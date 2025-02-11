Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Terresita looks an Ascot cracker at 6/1 for Saturday

Races from Ascot and Haydock priced up on the Sportsbook

Seven races across the Saturday on ITV provides a flicker against the dim weather of light although Ascot looks dry for the week ahead, likewise Haydock which includes one of my favourite races in the Grand National Trial.

Eight are priced up as of Tuesday morning on the Betfair Sportsbook and it's best to start with the Betfair sponsored Ascot fixture and the 14:25 Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f.

Impose Toi heads up the Sportsbook at 4/15.00 although he's double-entered for the Rendlesham, and a 10/111.00 price on the latter indicates Ascot should be the likely destination.

Altobelli, a recent Ascot C&D winner has no other entry, and same applies to Joyeux Machin, and those three are the main market player.

As always with a race of this nature with 26 entered for a maximum field of 18 I like to explore the each-way option, although it proved somewhat disastrous with Washington for last week's column and he ran no sort of race at Newbury. However, I expect a little better from Jour D'evasion, a progressive hurdler for the rejuvenated Henry Daly yard.

He's unexposed over 2m4f and scored in taking fashion at Hereford last time, a performance that prompted Daly to say the yard would not be averse to going back down in trip in testing ground as he does have a bit of pace. Crucially his previous performance over a similar 2m4f trip was last spring at Huntingdon but the trainer blamed the quick turnaround for that and it's easily to draw a line on that run.

His Hereford success last time was taking - a performance that saw him make all and several nimble jumps saw him out perform Santos Blue in the jumping department easily and he was pretty slick throughout. Santos Blue, rated 136 finished second and five lengths down, while Stolen Silver, a 141-rated hurdler was a distant fourth.

I don't think that's shabby form at all and with his run style, I can see him up with the pace at the weekend with near perfect ground conditions as Hereford was soft, good to soft in places.

Daly has collected 26 winners this term - sixteen of those with his hurdlers at 20%.

Recommended Bet Back Jour D'evasion in the 14:25 Ascot (Saturday) SBK 10/1

The focus on the main chunk of the Ascot card relies on the handicap and the 15:00 Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase over 3m looks another for a potential each-way play, although it also has the potential to cut up with 15 entered, so shy of the 18 maximum allowed.

Terresita looks to be progressing rapidly for trainer Lucy Wadham and she couldn't have been more impressive winning at the track over slightly shorter (2m5f when last seen).

It's easy to crab the form in beating Hitman by 4L, but Hitman does what Hitman usually does in finishing second with a strong travelling performance. However, watching the replay again this morning, she pinged the last fence and bounded away from Hitman in taking fashion, and some good horses were well behind, including the 151-rated Martator.

Terresita might not be the biggest, but she's a good jumper and athletic and I've taken a very positive view of that Ascot form last time and on the run, which was a good even pace at a finishing speed of 100%, her jockey Gavin Sheehan gave an interesting take as it took her while to keep tabs with the pace and he had to keep asking for jumps - it was only late on did she really thrive and that offers a lot of hope she'll stay the 3m for Saturday - and she looked a stayer from Carlisle earlier in the season.

Incidentally she broke her jaw in November and had to have it rewired, so she's tough to boot. And it's nice to see the old Geoff Wragg horse Heron Island in the family of the dam sire, and how I loved those old Mollers' chocolate and yellow silks.

Recommended Bet Back Terresita in the 15:00 Ascot (Saturday) SBK 6/1

Royale Pagaille is on a recovery mission after his lacklustre run in the Peter Marsh last time. He clouted one fence over the far side and it was game over. Whether he turns up for this with a mark of 164 looks pretty doubtful as he's be giving lumps and lumps of weight to his rivals.

The Welsh National win of Val Dancer could give Mel Rowley another big winner and he surely has the tools to cope with this race.

Val Dancer had Galia Des Liteaux and Jubilee Express behind at Chepstow and Rowley was beaming afterwards on Sky saying: "I don't know whether to laugh cry as I usually watch these races on telly".

"Oh my god" were her words when he came out of the gloom. It was a nice moment too for Charlie Hammond who praised the horse's constitution as he toughed it out despite looking a beating horse two out.

He's only eight so fits the bracket for the age perfectly as since 2008, six have come from his age group and with a record of 5-8 over fences has already proven he stays. He's just a very a likeable chaser and while I saw nothing at the last from Chepstow due to the fog, his jumping beforehand down the straight was excellent under pressure and they seemed to be really attacking down the long run.

A mark of 6lb higher with his rating should give him a nice weight, although many will be watching what happens with Royal Pagaille but at 9/2, he rates a fair bet for this.