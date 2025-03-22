Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Hamilton
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Bangor, Kelso and Newbury on Saturday...
-
Good opportunity at Kelso for course specialist
-
Trainer switch of note at Bangor
-
In-form Derham to strike again
-
Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode
'Horses For Courses' flag for Hamilton runner
Consistent eight-year-old Dare To Shout's penultimate second here looks all the more solid given his conqueror that day Myretown's most impressive success in the Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham last week.
In terms of the ground, Dare To Shout's last win came on good-to-soft going at Carlisle in November, so he should find conditions more suitable than some of his rivals, most of whom have something to prove at present.
Boasting a sound course record - he has the Timeform 'Horses For Courses' flag - and with no fears at the trip, he looks a sure-fire player once again.
Seven Barrows debutant expected to go well for 'Hot Trainer'
A host in with chances in this handicap hurdle but the vote goes to Timeform top-rated Nusret, who rather lost his way for Joseph O'Brien but has gone well fresh in the past and now could be the time to catch him on his first start for Nicky Henderson.
Nusret was 3½ lengths second to Risk Belle in the Grade 3 Mullinan Hurdle at Fairyhouse on his return in 2023/24 and though not in the same form since, he should still be feasibly treated from a BHA mark of 139 considering he was giving Risk Belle 12 lb that day.
With his new yard in good form, Nusret is fancied to see off strong challenges from West To The Bridge and Homme Public.
Pace key to chance of 'Horse In Focus' in Newbury opener
Timeform's pace prediction for the first race at Newbury is 'very strong'- four of this year's line-up recorded an In-Play Symbol (IPS) of 1 on at least two of their last five starts, while another four recorded an IPS of 2 over the same period.
This suggests that the race should be run at a strong tempo throughout and that should suit those ridden a little more patiently, which includes 'Horse In Focus' Norn Iron who is still unexposed for 'Hot Trainer' Harry Derham.
Norn Iron chased home next-time-out winner Bucephalus at this venue on his penultimate start and was better than the result when a heavily backed fourth at Doncaster last time out, travelling well before being done for speed late on.
On the face of it, this race could be run to suit perfectly and Norn Iron is fancied to give his trainer a remarkable seventh winner from his last 12 runners.
