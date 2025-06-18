Today's Royal Ascot Tips: Sam Turner's quintet of best bets up to 50/1

Start day two of Ascot on a high with Society

The big race of the day on Wednesday at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Prince Of Wales's Stakes and Los Angeles heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Currently unbeaten on both starts this season, landing the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, he is the form horse in the race.

A near maximum field of 25 go to post for the Queen Mary Stakes, but the market has been dominated since the beginning of the month by Zelaina who bids to land this Group 2 prize for the second year in succession for connections.

Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing teamed up to win the corresponding Nottingham event taken by Zelaina with Leovanni 12 months ago before securing victory in this contest and this year's contender appears, at first sight, to have all the attributes required to produce a major performance.

While her class is evident, there are a couple of negatives with the first being her price, while the second is the relatively modest speed figure accrued at Colwick Park.

At odds of around 2/13.00 I am happy to let her win, preferring instead to side with a filly which has been there and done it in Society Kiss.

The most expensive yearling in the field, the selection's price regressed at the breeze-ups, although those agents that let her slip through their fingers were left cursing at this venue in early May when she made a winning start to life with Ralph Beckett in the hands of Hector Crouch.

Purposely not seen since, the daughter of Norfolk Stakes winner A'ali, is regarded as experienced enough not to need a second racecourse start so arrives here fresh and rested and, as the sole course winner in the field, she makes plenty of appeal, especially as her yard enjoyed a welcome winner on Monday.

Recommended Bet Back Society Kiss, Each-Way, in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

The case for Flowerhead is a lot less straightforward, especially as the market indicates she is the least fancied of a trio of Amo Racing runners. In fact, the market doesn't rate her chance at all, originally pricing her up at 66/167.00 for this prize following a Chepstow display which at first glance looked to lack depth and quality.

That view is certainly understandable, but the data suggests Flowerhead achieved a little more than the bare margin of success with her overall speed figure a highly respectable one, while her finishing sectionals also stood up to close scrutiny.

It may not have been a stellar card that day, but her final two furlongs of 24.11sec were comfortably the swiftest of the meeting, while her final furlong was also the quickest on the card.

Rookie handler Charlie Clover is also in red-hot form following a subdued start to his training career.

Four of the last seven runners to represent his Newmarket stable have scored and the selection's sire, Starman, is enjoying a great first season at stud with eight individual winners, including the likes of Lady Iman and Venetian Sun so Flowerhead is a sporting each-way play with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Flowerhead, Each-Way, in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 50/1

Trying to take on Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and a willing accomplice like Los Angeles is a largely thankless task and I feel like I've seen the end of that particular film a thousand times!

The strategy often ends in defeat and disappointment as the Ballydoyle representative you have opposed usually finds a way to get to the line quicker than your selection.

That was certainly the case in an enthralling renewal of the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month where the Arc third was joined by the strong-travelling Anmaat inside the distance before appearing to mutter; 'not today sunshine' in the last 100 yards.

The duo renew rivalries here for a fascinating renewal along with a highly-talented support cast, but I'm hopeful Anmaat may wreak some revenge with Ascot's shorter straight likely to play to his strengths.

The selection's rider Jim Crowley may also be at pains to delay his run too, perhaps preferring to have one late crack at Los Angeles in the straight, as he strives to employ the same turn of foot which saw Anmaat snatch a highly unlikely Champion Stakes victory at this venue last autumn.

Recommended Bet Back Anmaat to Win 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 7/2

Siding with the ante-post favourite for a race like the Royal Hunt Cup can hardly be described as original, but My Cloud's claims are compelling and he could well prove to be the proverbial Pattern race performer masquerading in a handicap.

A decisive comeback success over course and distance under Kaiya Fraser immediately screamed Royal Ascot and the Blue Point colt has duly made it via a Newbury stepping stone where he wasn't quite so destructive.

Stall 32 could be a blessing and a curse for rider Silvestre De Sousa who is charged with navigating a passage on the Blue Point colt, but in the hope the whole field doesn't head stands' side, My Cloud is taken to oblige.

Recommended Bet Back My Cloud to Win 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 7/2

Sporting first-time headgear and stepping up in trip isn't an equation I usually favour, but Qirat has plenty of previous at this track in big-field handicaps so is worth adding to the list.

The selection's stable landed this with Jimi Hendrix two years ago (and saddled the runner-up Sonny Liston) and in the son of Showcasing they have a battle-hardened handicapper well practiced in dealing with the hurly-burly and rigours that this type of race demands.

A narrow defeat in the Victoria Cup on his comeback suggested the four-year-old is as good as ever this term and it will be intriguing to see how Colin Keane goes about trying to land this ferociously contested handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Qirat, Each-Way, in 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

