Royal Ascot Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include a 100/1 outsider in the Queen Mary Stakes

Katie Midwinter has selections on the second day of Royal Ascot

Picks include a 100/1 shot in the Queen Mary Stakes

Andrew Balding runner can deny O'Brien fav in Prince of Wales' Stakes

Timeform Superboost

The big race of the day on Wednesday at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Los Angeles heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Currently unbeaten on both starts this season, landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, he is the form horse in the race.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top two from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles to finish in the top two places in 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

David O'Meara-trained Solana Rose makes her third career start in this competitive contest, coming into the race on the back of a comfortable seven-length success over 6f at Ripon when last seen.

On debut, the daughter of Mehmas featured in the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes won by Secret Hideaway, getting off to an awkward start before shaping with some promise but unable to get involved for the major honours.

She caught the eye in defeat that day at York, and was entitled to improve plenty for her first racecourse experience. Things didn't pan out favourably for her on the Knavesmire, and she didn't appear to ever reach top gear, struggling for a clear run when unable to challenge the leaders.

A 65,000gns purchase as a yearling, the filly is one to note based on her two efforts to date. Although she does have a blemish on her record, she will have learnt plenty in defeat and should be capable of showing further progression.

The second foal out of Rabaabah, a half-sister to Lockinge winner Mustashry and Group Three-placed Munaaser, Solana Rose is a half-sister to Tundra Rose, who finished third to subsequent Group Three winner Dreamy on debut before achieving black-type by placing at Listed level.

There's plenty to like about Solana Rose, and at generous odds of 40/141.00, she warrants consideration under Danny Tudhope.

Recommended Bet Back Solana Rose E/W in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 40/1

Inns Of Court filly Justice Twice shaped with promise on debut when lining up in the Brocklesby Stakes, running well for a long way, eventually finished ninth when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by the sadly ill-fated Norman's Cay. It was a pleasing start from which she was able to improve to be only narrowly beaten in maiden company at Yarmouth, going on to finish second in both of her subsequent starts, too.

Although she is yet to shed her maiden tag for Hilal Kobeissi, the exciting prospect has run consistently well in defeat, gaining valuable experience, including at this track, which should hold her in good stead against some less experienced rivals.

Whilst she may not be the most impressive of the field on form shown so far, she has caught the eye on a number of occasions and can run well at a price, as proven when finishing runner-up to Society Kiss at odds of 33/134.00 on her penultimate start.

A relative of multiple Group One winner Fantastic Light, who once landed the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, Justice Twice shouldn't be discounted at huge odds of 100/1101.00, and has shown enough potential to suggest she is a filly worth keeping onside in future.

Recommended Bet Back Justice Twice E/W in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 100/1

A brilliant six-length winner of the highly competitive Goffs Million on debut, One Look made a flying start to her racing career as a juvenile. She doubled up with success at Cork on her following start, but wasn't seen to best effect in her subsequent two runs before returning to form with a second in Listed company to Wingspan.

In Killarney last summer, the Paddy Twomey-trained filly recorded a Listed success of her own in softer conditions and landed Group Three honours on her reappearance this term before being denied half-a-length by hugely talented filly Porta Fortuna in a Curragh Group Two last month.

The daughter of Gleneagles is a likeable type who remains open to further improvement on only her tenth career start. She has been steadily progressive and proved she can compete against top opposition, in varying ground conditions.

Although she has 8lb to find with favourite Cinderella's Dream on ratings, One Look is a filly on an upward trajectory and can improve beyond her current mark, capable of putting in a competitive effort in this field.

The mile may be as short as One Look requires to be seen to the best of her ability on a quicker surface, however, she has plenty of speed, too, and should hold her own under Billy Lee.

Recommended Bet Back One Look in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 5/1

Supplemented for this race following an emphatic 12-length victory in the Group Two Middleton Fillies' Stakes last month, four-year-old filly See The Fire warrants serious consideration in this field. She showed an exceptional turn of foot when last seen, shaping as though she had even more to give, and these quick conditions over the mile-and-a-quarter trip should suit perfectly.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the talented filly has little to find on ratings with her rivals when taking into account the fillies' allowance, rated only 4lb lower than multiple Group One winning pair Los Angeles and Anmaat, the reopposing first two from the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh recently, both of whom are currently rated 123.

Hat-trick seeking Los Angeles is the one to beat on form and has the scope for further improvement, however, these are unlikely to be his optimum conditions, as last year's Irish Derby winner and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe third has plenty of stamina and enjoys some cut in the underfoot conditions. Despite this, the son of Camelot has been effective on a quicker surface over this shorter distance, but he is vulnerable to a speedier type should the ground continue to include 'firm' in the description.

