Rachael Blackmore: Butch Cassidy can get back on track at Navan on Saturday

Rachael Blackmore rides five at Navan on Saturday

Butch Cassidy in form and aiming to get back on track

Cheek-pieces and rain could help Chigorin

I ride Withabitofluk in the opening maiden hurdle at Navan on Saturday. He's a nice horse, won his bumper on his racecourse debut at Bellewstown last April on good to yielding ground and didn't run badly last month when finishing a close fifth in a maiden hurdle at Naas on heavy ground.

That was just his second run of the season and his second run over hurdles, so we hope that he can improve for it. Also, the ground was very testing that day, he should be happier on the better ground that he should get here.

I ride Peaceinthevalley in the second division of the maiden hurdle. He unseated his rider when he was in front at the final fence in a point-to-point last May, and he didn't run badly on his first run over hurdles at Naas last month.

He travelled into the race well, but he just got tired from the second last flight on the soft ground. He just lost out on fourth place, but he held on for fifth place from Hitak, who came out and won a handicap hurdle at Cork on Thursday. Also, the third horse from that Naas race, Jump Allen, won a handicap hurdle back at Naas two weeks ago.

He is a nicely-bred horse, his dam is a half-sister to the Triumph Hurdle winner Peace And Co, and we're hoping that he can take a good step forward here.

I ride Cleopatra's Needle for Harry Rogers in the mares' handicap hurdle.

She stayed on well to win a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in October on good ground. She hasn't run since she was beaten in a handicap hurdle at Navan in November, but she can go well fresh, she won a handicap on the flat at Navan in May last year on her first run for almost six months.

She is in here off a nice light weight, and I hope that she can go well.

Butch Cassidy is a really nice horse. He won his bumper on his racecourse debut and he won his maiden hurdle at Punchestown in November on his first run over hurdles and his first run for Henry.

He disappointed the last day on soft ground in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle. That was obviously a very good race, but I don't think that he gave his true running, so hopefully we can just put a line through that.

He is a half-brother to Fayonagh, who won the Champion Bumpers at Cheltenham and at Punchestown, by Walk In The Park, and he seems to be in great form at home. We're hoping that he can get back on track here.

Chigorin hasn't won yet over fences in three attempts, but he ran well on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day when he finished second to Champ Kiely. He ran well for a long way last time too in a good beginners' chase at Punchestown, when he made a mistake at the third last fence and he tired from there.

We're hoping that there is a good day in him. Any rain that falls will be a positive, and hopefully his first-time cheekpieces will be a help to him.