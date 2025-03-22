Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newbury, Bangor and Kelso plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newbury and Kelso

Paul Nicholls runners at Kempton and Uttoxeter

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury

Paul's Ditcheat Decs



@PFNicholls talks through his runners with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/38nZz0qXkK -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 21, 2025

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Consistent eight-year-old Dare To Shout's penultimate second here looks all the more solid given his conqueror that day Myretown's most impressive success in the Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham last week.

In terms of the ground, Dare To Shout's last win came on good-to-soft going at Carlisle in November, so he should find conditions more suitable than some of his rivals, most of whom have something to prove at present.

Boasting a sound course record - he has the Timeform 'Horses For Courses' flag - and with no fears at the trip, he looks a sure-fire player once again.

Back Dare To Shout in the 13:15 Kelso

It takes a leap of faith to back Thunder Rock--6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--but this is a significant drop in grade for the nine-year-old, and I hope followers can cash in. He showed more life at Haydock last time when fourth in a Grade 2, and the drop back in trip looks like a positive move by his connections.

He gets the services of Lewis Saunders to claim seven off his back, easing the burden of top weight and effectively allowing him to run from a rating in the 130s. Saunders is not a negative booking with a 31% strike rate for Murphy and is profitable to back £43 to a £1 level stake.

Today's race is more like a 0-140 contest, and the drying ground is a positive for him despite connections having pulled him out on a sound surface at Wetherby in November. His form figures on ground with good in the going description outside of his reappearance read 412311111.

In the hope that his latest performance 35 days ago was a sign that he is about to turn a corner, he looks to be of excellent value in this company.

His spring record is a fine one, reading 122111 outside of graded company, and he should relish these calmer waters, having contested grade 1 or 2 races on his last four outings.

Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger.

13:35 Bangor - Back Thunder Rock

Whilst Wyenot is the one to beat on form and on ratings in this Listed event, Dan Skelton-trained Sacre Coeur could pose a threat at a value price under Tristan Durrell.

The nine-year-old grey hasn't been seen over timber since finishing last of four behind Rubaud in a Grade Two at Wincanton last season, but has been highly tried over fences since, achieving three successes plus numerous placed finishes.

Some of her notable recent efforts include when beating Regal Renaissance by nine-lengths in comfortable fashion at Ludlow, as well as when a neck second when giving weight away to now 126-rated Ilovethenightlife at Kempton, and when chasing home subsequent Listed winner La Renommee.

Although the daughter of Montmartre will need to show significant improvement to match the level shown by Wyenot given the favourite is on a going day, Sacre Coeur faces a different challenge this time around which could allow her to thrive. The proven stayer had shown ability over flights in the past, including when beating subsequent Grade One winner Apple Away, and this return to hurdling could spark improvement.

At a price of 13/27.50, she is one to note given she has only 4lb to find with second highest-rated Ottizzini and is unexposed at this level over hurdles having been plying her trade over fences recently.

Back Sacre Coeur E/W in 13:50 Kelso

The form of his win at Taunton in November has been well franked by the runner up. He ran alright next time on ground that was probably too soft for him.

He has a nice light weight racing off a mark of 118 and I'm trying cheekpieces to sharpen up his jumping. He has his chance in a competitive race on ground he will appreciate.

I was fairly keen at the start of the week on Paul Nicholls' Matterhorn in the 14:40, but reading Nicholls' latest blog ahead of the weekend, it could be a case of him needing the run.

Plenty of runners adorn the 15:15, though, for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Limited H'cap) (Grade 2) over 2m4f and with five places on the Sportsbook, gets the nod for an each-way bet.

Scarlet O'Tara priced at 7/18.00 has been off since mid-December when last seen at Carlisle in deep ground. She made a bad mistake in the race and subsequently bled, so she's had time to get over those exertions and comes into the race as a fresh horse that might just be a little better on good or good to soft going.

She won a mares' hurdle at Ascot in November over 3m on good ground quite takingly and had no problems in beating an inferior field in a novice at Perth in September with front-running tactics.

Expect a positive ride, and with her holding winning form at 3m won't be lacking for stamina with a likely pace and a large set of runners.

Scarlet O'Tara has won fresh too and I think she's a big player in this.

Back Saturday's Newbury double

Butch Cassidy is a really nice horse. He won his bumper on his racecourse debut and he won his maiden hurdle at Punchestown in November on his first run over hurdles and his first run for Henry.

He disappointed the last day on soft ground in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle. That was obviously a very good race, but I don't think that he gave his true running, so hopefully we can just put a line through that.

He is a half-brother to Fayonagh, who won the Champion Bumpers at Cheltenham and at Punchestown, by Walk In The Park, and he seems to be in great form at home. We're hoping that he can get back on track here.

The Sandy Thomson team tend to hit top form around this time of year and they can strike with Gold Des Bois in the 2m 1f handicap chase that closes out the ITV action.

He may be well into the veteran stage at the age of 11, but Gold Des Bois remains a well-handicapped horse and a several of his rivals are also close to the drawing their pensions too.

There's nothing too progressive up against the selection and he showed he retains plenty of ability when winning here in November.

Gold Des Bois found 0-145 company a bit too much last time but that's understandable and this drop in class should see him to much better effect.

It's also worth noting he's had a nice break since that New Year's Day outing so will come into this fresher than most.

As touched on earlier, progressive rivals are few and far between, though Flash Du Pistolet has steadily been getting better of late and came out on top at Newcastle last time, albeit in weaker company than he faces here.

He could be the one to chase the selection home.