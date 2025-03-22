Horse Racing Tips: A pair of Saturday doubles to consider at Newbury and Kelso

Two Newbury selections on ITV form a decent priced double

I Am Max and Walkadina look sure to play a part at Kelso

Alan Dudman picks out four Saturday horses in multiples and a Yankee

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Timeform Superboost

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is offered by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury (was 4/9) SBK 1/1







There's no doubt you can feel a little more confident about backing a Gary and Josh Moore horse now the stable are firing once again and Old Cowboy at double figures warrants an interest in the opening ITV race from Newbury.

He ran in a couple of good novice hurdle races in February when the stable were quiet, and his third at Sandown might read quite well considering the winner Diamonds For Luck has gone in again in a Taunton novice by 19L and should get a rating beyond 130.

Old Cowboy tries a handicap for the first time and on the Sandown run, could be interesting here from 121, especially given spring conditions and good ground (or if the watering cans are out, not so), but he's unexposed at the trip of 2m4f and landed his Plumpton novice in facile fashion in turning over a Willie Mullins hotpot who was 1/8.

It's a tricky bit of form to rate a horse on from Plumpton, but I am more interested in the Sandown effort and perhaps the Ascot run from last month, and with the each-way hat on, he's a juicy enough price at 10s.





I was fairly keen at the start of the week on Paul Nicholls' Matterhorn in the 14:40, but reading Nicholls' latest blog ahead of the weekend, it could be a case of him needing the run.

Plenty of runners adorn the 15:15, though, for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Limited H'cap) (Grade 2) over 2m4f and with five places on the Sportsbook, gets the nod for an each-way bet.

Scarlet O'Tara priced at 7/18.00 has been off since mid-December when last seen at Carlisle in deep ground. She made a bad mistake in the race and subsequently bled, so she's had time to get over those exertions and comes into the race as a fresh horse that might just be a little better on good or good to soft going.

She won a mares' hurdle at Ascot in November over 3m on good ground quite takingly and had no problems in beating an inferior field in a novice at Perth in September with front-running tactics.

Expect a positive ride, and with her holding winning form at 3m won't be lacking for stamina with a likely pace and a large set of runners.

Scarlet O'Tara has won fresh too and I think she's a big player in this.

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's Newbury double in one click here SBK 71/1







The 14:25 Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle Final over 2m5f forms a tough part of the day in terms of numbers, but whilst a final in name, a few of these look beatable. One is Foster's Fortune, as I know, as I have tipped him a few times when beaten this term for all he is consistent, but beatable.

I expect money for Harry Derham's Nordic Tiger, but I Am Max has got an unexposed profile and can justify his position at the top of the betting for Sandy Thomson as he ran very well in a fair race at Haydock last time.

He was done by a short head in second to Solar System, who subsequently ran quite well in a 0-130 at Newbury, and a replication of that run from I Am Max puts him well in the frame here.

I Am Max runs only for the fifth time over hurdles here, so there should be improvement to come from 118, plus he ran well at Kelso in December behind Lucinda Russell's Idem when a little keen over further, and the drop to 2m5f looks a positive here.





Walkadina was turned over at an odds-on price when last seen at Ludlow in a soft ground novice, and she is better than that run for sure.

David Pipe's mare was running for the first time since a wind op and a short break and with that done, should be spot in here as she didn't quite have the pace to muster the win at Ludlow and shaped like a more of a test will suit.

She won on good ground by 13L in a mares' race at Uttoxeter at the start of the season when making all, and I can see the better ground really suiting her on Saturday, so the handicap debutante off just 118 very much comes into the reckoning.

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's Kelso double in one click here SBK 26/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04