Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 15/2

Daly mare the day's best bet

Classy flat recruit can land first handicap over hurdles

Thomson veteran to strike at Kelso

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Timeform Superboost

Saint Segal is a very well-backed favourite to win the 2m4f Handicap Chase (14:40 Newbury) today, and the horse is ultra consistent with form figures of 1-2-3 on his last three runs. However, if you fancy he'll run another solid race today but may come up short then you can back him to finish in the top four at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44).

To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is offered by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Segal to finish Top 4 in 14:40 Newbury (was 4/9) SBK 1/1

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

With Cheltenham behind us and Aintree still to come, this Saturday's ITV action has a rather low-key feel to it, though there are still some interesting betting opportunities to be found at both Kelso and Newbury.

Starting off at Kelso, Henry Daly's Wyenot won't be a big price but I'm confident she'll prove too classy for her five rivals in this extended 3m Mares' Listed Hurdle.

With upwards of 9lb in hand of the field on official ratings, it will be a big surprise if she's turned over and a current price of around evens on the Exchange somewhat underestimates her chances.

She's won two of her four starts this season and found only Jetara and Kateira too strong in similar contest to this at Doncaster last time.

Both of those mares would be odds-on if they lined up here, which shows the task that Wyenot faced that day.

There's nothing of the calibre up against her this time and she rates a confident selection to get back to winning ways.

Of the opposition, Irish raider Ottizzini was beaten nine lengths by the selection when they met at Doncaster in December and can chase her home again, though clearly much more would be needed if she were to reverse that form.

Recommended Bet Back Wyenot in the 13:50 Kelso EXC 2.0

Switching to Newbury, the opening 2m 3f Handicap Hurdle there can go the progressive Serious Challenge, who starts life in handicaps from what looks a fair mark of 128, particularly when you consider he was a smart flat performer who had a peak official rating of 102.

Fergal O'Brien's six-year-old had plenty of form in Group and Listed races when trained in Ireland by Jim Bolger and he's steadily been getting better in his three hurdles starts to date, winning the last two.

With the recent drying weather likely to place the emphasis on speed at Newbury, I'm hoping his flat class may prove just a little too much for this field.

Harry Derham's Norn Iron may emerge as the main threat.

He's made the frame on all four of his hurdle starts over 2m and should appreciate the extra three furlongs he gets to work with here given he's related to the 2m 4f winner Blue Heron.

Of the rest, Paul Nicholls' Jackpot Des Bordes is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and may find some improvement with those added.

He's another to consider in an interesting race.

Recommended Bet Back Serious Challenge in the 14:05 Newbury SBK 15/2

The Sandy Thomson team tend to hit top form around this time of year and they can strike with Gold Des Bois in the 2m 1f handicap chase that closes out the ITV action.

He may be well into the veteran stage at the age of 11, but Gold Des Bois remains a well-handicapped horse and a several of his rivals are also close to the drawing their pensions too.

There's nothing too progressive up against the selection and he showed he retains plenty of ability when winning here in November.

Gold Des Bois found 0-145 company a bit too much last time but that's understandable and this drop in class should see him to much better effect.

It's also worth noting he's had a nice break since that New Year's Day outing so will come into this fresher than most.

As touched on earlier, progressive rivals are few and far between, though Flash Du Pistolet has steadily been getting better of late and came out on top at Newcastle last time, albeit in weaker company than he faces here.

He could be the one to chase the selection home.