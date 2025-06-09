Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

When and how to watch the 2025 Royal Ascot Festival

Daily race schedule for all five days of Royal Ascot

Ones to watch and a tip for each day

Ascot draw bias data for 3yo+ straight course races

Leading jockey and trainer info and how to bet

What is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is a five-day sporting event at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, that is widely regarded as horse racing's most prestigious Flat meeting, not only in the UK, but all around the world. Perhaps only America's two-day Breeders' Cup meeting can rival Royal Ascot in terms of the number of high-class races to be contested and the quality of thoroughbreds on show.

Each of the five days of Royal Ascot will have seven races, meaning a total of 35 races will be contested during the week. The most prestigious races are the Group 1 contests with the best racehorses from UK and Ireland, and often from other parts of the world, primed to compete for huge sums of prize money as well as stature.

Over £10m in prize money will be on offer during Royal Ascot this year with all eight Group 1 races worth a minimum of £650,000 and no race during the full five days worth less than £110,000.

Aside from the races, Royal Ascot is famous for its fashion, tradition and royal patronage. Each of the five days commence with a Royal Procession down the straight mile course, usually with the reigning monarch in attendance as well as other royals and invited VIPs. This tradition was started in 1825 by King George IV so this year will mark the 200th anniversary of the Royal Procession.

When is it and how can I watch?

This year's Royal Ascot festival commences on Tuesday 17 June and continues through to Saturday 21 June. The first race on each of the five days is due to start at 14:30 with the final race of the day scheduled for 18:10.

The good news for UK viewers is that free-to-air channel ITV will show all 35 races live, mostly on ITV1 and some on ITV4, while all races will be shown live on their streaming channel ITVX. Anyone with a Sky Sports subscription can watch all 35 races live on Sky Sports Racing.

In addition to the racing coverage, ITV will also show their preview show called The Opening Show - usually at 09:30 on ITV4 - each morning, previewing the racing action to come later in the day.

What are the main races and prize money on offer?

There are 35 races at Royal Ascot, of which eight are classed as Group 1 contests, these being the most prestigious and valuable races during the week and contested by some of the best three-year-old and older horses in training.

There are six two-year-old races during the week of Royal Ascot, classed as Group 2, Group 3 or Listed races, while the remainder of the Royal Ascot schedule is made up of Group 2, Group 3, Listed and Handicap races for horses aged three-years-old and older.

Below is a list of the eight Group 1 contests, with day and time, total prize money on offer and the amount awarded to the winner.

Race Day Time Prize Money Winner Queen Anne Stakes Tuesday 14:30 £750,000 £425,325 King Charles III Stakes Tuesday 15:40 £650,000 £368,615 St James' Palace Stakes Tuesday 16:20 £650,000 £368,615 Prince Of Wales Stakes Wednesday 16:20 £1,000,000 £567,100 Ascot Gold Cup Thursday 16:20 £650,000 £368,615 Commonwealth Cup Friday 15:05 £650,000 £368,615 Coronation Stakes Friday 16:20 £650,000 £368,615 QE II Jubilee Stakes Saturday 15:40 £1,000,000 £567,100

What races are on Day 1?

The first day of Royal Ascot 2025 is on Tuesday 17 June and is regarded as the best day of the week in terms of quality as it includes three Group 1 races and the Group 2 Coventry Stakes, widely acknowledged as the classiest two-year-old race of the week.

Day 1 Schedule

Please Note: Distance with * after it indicates race run on the straight course. Race names in bold include a link to the Betfair Sportsbook antepost market.

