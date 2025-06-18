Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three Royal Ascot races including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Cinderella's Dream can confirm Newmarket impression

Last year's Irish 1000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel drops down from Group 1 company for the first time in a while in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (15:40) and is entitled to have come on for her reappearance in the Lockinge Stakes, but connections are resorting to headgear in a bid to coax her back to her best and she'll need to be at the top of her game with Cinderella's Dream, her main rival on ratings, also in the field.

Both fillies finished in mid-division in last year's 1000 Guineas, with Cinderella's Dream going on to have a successful US campaign for 'Hot Trainer' Charlie Appleby, gaining a Grade 1 success in the Belmont Oaks and running a good second in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

After reappearing in Dubai, Cinderella's Dream was then impressive in making her race fitness tell in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket where she put up a career-best effort whilst breaking the track record in the process. Last year's 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka was four and a half lengths back in second, while Running Lion, successful in this race twelve months ago, was last of the five.

Cinderella's Dream earned the 'Horse In Focus' and 'Sectional Timing' flags for that performance and she's capable of providing the race's most successful jockey, William Buick, with a fourth win in this contest.

Anmaat came out on top in a first meeting with Los Angeles in last autumn's Champion Stakes when overcoming plenty of trouble in Ascot's short straight to cause a 40/1 shock. But Los Angeles clearly didn't give his true running that day, the only time in his career that he hasn't finished in the money, with the valid excuse of the race coming too soon after his third place in the Arc less than a fortnight earlier.

As the winner of the Irish Derby and Great Voltigeur, it could have been argued that Los Angeles wasn't running over his best trip in the Champion Stakes, but evidence this season suggests that he's just as tough a customer to beat over a mile and a quarter.

Having made a successful reappearance in the Mooresbridge Stakes, Los Angeles had to put up another gritty performance back at the Curragh in the Tattersalls Gold Cup when regaining the lead he'd surrendered to Anmaat in the final furlong and getting back up to win by half a length.

Los Angeles had race fitness on his side there, but he'll be hard to beat again in a cracking renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes in which he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a pound from Anmaat, ahead of the supplemented filly See The Fire.

My Cloud was no certainty to make the cut for the Royal Hunt Cup (17:00) but having sneaked in near the foot of the weights for this thirty-runner cavalry charge over Ascot's straight mile, he needs to be high on the shortlist from his draw near the stand rail.

Trained by Roger Varian, My Cloud is a very lightly-raced four-year-old and a half-brother to a top-class miler in Palace Pier. Having won his last three starts, My Cloud could be heading for better things himself in due course as he looks a smart prospect, though there's a big handicap in him first and the Hunt Cup looks tailor made for him.

My Cloud's latest win came at Newbury after one of his usual slow starts left him with a bit to do but he overcame the run of the race to get up late for a head win over subsequent winner Boyfriend. My Cloud had had plenty more to spare on his previous outing when making a mockery of his opening handicap mark in an apprentice race over the Hunt Cup course and distance in April.

Readily getting to the front, he soon drew clear to win impressively by three and a half lengths. With the 'Horse In Focus' flag for his latest success and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3lb with a 'p' indicating further improvement, he looks sure to go close in his bid for a four-timer.

