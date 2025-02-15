Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Super Sam can strike for a big-priced Saturday NAP

Sam strongly fancied to strike at Ascot

Classic King is firmly on the upgrade

Corbetts Cross the one to beat in Ascot's Grade 1

***Two added selection on Saturday morning

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Timeform Superboost

Annsam is among the market leaders for the 3m Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot this afternoon and is the NAP selection of Betfair tipster Daryl Carter. The horse has finished in the top five in two of his three races at Ascot and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/61.67 to finish in the top five once again.

To take advantge of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Pleae Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Annsam to finish Top 5 in the 15:00 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Gale Mahler--14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--went off the boil in the early part of the season, but her best form last year came when entering the spring, and there were much more positive signs from her at Musselburgh last time when she moved up to three miles.

The mares looked as though she is coming good, and today may be the day to catch her, having chased home a useful rival in Intense Approach last time who had the run of the race. Drying ground is in her favour, and the form of her victory streak last year has some serious substance to it.

With the headgear retained and this reduced handicap rating, she looks well worth chancing. She will likely adopt a prominent racing position, which can be favourable at Haydock, and regular rider Henry Brooke returns to the saddle.

Back the selection at 14/115.00 or bigger win-only.

Recommended Bet 12:55 Haydock - Back Gale Mahler SBK 14/1

Samuel Spade - currently 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is overpriced in the opener, having shaped better than the bare result at Windsor last time on unsuitable ground. The six-year-old swiftly moved from the rear of the field from a wide position, but he couldn't peg back those who had a better position in a steadily run affair.

The selection performed well at Kempton when it lacked the pace of the useful East India Express, and again, he did not have a race run to suit over 2m5f.

He looks like he is building towards a more significant effort, and today, the drying ground is very much in his favour. It takes a leap of faith to back him, given that he resides on a career-high mark, but he should finally get a race run to suit optimal ground conditions, and this is a return to Class 3 company.

He is officially the best horse in the race, and today's second attempt at 3m could unlock further improvement in the six-year-old for last year's winning yard. I expect him to be friendless in the market, and he rates a win-only selection at 16/117.00 or bigger, but use BSP and take a punt.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Ascot - Back Samuel Spade EXC BSP

Classic King--8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--could easily have much more to offer. He had no right to come from the rear of the field at Doncaster when held up off a steady pace with six hurdles omitted. He mocked his opening handicap rating.

He has been given a rise of just five pounds, which doesn't look enough to stop him. He successfully transitioned to fences but returned to hurdles at Doncaster with a devastating victory over an in-form and progressive rival.

The selection is unexposed as a hurdler, and his jumping has improved at every start. In his novice days, he ran exceptionally well when attempting to give seven pounds to the useful 136-rated Queens Gamble at Kempton, and he may now be ready to kick on and continue his improvement.

In the hope that Rex Dingle rides him with a little more aggression, it's difficult to see him out of this frame, and another improved showing is inbound.

There are many dangers, including Into The Park, Jour d'Evasion, Moveit Like Minnie, and the favourite, Altobelli, but the selection is worth chancing with an excellent attitude at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Ascot - Back Classic King SBK 8/1

The day's best bet is ten-year-old Annsam--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who caught the eye over course and distance last time under an unusual patient ride that screamed prep race for this valuable contest. After all, with one like Ansaam, who likely has one more big pot in him, why would you target a 10k race when, three weeks later, a suitable one for 56k is on offer?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but his latest run, when having no chance from off a steady gallop, was eye-catching, considering he was given a minimalistic ride at the finish.

Five of the last eight runnings of this contest have been won by ten-year-olds, and the selection has surely been lined up for this - there is no afterthought. Annsam is a Listed course winner and has a record third time following a break of 11111. Today is his fourth start, but if we consider his latest prep run, today could be his day down a further two pounds. He carries almost a stone less in this company than last time, and I suspect he will likely go from the front today.

His latest performance had plenty of zest, and he is handicapped to have a say. He won't mind what the ground does, and he must be one of the better-handicapped horses in the race for a strong each-way play.

Hasthing won well last time from an impossible position, but he must be better in the jumping department. He rates the chief threat, but with four places on offer, Ansaam rates NAP material at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Annsam SBK 9/1

This can go to Git Maker--7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who returned to action with a promising run over hurdles at Windsor last time when tenderly handled and returns to fences today for the first time since his excellent third in the Scottish National. The Scottish National is likely the plan again, but he is so unexposed there must be more scope for improvement in his rating.

Still, even with future targets off the mind, this is a well-handicapped, unexposed, improving horse. He was brilliant in the Kim Muir last term when finding only the monster Inothewayurthinkin too good, and he is only 1lb higher today. Remarkably, the handicapper was lenient with him, considering the winner is well handicapped from a rating of 160 - some 15lb higher.

The selection is a winner of six of his 13 races under rules and must have more to offer, while this stern stamina test should prove right up his street. The negatives are impossible to find, and he must go close despite Venetia Williams attempting to control this race by entering Royal Pagaille to put the selection five pounds out of the weights. Val Dancer is feared most ahead of Yeah Man.

Play the selection at no shorter than 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Haydock - Back Git Maker SBK 7/1

Pic D'Orhy is on the downgrade, so while this is his bread and butter, he must be taken on following an 84-day break. L'Homme Presse is best left-handed but is another that hasn't reached the heights of two seasons ago and perhaps is over the hill.

Corbetts Cross - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - rates a confident bet to land this in preparation for his tilt at the Gold Cup. He has been trained with one day in mind, but like last year, he has stepped forward with every outing, and he caught the eye in the King George under minimal pressure, travelling strongly behind L'Homme Presse.

Another step forward is anticipated for Corbetts Cross, the only horse on the upgrade in this field and with genuine future Grade 1 aspirations. His Irish form is more potent than Pic D'Orhy's well-placed efforts in the UK, and on a going day, Corbetts Cross is a smart horse, highlighted by his strong effort behind Gerri Colombe at Aintree at the back end of last season.

The selection is the form horse in the race, and he is open to further improvement, so he gets a strong vote of confidence at 6/42.50 or bigger.