Horse Racing Tips: Back Daly and Wadham for Ascot glory in Saturday 84/1 double

My ante-post selection earlier in the week was Jour d'Evasion for the 14:25 Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f at 10/111.00 and he's held up at that sort of price for Saturday, which looks tailor-made for an each-way punt with four places on offer with the Sportsbook.

He's progressive for Henry Daly and whizzed around Hereford last time in soft conditions with his second try at 2m4f with a lovely controlled front-running performance under Stan Sheppard. I say controlled as all the data on times had him down running the quickest furlong at every marker.

It was a step up in distance too at Hereford and his final furlong was quicker than his penultimate one, so it opens up plenty of avenues for Saturday handicaps over the intermediate distance and his chances of staying well.

While that race be classed as a "little Hereford" one, it was a good pot and the pair Santos Blue and Stolen Silver rated 136 and 141 respectively were in it, and the latter was a mile behind.

The form of Jour d'Evasion's second at Sandown earlier in the season behind Ooh Betty looks a bit better now too as the Frank Spencer horse won again in a handicap and subsequently finished second in a Grade 2 for mares. Indeed, the more I look at that piece of form, the stronger it gets. The second at Sandown Lario, ran well in a 0-135 at Haydock afterwards, and the last at Sandown (Don Hollow) has won, albeit from a mark of 108.

He was pitched into a very strong handicap over hurdles on his first run of the season at Ascot over 2m against the likes of Secret Squirrel, Alfadil and Our Champ in November but didn't last long when unseating at the first. Telling though, that Daly thought him worthy enough of taking on that standard of horse.

Daly has been a bit quiet over the past two weeks with just one winner from 17 at just 6%, but he has a 20% strike-rate this term with his hurdlers with 16 of his 26 winners this term coming over the smaller ones.

This horse could well be up to defying the 5lb rise.

Recommended Bet Back Jour d'Evasion E/w in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 9/1





Terresita was another one who made an appearance in this week's antepost column and the thinking is largely the same in terms of an each-way punt as she has drifted a little on Friday morning on the Sportsbook, which suits me fine with the four places for the 15:00 Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase over 3m.

Her trainer Lucy Wadham's fortune usually lies with mares and she's trained Telepathique brilliantly this term with four wins from five and a Listed success, and Terresita could turn out to be the best of the pair and it's a nice duo to have.

Wadham shouldn't have any fears about the Ascot ground either with Terresita who has won on good, good to soft and soft and we have to be basing any sort of selection on good to soft for Saturday.

She ticked the Ascot box last time over 2m5f with a win and in doing so, had the proverbial second Hitman in the runner-up spot, and while you can knock Hitman's efforts at the end of a race, he's a 150-rated chaser with graded form, yet Terresita at the last completely flew past him and was gone.

Wadham's mare isn't the biggest, but she jumps quite quickly and is brave, and I can see the 3m at the track really suiting her. With the ground good last time, and at the early pace, they were pulling her slightly out of her comfort zone as the jockey had to ask early, but watching the replay towards the final fence, she really was full of running and I am surprised she hasn't won more over 3m in her career.

She's experienced and progressive on the Ascot run and off 140 give her a chance up in class.

Recommended Bet Back Terresita E/W in the 15:00 Ascot SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's Ascot double in one click E/W SBK 84/1

