Royal Ascot Day 2 Tips: Mark Milligan with three bets from 10/3 to 14/1

O'Brien filly can turn over hot favourite

French raider fancied in Queen's Vase

The closer can go across the Atlantic

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

The big race of the day on Wednesday at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Los Angeles heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Currently unbeaten on both starts this season, landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, he is the form horse in the race.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top two from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles to finish in the top two places in 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 2. Watch Now!

Karl Burke's Zelaina is all the rage in the betting following an impressive winning debut at Nottingham earlier this month, a race that the stable also won with last year's Queen Mary winner Leovanni.

However, with a 25-runner field going to post, she makes little punting appeal at her current price of 2/13.00, for all she may simply outclass the opposition.

A draw in the middle is probably no bad thing as it goes, with James Doyle likely to have options, but I prefer the claims of Aidan O'Brien's True Love, who may still be a maiden after two starts but has bumped into classy sorts when runner-up on each occasion.

First time out she came up against Lady Iman, who's unbeaten in three starts and took a Group 3 contest last time, while she was also second to stablemate Gstaad on her second outing.

Gstaad went off well fancied in the Coventry Stakes on day one and won convincingly, so the form looks rock solid.

Recommended Bet Back True Love in the 14:30 Ascot SBK 10/3

There's been plenty to like about French raider Asmarani's three starts to date and this stoutly-bred type looks sure to benefit from stepping up in trip in the Queen's Vase.

From a stamina-laden Aga Khan family, the son of Sottsass was off the mark at the second time of asking in a Saint-Cloud maiden in April and then acquitted himself well despite dropping back in trip when runner-up to Rafal Design in Group 3 company last time.

The winner did that form no harm at all when taking another Group 3 contest on his next start and Asmarani's pedigree suggests he should relish trying 1m6f for the first time.

The selection does have a rather tricky draw to overcome in stall 13, but Mickael Barzalona is very proficient at getting horses into good positions from less-than-ideal draws, a skill he's honed well over the years by riding in plenty of Meydan dirt races.

Of the opposition, Shackleton and Rahiebb top the shortlist.

The former is trained by Aidan O'Brien and, as a son of Camelot, he'll also be suited by a good stamina test for the first time, while similar comments apply to Frankel's son Rahiebb, who is open to improvement over this longer trip, while it's worth noting his stable won this with subsequent St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov in 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Asmarani in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 9/2

We may not have any Wesley Ward two-year-olds at Royal Ascot this year, but fellow American trainer George Weaver is no stranger to success at the meeting having taken the 2023 Queen Mary with Crimson Advocate.

Weaver saddles Tough Critic in Wednesday's closer and this juvenile once again has the services of Flavien Prat, who rode him to success on his sole start in a maiden at Keeneland in April.

Green through the early stages, the penny gradually dropped as the race went on and Tough Critic ended up winning tidily in the end.

The form isn't the easiest to get a handle on but it's worth noting that there's already been a subsequent winner emerge from the

race and Tough Critic looks open to any amount of improvement with that initial run under his belt.

It's a big plus that Flavien Prat once again takes to the ride, as he's probably the best jockey in North America right now and would comfortably hold his own amongst the top five or so in the world in my opinion, so it's great that the French rider gets to showcase his talents back in Europe.