Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Pic D'Orhy is ready to excel again in the Betfair Ascot Chase

Annsam is among the market leaders for the 3m Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot this afternoon and is the NAP selection of Betfair tipster Daryl Carter.

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his Saturday runners...

The Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase takes centre stage this weekend and our ambassador, @PFNicholls, has one of the leading contenders in last year's winner Pic D'Orhy pic.twitter.com/8XEKISgxTA -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 14, 2025

Paul Nicholls Saturday Ascot runners

He had a year off after a setback last winter and needed his first run back over fences at Ascot at the start of November when he jumped a bit carefully.

We've decided to keep to hurdles for the rest of the season and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran very well.

He won this race last year off a mark of 152 and ran very well when third at this track just before Christmas. We then decided to keep him fresh until the Grand National weights were unveiled on Tuesday.

He has always been a National type, although we have still to decide whether he goes to Aintree on April 5 or waits a week for the Scottish National at Ayr. This is a competitive enough race but he's in good shape and drying ground will suit him.

He's something of a course specialist, has won on his last three starts at Ascot including this race a year ago with a dominant performance from the front.

More recently he made all the running to win the 1965 Chase here in late November. I'm glad we didn't run him in deep ground at Windsor last month. That's a plus in my book and he looks in great shape on his return to Ascot. I'd like to think he will be hard to beat.

Wincanton

A leg injury kept him off the track last season and after two years on the sidelines he needed the run on his return at Fakenham in December.

He's come on for that outing and, while it's encouraging that he has already won two handicap chases at this track, he does need to show more this time.

He won in fair style on his debut in a four runner Point-to-Point in Ireland a year ago and has been steadily finding his feet on his two starts for us.

He will be suited by the step up to three miles in his first handicap with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 3lbs. I'm trying a tongue tie now as he finished a bit weakly last time.

Paul Best Chance on Saturday: Pic D'Orhy 15:37 Ascot - "He's in top shape on his return to a track where he excels."

Timeform Verdict

Pic D'orhy - 15:37 Ascot

Pic D'orhy has compiled a good record at Ascot and made it four wins from six completed starts over fences at the track when landing the 1965 Chase on his reappearance in November. Pic D'orhy didn't have to be at his best to complete a simple task there, but he jumped accurately in the main and travelled well.

His accurate jumping proved an asset when winning this Grade 1 last season and he looks likely to launch another bold bid from the front given he'll surely have been primed for this target.

