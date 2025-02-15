Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Jockey Uplift

Jingko Blue open to further improvement

Joyeux Machin building upto something

D'orhy the Pic in Ascot feature

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Timeform Superboost

Annsam is among the market leaders for the 3m Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot this afternoon and is the NAP selection of Betfair tipster Daryl Carter. The horse has finished in the top five in two of his three races at Ascot and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/61.67 to finish in the top five once again.

To take advantge of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Pleae Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Annsam to finish Top 5 in the 15:00 at Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Nicky Henderson landed another big pot last weekend with Joyeuse at Newbury and the form of his stable is highlighted by the 'Hot Trainer Flag' which highlights the positive start to the year he's made.

The lightly-raced Jingko Blue was another recent winner for the yard when he built upon his impressive chase debut success in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Windsor last month, having no problem with the step up in grade or distance, but not having to improve to come out on top.

He beat the reopposing Lowry's Bar on that occasion, who is 5lb better off at the weights now, but the feeling was, even before Lowry's Bar made a blunder at the third-last, Jingko Blue probably still had his measure, even after some jumping mistakes of his own.

Jingko Blue was just kept up to his work once hitting the front, leaving the impression he had even more to offer if required and, open to further improvement - he has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating - especially at this trip, he's fancied to confirm previous form on worse terms.

Recommended Bet Back Jingko Blue in the 13:50 Ascot SBK 6/5

Joyeux Machin was useful at his best when trained by Paul Nolan in Ireland and he appears to be building up to something for the Dan Skelton team, catching the eye on his third start for the yard at Wetherby a fortnight ago - he was given the 'Horse In Focus Flag' to highlight the fact.

He was shorter in the betting than previously, but was given a very patient ride, dropped out early before making good headway approaching two out, and he stayed on well under considerate handling to finish never nearer than at the finish.

The handicapper has raised him 1lb since, but he shaped like a very well-handicapped horse that day, and he has all the hallmarks of one who is being laid out for a valuable handicap for one of the best target trainers around. Another tick in Joyeux Machin's favour is that Harry Skelton now takes over in the saddle for the first time, earning the 'Jockey Uplift Flag', and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Joyeux Machin in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 4/1

Pic D'orhy was put in his place by Shishkin in the Ascot Chase in 2023, but he comfortably beat the reopposing L'Homme Presse by five and a half lengths 12 months ago, and looks primed to make it back-to-back wins in this contest.

He warmed up for the defence of his crown when recording his second win in the 1965 Chase and third success over this course and distance - he has the 'Horses For Courses Flag' to highlight his effectiveness at this track - on his return in November, not needing to be anywhere near his best form, but taking advantage of a soft lead and always looking like the winner.

Pic d'Orhy will have had this race as his main target this season before likely heading back to Aintree and he is sure to be cherry-ripe now. His main opposition on form, L'Homme Presse and Corbetts Cross, are both likely to find this trip too sharp, especially on the likely ground, and it looks an excellent opportunity for Pic D'orhy to bounce out and make all of the running once again.

Recommended Bet Back Pic d'Orhy in the 15:37 Ascot SBK 13/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.