 2025 Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for every race on Wednesday

Royal Ascot 2025 day 2 tips for every race

Best bets for Prince Of Wales's Stakes G1 and more

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

The big race of the day on Wednesday at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Los Angeles heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Currently unbeaten on both starts this season, landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, he is the form horse in the race.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top two from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles to finish in the top two places in 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 2. Watch Now!

Royal Ascot Day 2 tips

A near maximum field of 25 go to post for the Queen Mary Stakes, but the market has been dominated since the beginning of the month by Zelaina who bids to land this Group 2 prize for the second year in succession for connections.

Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing teamed up to win the corresponding Nottingham event taken by Zelaina with Leovanni 12 months ago before securing victory in this contest and this year's contender appears, at first sight, to have all the attributes required to produce a major performance.

While her class is evident, there are a couple of negatives with the first being her price, while the second is the relatively modest speed figure accrued at Colwick Park.

At odds of around 2/13.00 I am happy to let her win, preferring instead to side with a filly which has been there and done it in Society Kiss.

The most expensive yearling in the field, the selection's price regressed at the breeze-ups, although those agents that let her slip through their fingers were left cursing at this venue in early May when she made a winning start to life with Ralph Beckett in the hands of Hector Crouch.

Purposely not seen since, the daughter of Norfolk Stakes winner A'ali, is regarded as experienced enough not to need a second racecourse start so arrives here fresh and rested and, as the sole course winner in the field, she makes plenty of appeal, especially as her yard enjoyed a welcome winner on Monday.

Recommended Bet Back Society Kiss, Each-Way, in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

There's been plenty to like about French raider Asmarani's three starts to date and this stoutly-bred type looks sure to benefit from stepping up in trip in the Queen's Vase.

From a stamina-laden Aga Khan family, the son of Sottsass was off the mark at the second time of asking in a Saint-Cloud maiden in April and then acquitted himself well despite dropping back in trip when runner-up to Rafal Design in Group 3 company last time.

The winner did that form no harm at all when taking another Group 3 contest on his next start and Asmarani's pedigree suggests he should relish trying 1m6f for the first time.

The selection does have a rather tricky draw to overcome in stall 13, but Mickael Barzalona is very proficient at getting horses into good positions from less-than-ideal draws, a skill he's honed well over the years by riding in plenty of Meydan dirt races.

Of the opposition, Shackleton and Rahiebb top the shortlist.

The former is trained by Aidan O'Brien and, as a son of Camelot, he'll also be suited by a good stamina test for the first time, while similar comments apply to Frankel's son Rahiebb, who is open to improvement over this longer trip, while it's worth noting his stable won this with subsequent St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov in 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Asmarani in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 9/2

Start Of Day makes her second start for Christopher Head in the Duke Of Cambridge and I think the market is underestimating her potential for improvement.

She ran to a very good level last year when trained by Henri-Francois Devin including when chasing home Ombudsman and finishing ahead of Map Of Stars at Longchamp, those two horses being towards the front of the market for the Prince Of Wales's which follows the Duke Of Cambridge.

Start Of Day was switched to Christopher Head this year and made her debut for the yard over a mile at Longchamp. She was terribly positioned at the back of the field in a race run at a crawl and finished fifth while clocking the quickest time for the final three furlongs.

While this may not be run at a very strong pace, I'm expecting a significantly quicker pace than was the case that day and that will suit Start Of Day. Her gradual progression last season suggested that there could be more to come from her this year and she wasn't far behind Fallen Angel and Running Lion in the Prix de l'Opera. It may be that she will need a longer trip to show her best but she's with a trainer who has gained some remarkable results on his occasional ventures to Britain and I'm hoping she can put up another one. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Start Of Day in the 15:40 at Royal Ascot 1pt e/w SBK 20/1

Los Angeles is very much a "thou shalt not pass" horse in the mould of a horse with true grit and while he has a ghost to exorcise at Ascot after running poorly in last year's Champion Stakes, at least he won't have heavy ground to deal with.

His season has been unimpeachable so far with two-from-two and beat Anmaat in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time and a terrific battle. Anmaat came from further back and travelled all over LA, but Ryan Moore conjured up a big run on the inside and bravely fought back when headed.

His third in the Arc marks him down as a horse with stamina, but a stiff 1m2f on good and fast ground will see him hard to pass again under Moore - expect more bravery which this horse has in spades.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles in the 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

My Cloud was no certainty to make the cut for the Royal Hunt Cup (17:00) but having sneaked in near the foot of the weights for this thirty-runner cavalry charge over Ascot's straight mile, he needs to be high on the shortlist from his draw near the stand rail.

Trained by Roger Varian, My Cloud is a very lightly-raced four-year-old and a half-brother to a top-class miler in Palace Pier. Having won his last three starts, My Cloud could be heading for better things himself in due course as he looks a smart prospect, though there's a big handicap in him first and the Hunt Cup looks tailor made for him.

My Cloud's latest win came at Newbury after one of his usual slow starts left him with a bit to do but he overcame the run of the race to get up late for a head win over subsequent winner Boyfriend. My Cloud had had plenty more to spare on his previous outing when making a mockery of his opening handicap mark in an apprentice race over the Hunt Cup course and distance in April.

Readily getting to the front, he soon drew clear to win impressively by three and a half lengths. With the 'Horse In Focus' flag for his latest success and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3lb with a 'p' indicating further improvement, he looks sure to go close in his bid for a four-timer.

Recommended Bet Back My Cloud in 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 7/2

Winner of the 2023 Chesham Stakes as a juvenile, Snellen is bidding for a second Royal Ascot success for Gavin Cromwell as she makes her return to action in Europe following a winter in warmer climes.

Absent for 104 days after a string of runs in Bahrain, where she enjoyed success over Majestic before performing with credit in a couple of handicaps, also featuring in Listed company behind Phantom Flight, the daughter of Expert Eye is on a stiff mark from a rating of 100 but has proven to possess plenty of ability and has gained valuable experiences throughout her career to date.

Last term, Snellen finished second to now 105-rated subsequent Group Three winner Vera's Secret, giving 3lb away to her older rival as a three-year-old on that occasion, and gave 2lb to now 98-rated Majestic, a winner in his following start, when recording a length-and-three-quarter success in December.

The four-year-old has proven herself against tough opposition, has course form at this meeting, and has a vast amount of experience in her favour which should hold her in good stead. Under Gary Carroll, Snellen can make the frame at generous double-figure odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Snellen E/W in 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 14/1

The final race of the day is the Windsor Castle Stakes (18:10) and I'm going to have another swing at a big price at the Richard Fahey-trained Utmost Respect. The son of Invincible Spirit put down very impressive data in his breeze at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale prior to changing hands for 220,000gns. Well fancied for his debut at York, he endured a nightmare passage and had to go down as an unlucky loser when a close second to Ballistic Missile.

As frustrating as that was, Utmost Respect is sure to have learned loads from the experience and the fact that his trainer is pointing him at this race for his second career outing speaks to the regard in which he is held. As well as that, Richard Fahey made a notably slow start to the season by his high standards and this colt debuted in amongst that quiet period, but Fahey has returned to form in the meantime and that can only be seen as a positive. He looks to be drawn in the right part of the track and looks worth supporting at big prices.