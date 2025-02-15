Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Betfair Ascot Chase Day plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Betfair Ascot Chase day

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Exclusive insight from Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Annsam is among the market leaders for the 3m Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot this afternoon and is the NAP selection of Betfair tipster Daryl Carter.

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his Saturday runners...

The Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase takes centre stage this weekend and our ambassador, @PFNicholls, has one of the leading contenders in last year's winner Pic D'Orhy pic.twitter.com/8XEKISgxTA -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 14, 2025

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Katie Midwinter: "Six-year-old mare Greyval attempts three miles for the first time following a promising outing at Fakenham. On her latest effort, she finished second to Mermaids Cave, doing exceptionally well in the circumstances considering she needed encouragement to stick with the field and made up plenty of ground from the rear.

"On her previous start, the daughter of The Grey Gatsby finished third to Larchmont Lass from a 1lb lower mark at Wincanton, again staying on well in the finish over the extended 2m5f.

"Considering the manner in which she has finished off her races in recent outings, the further step up in trip should be to her benefit, and could allow her to finish in front once again. She doesn't appear short on stamina, and seems to be most effective when coming late with a run, which should allow her to be competitive here.

"The Listed winner bids for a third success over obstacles, and remains on a workable mark having made the frame from this rating in the past. At the prices, the Fergal O'Brien-trained mare makes plenty of each-way appeal under Johnny Burke, and warrants consideration at odds of 9/110.00."

Recommended Bet Back Greyval E/W in 13:15 Ascot SBK 9/1

Timeform: "Nicky Henderson landed another big pot last weekend with Joyeuse at Newbury and the form of his stable is highlighted by the 'Hot Trainer Flag' which highlights the positive start to the year he's made.

"The lightly-raced Jingko Blue was another recent winner for the yard when he built upon his impressive chase debut success in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Windsor last month, having no problem with the step up in grade or distance, but not having to improve to come out on top.

"He beat the reopposing Lowry's Bar on that occasion, who is 5lb better off at the weights now, but the feeling was, even before Lowry's Bar made a blunder at the third-last, Jingko Blue probably still had his measure, even after some jumping mistakes of his own.

"Jingko Blue was just kept up to his work once hitting the front, leaving the impression he had even more to offer if required and, open to further improvement - he has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating - especially at this trip, he's fancied to confirm previous form on worse terms.

Recommended Bet Back Jingko Blue in the 13:50 Ascot SBK 5/4

Alan Dudman: "My ante-post selection earlier in the week was Jour d'Evasion for the 14:25 Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f at 10/111.00 and he's held up at that sort of price for Saturday, which looks tailor-made for an each-way punt with four places on offer with the Sportsbook.

"He's progressive for Henry Daly and whizzed around Hereford last time in soft conditions with his second try at 2m4f with a lovely controlled front-running performance under Stan Sheppard. I say controlled as all the data on times had him down running the quickest furlong at every marker.

"It was a step up in distance too at Hereford and his final furlong was quicker than his penultimate one, so it opens up plenty of avenues for Saturday handicaps over the intermediate distance and his chances of staying well.

"While that race be classed as a "little Hereford" one, it was a good pot and the pair Santos Blue and Stolen Silver rated 136 and 141 respectively were in it, and the latter was a mile behind.

"The form of Jour d'Evasion's second at Sandown earlier in the season behind Ooh Betty looks a bit better now too as the Frank Spencer horse won again in a handicap and subsequently finished second in a Grade 2 for mares. Indeed, the more I look at that piece of form, the stronger it gets. The second at Sandown Lario, ran well in a 0-135 at Haydock afterwards, and the last at Sandown (Don Hollow) has won, albeit from a mark of 108.

"He was pitched into a very strong handicap over hurdles on his first run of the season at Ascot over 2m against the likes of Secret Squirrel, Alfadil and Our Champ in November but didn't last long when unseating at the first. Telling though, that Daly thought him worthy enough of taking on that standard of horse.

"Daly has been a bit quiet over the past two weeks with just one winner from 17 at just 6%, but he has a 20% strike-rate this term with his hurdlers with 16 of his 26 winners this term coming over the smaller ones.

"This horse could well be up to defying the 5lb rise."

Recommended Bet Back Jour d'Evasion E/w in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 9/1

Paul Nicholls: "He had a year off after a setback last winter and needed his first run back over fences at Ascot at the start of November when he jumped a bit carefully.

