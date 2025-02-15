Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 25/1 Haydock tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across Ascot and Haydock

Step up in trip could bring out further improvement from Grevyal

Irish-raider will enjoy stamina test at Haydock

Six-year-old mare Greyval attempts three miles for the first time following a promising outing at Fakenham. On her latest effort, she finished second to Mermaids Cave, doing exceptionally well in the circumstances considering she needed encouragement to stick with the field and made up plenty of ground from the rear.

On her previous start, the daughter of The Grey Gatsby finished third to Larchmont Lass from a 1lb lower mark at Wincanton, again staying on well in the finish over the extended 2m5f.

Considering the manner in which she has finished off her races in recent outings, the further step up in trip should be to her benefit, and could allow her to finish in front once again. She doesn't appear short on stamina, and seems to be most effective when coming late with a run, which should allow her to be competitive here.

The Listed winner bids for a third success over obstacles, and remains on a workable mark having made the frame from this rating in the past. At the prices, the Fergal O'Brien-trained mare makes plenty of each-way appeal under Johnny Burke, and warrants consideration at odds of 9/110.00.

Young improver Kerryhill is one to note in this Grade Two contest, despite being the outsider of the field at odds of 25/126.00.

The first few in the market are well-known and quite difficult to split in these circumstances, with Beauport the one to beat on ratings and on the basis of his recent Ascot third. Whilst a case can be made for the likes of Botox Has and Nemean Lion, too, as well as others, they are all exposed, whilst Kerryhill makes only his fifth hurdling start, having won two from four so far, and won the Grade Two River Don Novices' Hurdle last year.

The Ruth Jefferson-trained gelding was absent for 301-days following that victory, before making his return in the highly competitive Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle here in November. Only five of the field of fifteen completed that day, which shows how testing conditions were with plenty of rainfall throughout the morning and afternoon, and Kerryhill can be completely forgiven for the effort.

Likely to improve for the outing, it was a tough race to begin his first season in open company, and he should fare much better this time around. He appeared to show progression with further experience last term, showing greenness still when winning at Doncaster. Despite this, he displayed raw ability and talent, and was able to beat a useful field of horses, many of whom are now rated in the 130s, comfortably.

Now a year older, this is a tricky task against his elders at this level, but if he has taken another step forward, he could spring a surprise under Kielan Woods. Whilst perhaps the second string of the yard in the field, with Sounds Russian also lining up under Brian Hughes, Kerryhill is the horse with the most potential for further progression in this field.

He has already proven his stamina credentials, and, although he must find plenty to match up with some of his rivals on ratings, he is an intriguing runner and is one to note.

Likeable gelding Where It All Began has always shaped as a thorough stayer and this test of stamina should perfectly suit at Haydock.

Unlucky when pulled up at Chepstow in the Welsh Grand National, the Gordon Elliott-trained contender was travelling into the race well, appearing to pose a threat, before making a bad mistake which ended any winning chance he may have had.

He was unable to make an impression in the Thyestes when last seen, but he has the ability to bounce back, and he won the Punchestown Grand National Trial twelve months ago, proving he has what it takes to win a race of this nature.

Although he must run from a mark 15lb higher than his previous success, he could be capable of showing further improvement if conditions suit. He seems to be much more effective in a real test, particularly in soft or preferably heavy conditions.

This is key to his chances as he doesn't necessarily have the gears to quicken, but stamina is to his advantage and he can stay on powerfully on a going day. There is rain forecast ahead of post-time, which would enhance his claims, and he is no forlorn hope at odds of 12/113.00.

With Jordan Gainford in the plate, Where It All Began should be perfectly suited to the Haydock track more than some others, and this presents itself as a good opportunity for him to return to form and make the frame.