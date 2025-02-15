Rachael Blackmore Saturday Gowran Park Rides: Killaney King can go one better
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore has four rides at Gowran Park on Saturday afternoon and here she gives her exclusive thoughts on their chances...
Rachael Blackmore has four rides at Gowran Park on Saturday
Killaney King can go one better
Harry Des Ongrais in good form at home
13:20 Gowran Park - Hudson
I ride Hudson for the first time in the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle at Gowran on Saturday.
He was placed over a mile and a half on the flat in France, and he didn't run badly in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas on his first run for Ellmarie Holden. I obviously don't know him very well, but Ellmarie will fill me in on him.
He is a nicely bred horse, his dam won a listed race over a mile in France, and she is from the family of Melbourne Cup winner Americain. He will be wearing a tongue-tie for the first time here, and hopefully he can improve for the experience that he gained on his debut over hurdles at Leopardstown.
14:30 Gowran Park - Killaney King
Killaney King ran well to finish second in a rated novice hurdle at Limerick over Christmas. He was a bit keen there, he can be a bit keen in his races, so hopefully his first-time hood will help him settle a little bit better.
He won his only point-to-point for Pat Doyle and he finished second behind Blizzard Of Oz in his first run over hurdles last season. He should like the conditions and we're hoping that he can go one better than he did last time.
15:42 Gowran Park - Harry Des Ongrais
Harry Des Ongrais ran well on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse last month. That was his first race since the 2023 Punchestown Festival, so he should come on for the run.
It was his first run over fences the last day too, and he took to them well. He's going to have to improve on that run if he is going to be competitive here, but he's in good form at home and hopefully he can.
16:15 Gowran Park - Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate is very consistent, he always gives his all.
He has been in good form this season so far, he has run twice and he has run well in both races. He is versatile in terms of distance, and he should go well in the conditions.
It's a competitive race, but he always runs his race, so he shouldn't be too far away. I have finished second on him three times, so it would be great if he could get his head in front here.
Timeform Verdict
Harry Des Ongrais - 15:42 Gowran Park
Harry Des Ongrais developed into a useful hurdler a couple of seasons ago, and he shaped well on his return from a lay-off on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse last month. He has clearly had a setback or two, but he left the impression he retains all of his ability, given a patient ride and not at all hard pressed throughout the race, finishing with running left at the line.
That was a nice introduction after 21 months off and, with this step back up in trip sure to suit, Harry des Ongrais seems sure to be competitive in this field given he's likely to progress both fitness and experience wise with his reappearance run under his belt.
Now read more horse racing previews and get our experts' tips
