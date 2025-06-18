Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Go with fab four for a big price 332/1 Yankee

Fast filly can get us off to a good start in the Queen Mary

Godolphin filly the best bet of the afternoon

Alan Dudman has four tips in a Wednesday Royal Ascot multiple

The big race of the day on Wednesday at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Los Angeles heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Currently unbeaten on both starts this season, landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, he is the form horse in the race.

Karl Burke has won two of the last three editions of the Queen Mary and his latest fast filly is the Wathnan-owned Zelaina, and she hasn't been missed in the field of 25 here as the 9/43.25 favourite.

She was up-and-running and how for the season with a blistering 5f win at Nottingham on debut - well-backed, fast away, travel strongly and collect was the summation there.

The juvenile looked a Group-winner in the making there and she's bred to be fast as a daughter of Mehmas so fits the Wathnan remit of just having winners at this meeting and to hell with the longevity as the breed.

It was good ground at Colwick Park and the pace was even with a finishing speed of 100% bang on, there's a lot to like for a stable that does so well with two-year-olds.

Recommended Bet Back Zelaina in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 9/4

I put up Carmers in my multiples column last time and he delivered by winning the Yeats Stakes at Navan - a Listed contest over 1m5f on just his second start.

He scored by four lengths and looks a real stayer, and the extra furlong can be viewed as a positive here.

The ground won't be an issue either as on both starts (and both over 1m5f in both his runs) it's been officially good and with Sea The Stars in his pedigree on the dam side, quick ground is never an issue as his family tend to be fluent movers.

His trainer Paddy Twomey is enjoying a terrific campaign 21 winners all told at a strike-rate of 34%, and for the Queen's Vase I think Carmers looks well up to this level.

Recommended Bet Back Carmers in the 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

The faster the going the better for Charlie Appleby's Cinderella's Dream, who despite having a penalty for this, will relish conditions with the baking heat this week.

She landed the Group 2 Dahlia last time beating former 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka by over four lengths and despite the high head carriage ran on very strongly.

A draw in three will help for the round course and with the way she finished at Newmarket, a stiff 1m will play to her strengths and at 13/82.63 looks the best bet of the day.

Recommended Bet Back Cinderella's Dream in the 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 13/8

Los Angeles is very much a "thou shalt not pass" horse in the mould of a horse with true grit and while he has a ghost to exorcise at Ascot after running poorly in last year's Champion Stakes, at least he won't have heavy ground to deal with.

His season has been unimpeachable so far with two-from-two and beat Anmaat in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time and a terrific battle. Anmaat came from further back and travelled all over LA, but Ryan Moore conjured up a big run on the inside and bravely fought back when headed.

His third in the Arc marks him down as a horse with stamina, but a stiff 1m2f on good and fast ground will see him hard to pass again under Moore - expect more bravery which this horse has in spades.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles in the 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

Recommended Bet Back all four selections in a Yankee in one click here SBK 332/1