Time Race Name Type Distance Age 2024 Winner/Odds 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes Grp 1 1m* 4yo+ Charyn 3/1 4.00 15:05 Coventry Stakes Grp 2 6f* 2yo Rashabar 80/1 81.00 15:40 King Charles III Stakes Grp 1 5f* 3yo+ Asfoora 5/1 6.00 16:20 St James' Palace Stakes Grp 1 1m 3yo Rosallion 5/2 3.50 17:00 Ascot Stakes Hcp 2m4f 4yo+ Pledgeofallegiance 20/1 21.00 17:35 Wolferton Stakes Listed 1m2f 4yo+ Israr 11/4 3.75 18:10 Copper Horse Handicap Hcp 1m6f 4yo+ Belloccio 4/1 5.00

One to Watch

Don't miss the St James' Palace Stakes at 16:20 which is set to see the much anticipated rematch between English 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court and runner-up Field Of Gold.

Field Of Gold, deemed to be an unlucky loser in the 2000 Guineas because of a mistimed ride by jockey Kieran Shoemark, subsequently won the Irish 2000 Guineas in hugely impressive fashion under Colin Keane, and looks sure to take all the beating at Royal Ascot.

Ruling Court was due to run in the Epsom Derby which would have likely meant he'd miss Royal Ascot, but because of unfavourable ground conditions at Epsom he was withdrawn from the Derby, meaning he'll be fresh for the St James' Palace Stakes.

The gut feeling however is that Field Of Gold should have beaten Ruling Court in the 2000 Guineas and will gain his revenge on the first day of Royal Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win St James' Palace Stakes SBK 4/5

What races are on Day 2?

The second day of Royal Ascot 2025 is on Wednesday 18 June and will feature the joint-richest race of the week, the Group 1 Prince Of Wales Stakes at 16:20. Also on the schedule is the ultra-competitive Royal Hunt Cup, a race that is often won by a young handicapper on the up that goes on to contest Listed and Group races.

Day 2 Schedule

Please Note: Distance with * after it indicates race run on the straight course. Race names in bold include a link to the Betfair Sportsbook antepost market.

Time Race Name Type Distance Age 2024 Winner/Odds 14:30 Queen Mary Grp 2 5f* 2yo Leovanni 22/1 23.00 15:05 Queen's Vase Grp 2 1m6f 3yo Illinois 7/4 2.75 15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Grp 2 1m 4yo+ Running Lion 6/1 7.00 16:20 Prince Of Wales Stakes Grp 1 1m2f 4yo+ Auguste Rodin 13/8 2.63 17:00 Royal Hunt Cup Hcp 1m* 3yo+ Wild Tiger 11/2 6.50 17:35 Kensington Palace Stakes Hcp 1m* 4yo+ Doha 10/1 11.00 18:10 Windsor Castle Stakes Listed 5f* 2yo Ain't Nobody 5/1 6.00

One to Watch

The highly progressive My Cloud looks a horse to keep on the right side of in the Royal Hunt Cup at 17:00. The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old has won his last three races, including a hugely impressive win over course and distance two runs back.

That victory came on Good to Firm ground and if he gets to race on similar conditions at Royal Ascot then he looks sure to run a big race. The one concern, which we can do nothing about at this stage, is the draw as low numbers have a particularly poor record over Ascot's straight course when the ground is riding on the fast side.

But if the ground is riding fast, and My Cloud gets drawn middle to high, then I think he could start at a much shorter price than he is currently, he could easily develop into a gamble on the day.

Recommended Bet Back My Cloud to Win Royal Hunt Cup SBK 8/1

What races are on Day 3?

The third day of Royal Ascot 2025 is on Thursday 19 June and features what many regard as the highlight of the week, the Ascot Gold Cup at 16:20. Sadly, for Royal Ascot and racing enthusiasts, superstar stayer and two-time winner of the race, Kyprios, won't be defending his crown after being retired just a few weeks ago following a flare up of an old injury.

Day 3 Schedule

Please Note: Distance with * after it indicates race run on the straight course. Race names in bold include a link to the Betfair Sportsbook antepost market.

