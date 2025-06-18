Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 French raider on day two

Royal Ascot
Our racing expert has two selections on day two of Royal Ascot

Our resident tipster struck with a 14/1 winner on day one of Royal Ascot and is back with two selections for day two...

  • Unsuited by crawl last time

  • Potential improver for this yard

  • Start Of Day is overpriced at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Lennilu

It's no surprise that the early money has come for True Love after Gstaad's victory in the Coventry but I think she's facing a tough rival from across the pond.

Lennilu is unbeaten in two starts, the first of those coming on the dirt at Keeneland where she caught Kadabra late on and that rival and the third both won next time.

Switched to the turf for her second start at Gulfstream, Lennilu showed plenty of early speed to match Satisfied Mind early on. She was then inconvenienced by that rival around the bend before powering clear in the home straight without being given a particularly hard time by Luis Saez.

I think it's a positive that he keeps the ride given his familiarity with her and Lennilu's early speed could see her be a couple of lengths clear of the field in the early stages, putting her at an automatic advantage against rivals who won't have experienced such a circumstance. She showed in both starts that she's not just all early speed either so I think she is capable of handling the stiff finish and she could be tough to catch. Any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Lennilu in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot 1pt e/w

SBK10/1

Royal Ascot - 15:40 - Back Start Of Day

Start Of Day makes her second start for Christopher Head in the Duke Of Cambridge and I think the market is underestimating her potential for improvement.

She ran to a very good level last year when trained by Henri-Francois Devin including when chasing home Ombudsman and finishing ahead of Map Of Stars at Longchamp, those two horses being towards the front of the market for the Prince Of Wales's which follows the Duke Of Cambridge.

Start Of Day was switched to Christopher Head this year and made her debut for the yard over a mile at Longchamp. She was terribly positioned at the back of the field in a race run at a crawl and finished fifth while clocking the quickest time for the final three furlongs.

While this may not be run at a very strong pace, I'm expecting a significantly quicker pace than was the case that day and that will suit Start Of Day. Her gradual progression last season suggested that there could be more to come from her this year and she wasn't far behind Fallen Angel and Running Lion in the Prix de l'Opera. It may be that she will need a longer trip to show her best but she's with a trainer who has gained some remarkable results on his occasional ventures to Britain and I'm hoping she can put up another one. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Start Of Day in the 15:40 at Royal Ascot 1pt e/w

SBK20/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 177.50pts

Returned: 307.97pts

P/L: +130.47pts

    Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast

