Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Beau Balko the best chance of my six at Newbury

Des Bordes bids to hit the Jackpot in competitive race

Talk To The Man should have his say in long term target race

Beau Balko has good chance with drop back to two miles

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Timeform Superboost

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is offered by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury (was 4/9) SBK 1/1

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his runners with Betfair Paul's Ditcheat Decs 📋



A lot to look forward to on Saturday with one in the bumper getting a special mention!@PFNicholls talks through his runners with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/38nZz0qXkK -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 21, 2025 Newbury 14:05 - Jackpot Des Bordes

The form of his win at Taunton in November has been well franked by the runner up. He ran alright next time on ground that was probably too soft for him. He has a nice light weight racing off a mark of 118 and I'm trying cheekpieces to sharpen up his jumping. He has his chance in a competitive race on ground he will appreciate.

Newbury 14:40 - Matterhorn He rapidly became a star among our summer team, jumping boldly as he rattled up a four timer over fences on dry ground that suits him so well. He then failed to recover from an early mistake at Newton Abbot in August before he bled when finishing in the rest at Ascot in November. While he has had a little break, and is nice and fresh, his current handicap mark of 145 is far too high for a horse campaigned in the summer. I'd say he will improve for the run. Newbury 15:15 - Clotilda This is a bit of a shot in the dark for Clotilda who won nicely on her debut for us at Huntingdon in December but was not at her best on her last start at Ffos Las. She should be well suited by the step up in trip to two-and-a-half miles. Newbury 16:25 - Talk To The Man He's a gorgeous individual, joined us after winning his only Point-to-Point in Ireland and this valuable sales race has always been the long term plan. He ran OK on his only start for us in a bumper testing at Exeter New Year's Day when he hated the testing ground. He is working nicely and will be much more effective on decent ground at Newbury which should see a big improvement in him. Newbury 17:00 - Beau Balko He's very consistent and again ran well when finishing fourth at this track three weeks ago over two-and-a half. He was a bit too keen that day so I'm dropping him back to two miles here ridden by Ben Bromley who gets a decent tune out of him. Good chance. Newbury 17:35 - Golden Son I was encouraged by his run into third place in a handicap over three miles at Kempton over Christmas but he disappointed me in the competitive £150,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at the same course last month. He is a bit in and out, perhaps because he is high enough in the weights. If you put a line through his last run, he would have a chance and, while he has something to prove now, I'm hopeful of a return to form back in calmer waters.

Paul Best Chance on Saturday - Beau Balko, 17:00: "The step back to two miles gives him strong claims."