Time Race Name Type Distance Age 2024 Winner/Odds 14:30 Norfolk Stakes Grp 2 5f* 2yo Shareholder 12/1 13.00 15:05 King George V Stakes Hcp 1m4f 3yo Going The Distance 9/1 10.00 15:40 Ribblesdale Stakes Grp 2 1m4f 3yo Port Fairy 12/1 13.00 16:20 Ascot Gold Cup Grp 1 2m4f 4yo+ Kyprios 11/10 2.11 17:00 Britannia Stakes Hcp 1m* 3yo Mickley 15/2 8.50 17:35 Hampton Court Stakes Grp 3 1m2f 3yo Jayarebe 7/1 8.00 18:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes Hcp 7f* 3yo+ English Oak 10/3 4.33

One to Watch

As one door closes another one opens as they say, and because of the shock retirement of Kyprios the door has been booted wide open for another Aidan O'Brien runner, Illinois, to take top honours in the Ascot Gold Cup.

Winner of last year's Group 2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay over a trip just shy of two miles, Illinois made a winning seasonal return in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester, hinting that he will relish every inch of a significant step up in trip.

At the age of just four, he looks likely to be highly progressive over staying trips, and largely due to a lack of depth in the staying division he easily looks the one to beat in the feature race of the meeting.

Recommended Bet Back Illinois to Win Ascot Gold Cup SBK 11/8

What races are on Day 4?

The fourth day of Royal Ascot 2025 is on Friday 20 June and features two Group 1 races including an open-looking Commonwealth Cup for up and coming sprinters, and the Coronation Stakes that is likely to see the brilliant filly Lake Victoria bid to win her fifth Group 1 contest on just her eighth start.

Day 4 Schedule

Please Note: Distance with * after it indicates race run on the straight course. Race names in bold include a link to the Betfair Sportsbook antepost market.

Time Race Name Type Distance Age 2024 Winner/Odds 14:30 Albany Stakes Grp 3 6f* 2yo Fairy Godmother 15/8 2.88 15:05 Commonwealth Cup Grp 1 6f* 3yo Inisherin 9/4 3.25 15:40 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes Hcp 1m4f 3yo+ Crystal Black 11/1 12.00 16:20 Coronation Stakes Grp 1 1m 3yo Porta Fortuna 7/2 4.50 17:00 Sandringham Stakes Hcp 1m* 3yo Soprano 14/1 15.00 17:35 King Edward VII Stakes Grp 2 1m4f 3yo Calandagan 11/1 12.00 18:10 Palace Of Holyroodhouse Hcp 5f* 3yo Pilgrim 18/1 19.00

One to Watch

The sprinting division lacks a real star currently so the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup presents an opportunity for a three-year-old to to stake his or her claim to be at the top table, and the one I like is the filly Babouche.

A very impressive winner of her first three starts as a two-year-old, she bounced back to form following back-to-back defeats when winning the Group 3 Lacken Stakes last time out, comfortably beating the highly-regarded Whistlejacket. She looks a ready-made sprinter, and Ascot's straight six furlongs could be right up her street.

Recommended Bet Back Babouche to Win the Commonwealth Cup SBK 4/1

What races are on Day 5?

The final day of Royal Ascot 2025 is on Saturday 21 June and features the £1m Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 15:40 and one of the most competitive handicap sprints in the calendar, the Wokingham Stakes at 17:00

Day 5 Schedule

Please Note: Distance with * after it indicates race run on the straight course. Race names in bold include a link to the Betfair Sportsbook antepost market.

Time Race Name Type Distance Age 2024 Winner/Odds 14:30 Chesham Stakes Listed 7f* 2yo Bedtime Story 11/8 2.38 15:05 Hardwicke Stakes Grp 2 1m4f 4yo+ Isle Of Jura 16/1 17.00 15:40 QE II Jubilee Stakes Grp 1 6f* 4yo+ Khaadem 14/1 15.00 16:20 Jersey Stakes Grp 3 7f* 3yo Haatem 7/2 4.50 17:00 Wokingham Stakes Hcp 6f* 3yo+ Unequal Love 12/1 13.00 17:35 Golden Gate Stakes Hcp 1m2f 3yo Hand Of God 9/4 3.25 18:10 Queen Alexandra Stakes Condition 2m6f 4yo+ Uxmal 2/1 3.00

One to Watch

The Wokingham Stakes can sometimes be a bit of a lottery, but there's no doubt that a classy sprinter is needed to win it and I've had my eyes on the Michael Appleby-trained Annaf for a few weeks now.

He definitely falls into the 'classy' category after finishing an excellent close up third in the Group 1 Kings Stand stakes over the same course (5f) two years ago. He was given a rating of 114 after winning a Group 2 contest in Saudi Arabia last year and hasn't been disgraced in his races since.

Should he turn up at Royal Ascot he'll be guaranteed to get in the Wokingham off a 6lb lower mark than his last win, and he'll go there on the back of two highly satisfactory third-place finishes in a couple of valuable handicaps in May, suggesting he'll be cherry ripe for a pop at a big sprint handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Annaf, Each-Way, 4 Places, in the Wokingham Stakes SBK 20/1

What is a draw bias?

In simple terms, a draw bias is when one side of a racecourse produces more winners and placed horses than the opposite side.

In the UK, all Flat races commence from starting stalls, with each runner in a race randomly allocated a stall number from which it starts from. A 12-runner race will have starting stalls numbered 1-12 for example, a 30-runner race will have starting stalls numbered 1-30.

If a high proportion of races were won by, and/or the placed horses regularly came from the same section of starting stalls, then this would be classed as a draw bias.

For example, in a 30-runner race, if the first four horses to finish started from stalls 29, 23, 30, and 27, and this was a regular pattern throughout the meeting, then this would be classed as a draw bias in favour of horses drawn high.

Does Royal Ascot have a draw bias?

For the majority of races, no.

This is because of a number of factors, including smaller field races where all the runners will generally race on the same part of the track, some two-year-old races when a horse is much better than others so can easily overcome a draw bias, and to a lesser extent, races contested on the round course where eventually all the runners will race on the same part of the track.

Obviously in large-field races on the round course it's not ideal to be drawn in the outside stalls, but that's just the luck of the draw rather than being classed as a draw bias.

However, it's impossible to say that Ascot doesn't have a draw bias when it comes to the big field handicaps on the straight course. In recent years, races such as the Royal Hunt Cup, the Britannia Stakes, the Buckingham Palace Stakes and the Sandringham Stakes have had a massive draw bias when the ground has officially been described as Good or Good to Firm.

Below is the data for the four races mentioned for the last four years, which shows the stall number for the first six horses to finish. It makes for interesting reading.

Royal Hunt Cup - 1 Mile

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 2024 20 19 17 10 23 22 2023 7 22 29 21 20 27 2022 15 4 16 9 33 12 2021 4 27 30 33 2 22

Britannia Stakes - 1 Mile

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 2024 15 16 31 33 23 29 2023 18 3 9 11 4 2 2022 10 18 12 28 21 20 2021 19 25 28 10 21 15

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 7 Furlongs

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 2024 26 29 23 21 18 23 2023 24 23 12 21 22 14 2022 2 6 18 25 1 23 2021 31 18 24 29 21 3

Sandringham Stakes - 1 Mile

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 2024 18 33 28 4 22 1 2023 25 16 18 24 20 29 2022 21 17 24 25 26 5 2021* 16 11 32 13 15 24

*The 2021 Sandringham Stakes was raced on Heavy going.

In a nutshell, what the above data tells us that in these big-field handicap races on the straight course at Royal Ascot, you don't want to be drawn in single figures.

Of the 96 finishing positions shown, just 16 of them (those shown in red) came from horses drawn in single figures, four of which were in the 2023 Britannia Stakes which looks a bit of an anomaly given that five of the first six home were drawn 11 or lower in that race.

Jockeys drawn in single figures will tend to, but not always, stick to the far side, while jockeys drawn 10 up to 15 will have a choice to race far side (with those drawn low), up the middle of the course, or on the stands side (with those drawn high) , so again the data above is quite damning for hoses drawn in stalls 1-15.

Of the 96 finishing positions shown, less than a third of them (30) came from horses drawn in stalls 1-15, meaning 66 of the finishing positions came from horses drawn 16 or higher (those that tend to race on the stands side). A total of 51 horses from the 96 finishing positions shown came from stall numbers 20 or higher.

If the ground is racing Good or faster at Royal Ascot this year, then the chances are that those drawn high in the big-field handicaps on the straight course will have a significant advantage.

Who is the best jockey and trainer at Royal Ascot?

When it comes to jockeys and trainers currently active then there is one combination that is head and shoulders above everyone else.

Ryan Moore is currently the leading Royal Ascot jockey still riding with 85 wins, second only to the late Lester Piggot who rode a remarkable 116 Royal Ascot winners during his career. Moore has been top jockey at Royal Ascot on 11 occasions including the last three years.

When it comes to leading trainers then Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien leads the way with 91 wins, nine ahead of the second most successful Royal Ascot trainer, Sir Michael Stoute. O'Brien has been the leading trainer at Royal Ascot a remarkable 13 times including the last three years.

Moore and O'Brien will once again be the favourites to win their respective titles at Royal Ascot once we have betting markets available, but keep an eye out for the likes of Oisin Murphy and William Buick (jockeys) and Charlie Appleby, John & Thady Gosden and William Haggas (trainers).

Are there any Podcasts I can listen to?

Yes. The Racing... Only Bettor Podcast section on betting.betfair is where you'll find dedicated Royal Ascot preview shows where our experts and special guests run through all the key races and best bets for the five days of action.

Just click on the link above to go to the dedicated page where you can watch all this season's shows for all televised racing, or you can watch the first Royal Ascot preview right here in the days leading up to Royal Ascot commencing.

Where can I get tips for Royal Ascot?

You can get tips, insight and previews for this year's Royal Ascot meeting right here.

Our expert team of tipsters, including Katie Midwinter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and the guys at Timeform will provide daily previews for each of the five days at Royal Ascot, suggesting win bets, each-way singles and doubles, horses in focus and much more.

Betfair Ambassador and ITV pundit Kevin Blake, fresh from selecting the winner and two placed horses at 13/27.50, 28/129.00 and 50/151.00 in this year's Epsom Derby, will also be providing daily tips and Big Race Verdicts on certain races during the week.

And a big shout out and introduction to our new Betfair Tipster, Sam Turner, an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry. Sam has been in excellent form since joining the Betfair team and he'll be confident of firing in more winners on each day of this year's Royal Ascot.

How do I bet on Royal Ascot?

There are many ways you can bet on the 2025 Royal Ascot meeting, either on the Betfair Exchange or on the Betfair Sportsbook, with the most popular and traditional way being to back on individual races via either win or each-way bets.

All of the 2025 Royal Ascot Group 1 races, as well as some of the two-year-old and handicap contests are now priced up for ante-post purposes, both on the Exchange and Sportsbook, while the remainder of the races will be priced up after each 5-day declaration stage.

The 'day of the race' markets typically appear around 48 hours before racing should you want to wait until the final declarations (runners, riders and perhaps crucially, the draw) are known.

And you don't just have to back singles. You can include more than one selection in what is called a multiple.

A selection in two different races combined in a multiple is called a double, three races it's a treble, and four or more races is often referred to as an acca (accumulator).

Closer to the races Betfair will be enhancing odds on certain horses, enhancing the place terms for each-way betting on some races (6 places paid instead of 4 for example), and providing plenty of 'specials' which can include a boosted price for a jockey to ride 2+ winners, or a horse to win by over 5 lengths for example, among many other specials.

And keep an eye out for the daily Betfair Superboost, where the Betfair Sportsbook will select a strongly-fancied odds-on shot - whether it be a horse to win or a horse to finish in a certain number of places - and superboost the price to 1/12.00 or even bigger.

Betfair Safer Gambling: A range of tools to help

Betfair is committed to safer gambling and here you can find out about the tools that help you set your budget, keep track of your spend, take a break when you need it, and more. Click here for full details.