The older Anmaat could come on plenty for his promising reappearance and shouldn't be too far away, but See The Fire is the up-and-coming contender in the field, who could be peaking at the right time to thrive in a race of this nature.

An exciting prospect, See The Fire should pose a threat to her rivals in this field and makes the most appeal under Oisin Murphy.

Recommended Bet Back See The Fire in 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK BSP

Six-year-old gelding Ancient Rome was once a top-class performer in France for André Fabre, achieving Group Three success as a juvenile whilst also placing twice at Group One level. He failed to build on a promising debut campaign, when representing Coolmore and Westerberg, but announced himself in England on his first start for his new connections at the Glorious Goodwood Festival in 2023, defying odds of 33/134.00 to win the Chesterfield Cup on handicap debut in his first start for Charlie Hills.

Following that debut victory for his current yard, Ancient Rome doubled up to land the valuable Mint Million Stakes at Kentucky Downs, before performing with credit in Stakes company, including when a two-and-a-quarter-length third to Nations Pride, now rated 115, in the Grade One Arlington Million.

This year, Ancient Rome hasn't been at his best, well beaten in three starts including when ten-lengths behind My Cloud at Newbury in his latest outing. The son of War Front wasn't in a position to threaten on that occasion, however, and may have needed the return to action following a short break after his Meydan appearances earlier in the year.

Dropped 3lb for his latest effort, now 3lb lower than his last winning handicap mark, Ancient Rome, who is versatile in regards to ground conditions and has achieved success under a patient ride by Jamie Spencer in the past, makes plenty of appeal as one of the classiest performers in the field on a going day, capable of holding his own at Group level.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 22/1

Whilst he may not be guaranteed a run in this competitive mile contest, Cracking Gold does warrant each-way consideration if he makes the final field for Clive Cox.

The four-year-old gelding would run from an attractive mark of 92, only 4lb higher than his previous success and 1lb lower than when a creditable fourth from a high draw at Chester on his penultimate start.

Although he failed to make an impression when upped to a mile-and-a-quarter when last seen, he was unable to get into a favourable position from which he could threaten, and the drop back to a mile should suit.

Far from a forlorn hope, Cracking Gold remains open to further improvement and could have plenty more to give. It would be no surprise to see him outrun his odds of 66/167.00, and, with six places available, he makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Cracking Gold E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 66/1

Winner of the 2023 Chesham Stakes as a juvenile, Snellen is bidding for a second Royal Ascot success for Gavin Cromwell as she makes her return to action in Europe following a winter in warmer climes.

Absent for 104 days after a string of runs in Bahrain, where she enjoyed success over Majestic before performing with credit in a couple of handicaps, also featuring in Listed company behind Phantom Flight, the daughter of Expert Eye is on a stiff mark from a rating of 100 but has proven to possess plenty of ability and has gained valuable experiences throughout her career to date.

Last term, Snellen finished second to now 105-rated subsequent Group Three winner Vera's Secret, giving 3lb away to her older rival as a three-year-old on that occasion, and gave 2lb to now 98-rated Majestic, a winner in his following start, when recording a length-and-three-quarter success in December.

The four-year-old has proven herself against tough opposition, has course form at this meeting, and has a vast amount of experience in her favour which should hold her in good stead. Under Gary Carroll, Snellen can make the frame at generous double-figure odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Snellen E/W in 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 14/1

Invincible Spirit colt Utmost Respect has made only one racecourse appearance to date when a half-a-length second to Ballistic Missile in a novice event that was won last year by Richard Fahey-trained Shadow Army, who was subsequently sent off as the 4/15.00 favourite for this contest.

The race at York has previously been used in preparation for a Royal Ascot appearance, with a number of recent winners going on to feature at this meeting, many of whom went on to line up in the Norfolk Stakes. Knavesmire winners Project Dante and the sadly ill-fated Santry were both narrowly beaten in the juvenile Group Two on their subsequent starts, whilst Areen was only narrowly denied in the 2015 renewal of this contest by Washington DC.

Although Utmost Respect failed to make a successful start on his debut, he did shape with plenty of promise, flashing speed in the finish from an awkward position, forced to switch wide to mount his challenge in the closing stages. His turn of foot was impressive and he was, along with the eventual winner, worth putting in the tracker following that pleasing start.

There should be a huge amount of improvement to come from the 220,000gns breeze-up buy, who didn't enjoy a favourable run when last seen but still emerged with great credit from his first start, and, at odds of 11/112.00, he could prove worth siding with.