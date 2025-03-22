Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 11/1 Kelso tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections across the cards

Thunder Rock is the one to beat at Bangor

Kimy makes the most appeal at Navan

Thunder Rock makes the most appeal in this extended 2m3f contest, dropping back into handicap company having been seen solely in Grade Two hurdling events so far this term.

In his previous two runs, in both the Relkeel and Rendlesham, respectively, the Olly Murphy-trained gelding has failed to make much of an impression, struggling to pose a threat in that company but far from disgraced.

Prior to those efforts, Thunder Rock was pulled up on reappearance in the Ascot Hurdle following a 226-day break in his first run over timber since winning a novice hurdle at Ayr in 2022. He can be forgiven for that run, perhaps needing the outing when reverting from chasing back to hurdling, and, on the back of two modest efforts at a higher level, this drop in class should allow him to fare better.

The yard has been in great form recently, performing at a 24 percent strike-rate in recent weeks and have recorded a 21 percent win-rate at the course so far this season, with Lewis Saunders also achieving plenty of success aboard their runners, particularly over hurdles this term boasting a success-rate of 31 percent.

The claiming jockey takes 7lb off, easing the burden of top weight for Thunder Rock, who is seeking a tenth career success, in this contest. The nine-year-old has proven last season that he still retains ability, but may not be quite as effective in Graded company currently. At this level, however, he appears the one to beat and could put a disappointing run of results behind him.

Only 1lb above his last winning handicap mark over fences, when beating Solo at Ascot a couple of seasons ago, the son of Shirocco's last two successes have been in Listed chases. He appears on a workable mark on his return to handicap company, and could rediscover form at a lower level back over hurdles.

Whilst Thunder Rock managed to achieve four victories over the larger obstacles, he didn't appear the most natural chaser although clearly possessed plenty of ability and talent. He sets the standard in this field, and if he's able to perform to the level he has shown in the past, he should prove tough to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Rock in 13:35 Bangor-on-Dee SBK 4/1

Whilst Wyenot is the one to beat on form and on ratings in this Listed event, Dan Skelton-trained Sacre Coeur could pose a threat at a value price under Tristan Durrell.

The nine-year-old grey hasn't been seen over timber since finishing last of four behind Rubaud in a Grade Two at Wincanton last season, but has been highly tried over fences since, achieving three successes plus numerous placed finishes.

Some of her notable recent efforts include when beating Regal Renaissance by nine-lengths in comfortable fashion at Ludlow, as well as when a neck second when giving weight away to now 126-rated Ilovethenightlife at Kempton, and when chasing home subsequent Listed winner La Renommee.

Although the daughter of Montmartre will need to show significant improvement to match the level shown by Wyenot given the favourite is on a going day, Sacre Coeur faces a different challenge this time around which could allow her to thrive. The proven stayer had shown ability over flights in the past, including when beating subsequent Grade One winner Apple Away, and this return to hurdling could spark improvement.

At a price of 13/27.50, she is one to note given she has only 4lb to find with second highest-rated Ottizzini and is unexposed at this level over hurdles having been plying her trade over fences recently.

Recommended Bet Back Sacre Coeur E/W in 13:50 Kelso SBK 13/2

Five-year-old mare Kimy was a creditable second to Vischio at odds of 28/129.00 in Listed company at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, and, although was unable to build on that promising effort at Naas subsequently, should fare better on a sounder surface here from a mark of 111.

Trained by Tom Mullins, Kimy has shown potential previously in maiden company on good ground, finishing second to dual Grade Three winner Gaucher at Punchestown in the summer, before achieving a fourth-placed position in a Cork contest.

Disappointing at Galway in her following start, Kimy improved slightly to finish sixth at Wexford in a race that didn't pan out favourably for her as she was short of room and forced wide, losing plenty of ground in the process. She was well supported into 5/23.50 favouritism that day, and was able to impress in both of her subsequent efforts when third to 123-rated Pigeon House and 126-rated Mordor at Ballinrobe, and when beating Picture Of You, a previous second to Listed winning Hey Sunshine, by six-and-a-half-lengths at Tramore.

There is enough substance to the form to suggest Kimy can be competitive here, returning on better ground and she remains open to further improvement at her age. Danny Mullins is back in the saddle having partnered her to her sole career success to date, and the pair could return to the winners' enclosure here.

Recommended Bet Back Kimy in 14:45 Navan EXC BSP

In this competitive heat, Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained Rula Bula makes each-way appeal under 7lb claiming Benjamin Macey who is two from three at the track this term. The yard also boasts a win-rate of 40 percent here this season.

This six-year-old mare makes only her fifth start over obstacles, seeking a third career success having beaten a number of subsequent winners to land a Warwick bumper last season before beating point winner Fireball Frenzy by nine-and-a-half-lengths on a successful hurdling debut at Market Rasen.

Last March, Rula Bula finished second to subsequent Listed winning hurdler Honky Tonk Highway, now rated 129, in a Listed Sandown bumper, finishing ahead of some promising types including Sunset Marquesa.

The daughter of Mount Nelson also achieved a second-placed finish in a Listed hurdling contest at Newbury earlier this season when a length-and-a-half behind 127-rated Listentoyourheart, who had previously beaten her rivals by a combined distance of twenty-nine-lengths in her first two hurdling starts, and had finishing second and fifth at both Listed and Grade Two level, respectively, in bumpers.

Jubilee Alpha was an eyecatcher in third that day, running on strongly, before going on to record a Listed success of her own, having placed second in a Grade Two Aintree bumper last season.

Although Rula Bula's two recent efforts have left plenty to be desired, when pulled up on heavy ground at Chepstow and when a distant second on soft at Lingfield, the return to a sounder surface should benefit this mare, who remains unexposed in handicap company.

A mark of 121 appears workable considering some of the form she has already shown, and with the claiming rider easing her weight carrying burden, she can make the frame at a price of 11/112.00 with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Rula Bula E/W in 15:00 Kelso SBK 11/1

Joe Tizzard-trained Sunset Marquesa has shaped with promise over obstacles this season, following a promising debut campaign over bumpers in which she won at Aintree, finished fourth in a Listed Cheltenham contest, and achieved third twice in Listed company at both Market Rasen and Sandown, respectively.

On hurdling debut, the daughter of Walk In The Park was unable to pose a threat to eventual winner Walkadina, but improved for the outing to record an eleven-length success at Wincanton.

In her first appearance in handicap company, Sunset Marquesa was unable to compete with much more experienced mares in the likes of Tour Ovalie, Break My Soul and Panic Attack,. She warrants consideration returning to that sphere now in novice company from a rating of 117, entitled to show any amount of improvement at such an early stage in her career.

Coming into the race on the back of a convincing success at Ffos Las, Sunset Marquesa demands respect, and if she continues to show progression, she should pose a threat under Brendan Powell. She holds each-way claims with five places available.