"We've decided to keep to hurdles for the rest of the season and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran very well."

Daryl Carter: "The day's best bet is ten-year-old Annsam--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who caught the eye over course and distance last time under an unusual patient ride that screamed prep race for this valuable contest. After all, with one like Ansaam, who likely has one more big pot in him, why would you target a 10k race when, three weeks later, a suitable one for 56k is on offer?

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but his latest run, when having no chance from off a steady gallop, was eye-catching, considering he was given a minimalistic ride at the finish.

"Five of the last eight runnings of this contest have been won by ten-year-olds, and the selection has surely been lined up for this - there is no afterthought. Annsam is a Listed course winner and has a record third time out following a break of 11111. Today is his fourth start, but if we consider his latest prep run, today could be his day down a further two pounds. He carries almost a stone less in this company than last time, and I suspect he will likely go from the front today.

"His latest performance had plenty of zest, and he is handicapped to have a say. He won't mind what the ground does, and he must be one of the better-handicapped horses in the race for a strong each-way play.

"Hasthing won well last time from an impossible position, but he must be better in the jumping department. He rates the chief threat, but with four places on offer, Ansaam rates NAP material at 8/19.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Annsam SBK 9/1

Mark Milligan: "This year's Betfair Ascot Chase features a fascinating clash between last year's first two home, Pic D'Orhy and L'Homme Presse, while extra lustre is added to the contest by the presence of Corbetts Cross.

"There's little to separate Pic D'Orhy and Corbetts Cross at the head of the betting, but I much prefer the chances of the former, who will find this test more up his alley than Corbetts Cross, who'll likely find it sharp enough.

"Paul Nicholls' ten-year-old showed the benefits of a third breathing operation when winning at this track on his comeback and he's a tough horse to beat around this trip at Ascot, which seems to suit him down to a tee.

"In contrast, Corbetts Cross is much more of a staying type and it could be that Pic D'orhy is just a little too speedy for him at the business end.

"Similar sentiments apply to L'Homme Presse, who chased home our selection in this last year before going to finish a fine fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"We also shouldn't dismiss Blue Lord out of hand, for all the Willie Mullins British raiders have been a bit hit and miss so far this season, though Pic D'Orhy should take all the beating under his ideal conditions."

Recommended Bet Back Pic D'Orhy in the 15:37 Ascot SBK 13/8

Kevin Blake: "We'll start with the likely leader Pic D'Orhy. Paul Nicholls have done an excellent job maximising the 10-year-old during his career. On all known evidence, the son of Turgeon is no better than a low-160s horse on his very best day, but Nicholls has campaigned him so well that he has won six Grade 2s and two Grade 1s over fences as well as the Betfair Hurdle earlier in his career.

"A key part of the horse accumulating so much prize money over his career is that Nicholls has always been sensible with him, keeping him fresh and firing him up for races that play to his strengths at junctions in the season that other trainers that are one-eyed for the Cheltenham Festival either have their horses undercooked or under wraps.

"Targeting this race is a prime example of that as while he was unlucky to bump into Shishkin on his return from an interrupted season in 2023, last year's renewal of this race allowed him to boss a four-runner field to gain his second Grade 1 win. While this is far from a soft-touch renewal of the race, connections of Corbetts Cross have referred to this race as a stepping stone for him to the Gold Cup, whilst L'Homme Presse may possibly have started to slide given he is officially rated 7lb lower for this than he was in last year's renewal of the race.

"Nicholls has kept Pic D'orhy fresh since he made a winning return in a Grade 2 over this course and distance in November and one can be sure that he won't be sending him to this race anything other than primed for the job at hand. He represents the bar that the rest have to come to, so can any of his rivals surpass his level on the day?

"All told, there is every chance that Pic D'orhy will be able to dictate matters from the front. With his main rival Corbetts Cross likely to be dropped in, Pic D'orhy may well get the run of the race and thus the very best chance to prove that he is the best of these over this course-and-distance."

Recommended Bet Back Pic D'orhy in the 15:37 Ascot SBK 13/8

Rachael Blackmore: "Harry Des Ongrais ran well on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse last month. That was his first race since the 2023 Punchestown Festival, so he should come on for the run.

"It was his first run over fences the last day too, and he took to them well. He's going to have to improve on that run if he is going to be competitive here, but he's in good form at home and hopefully he can."