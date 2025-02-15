Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Betfair Ascot Chase Day

A fair each-way shout to start the day

Victtorino to go well at favourite track

Nicholls' runner can retain Ascot Chase crown

There's a super card at Ascot on Saturday, with six of the seven races races sponsored by Betfair, and the first race of interest from a betting perspective is the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo and A J O'Neill's Country Park has been shaping up well in maiden/novice company (barring a fall two starts ago) and looks the type to make his mark now switched to a handicap for the first time.

Although beaten 17 lengths into second at this track last time, that seemed more about giving him a confidence booster than anything else given his fall the previous start.

He travelled well that day and, though unable to make much of a dent into the winner's advantage, there was enough in that run to suggest he has handicapping scope from an opening mark of 121.

Country Park wasn't given anything like a hard time that day and that run should serve as a means to an end as he takes on handicappers for the first time.

A price of 11/112.00 on the Sportsbook makes plenty of appeal from an each-way perspective, particularly with four places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Country Park each-way in the 14:25 Ascot SBK 11/1

From the same stable as Country Park, Hasthing is sure to have his supporters in the following Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase, but he'll find the waters much deeper here, for all he should have more improvement to come.

Still unexposed over fences, Hashting will be making only his third start over the bigger obstacles, but he did make quite heavy weather of beating lower-class opponents last time, for all he was well on top come the finish.

I'm passing him over in favour of Victtorino, who proved at least as good as ever when winning the Silver Cup for the second successive year at this track last time and still looks fairly treated racing from just 3lb higher.

Venetia Williams' seven-year-old can sometimes be a sketchy jumper, but he has plenty of talent when on song and clearly goes well at Ascot, that latest Silver Cup win being his third course success.

It's also worth noting that his iffy jumping appears to have been more of a problem at other tracks rather than here, where he's been pretty fluent in those three course successes.

Of the rest, Threeunderthrufive may emerge as one of the biggest dangers, though he may struggle to concede 7lb to Victtorino if that rival is on song.

Recommended Bet Back Victtorino in the 15:00 Ascot SBK 7/2

This year's Betfair Ascot Chase features a fascinating clash between last year's first two home, Pic D'orhy and L'Homme Presse, while extra lustre is added to the contest by the presence of Corbetts Cross.

There's little to separate Pic D'orhy and Corbetts Cross at the head of the betting, but I much prefer the chances of the former, who will find this test more up his alley than Corbetts Cross, who'll likely find it sharp enough.

Paul Nicholls' ten-year-old showed the benefits of a third breathing operation when winning at this track on his comeback and he's a tough horse to beat around this trip at Ascot, which seems to suit him down to a tee.

In contrast, Corbetts Cross is much more of a staying type and it could be that Pic D'orhy is just a little too speedy for him at the business end.

Similar sentiments apply to L'Homme Presse, who chased home our selection in this last year before going to finish a fine fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

We also shouldn't dismiss Blue Lord out of hand, for all the Willie Mullins British raiders have been a bit hit and miss so far this season, though Pic D'orhy should take all the beating under his ideal conditions.