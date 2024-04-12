Aintree Grand National Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Tipster naps and ambassador insight for Friday

Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore Day 2 runners at Aintree

Day 2 Aintree Grand National Festival tips from Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter and more

Look out for our 'fire' and ice' emojis on the Betfair Exchange!

Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!

Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - Read more here

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for day two of the 2024 Aintree Grand National Festival.

Read our experts and decide how to use your free racing multiple.

No. 4 Heart Wood (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Rachael Blackmore says: "Heart Wood is set to take his chance in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on Friday. He was very good in the Leopardstown Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's very lightly raced and I think that he's progressive.

"Heart Wood is obviously taking a big step up here, from a handicap chase into a Grade 1, but we're really happy with him at home. I hope that he can stay the trip, and I'm hoping that he can take the step up in class."

Heartwood @ 4/15.00 Bet here

No. 3 Sonigino (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 141

Paul Nicholls: "He was pulled up at Cheltenham last time and doesn't seem to like the place but he always goes well at Aintree as the flat track is ideal for him and he ran a blinder in this race a year ago when he finished third despite being badly hampered.

"He also won impressively over course and distance in December. His best form is with plenty of cut in the ground and. with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 5lbs. he should be very competitive."

Sonigino @ 20/121.00 Bet here

No. 5 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Andy Robson says: "It seemed after clearing the last in the Supreme at Chletenham that Mystical Power was going to put the race to bed but the infamous Cheltenham Hill claimed another victim in the form of the Willie Mullins stable member - a tough second place but plenty of positives to take into this one.

"Mark Walsh also admitted after the Supreme that he perhaps got the racing strategy slightly wrong that day, using too much gas in travelling from the back of the pack to the front towards the final fences. We could see a change in running tactics with a more 'prominent' ride to suit Mystical Power that little bit more.

"The conditions will not be of any concern and all of his four career starts have shown real strength. He certainly looks to be the classiest horse in the clash - Mystical Power is the one to beat."

Back Mystical Power @ 7/4 Bet here

No. 6 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Mark Milligan says: "Pic D'Orhy is lightly raced this season and will come into this fresher than those that raced at Cheltenham, while we know conditions are no issue, as he proved when slamming the excellent Fakir D'Oudairies in this last season.

"Paul Nicholls' nine-year-old has had a very similar preparation this time around and, for all the Irish have dominated jumps racing at the highest level in recent years, his trainer remains with few peers when it comes to targeting one at a big race.

"A highly consistent sort who rarely finishes out of the first two places, I'm hoping that Pic D'Orhy's relative freshness will see him land this race for the second successive year."

Back Pic D'Orhy @ 3/1 Bet here

No. 11 Life In The Park (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 140

Daryl Carter says: "He will relish this stamina test, and his jumping technique suggests he should take it to these fences just fine. Of course, it's a discipline that horses either love or hate, so the risk is there, but there's little doubt off of a rating of 140 that he is well-handicapped and relishes testing ground.

"A smidgen of confidence can be taken that his half-brother, Lifetime Ambition, ran well over these fences.

"He has shown glimpses of promise to date under varying conditions, but the added tongue-tie last time might be the key to fulfilling his potential. He looks worth siding with, considering his best days are undoubtedly ahead of him, and on the very best of his form, this rating is well within his grasp."

Back Life In The Park @ 15/2 Bet here

Tipman says: "Another Henderson horse who comes here fresh and who might just end up much shorter if his yard continues to bang in the winners following the unfortunate disaster at Cheltenham. Unbeaten, done nothing wrong yet, this will require a career best but he's open to unlimited amounts of improvement."

Back Shanagh Bob @ 9/25.50 Bet here

No. 8 Luttrell Lad (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Cameron Iles

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 129

Tony Calvin says: "He is only 6lb higher than when winning well at Cartmel over 2m1f on heavy four starts ago last July (when beating a subsequent eight-length handicap winner), his only outing on that ground. His two starts on soft have yielded a win and an eighth in last year's County Hurdle off a 4lb higher mark than this.

"Throw in the fact that his is ridden by Cameron Iles and we are in business. I wouldn't know the jockey from Adam (wherever that phrase originated from) but I can read, and he has a career strike rate of 28 per cent and a seasonal haul of 10 from 30 in the 2023-24 campaign. I don't take any notice of riders, but that'll do for me.

"Now, this is a deep race and he is the joint-oldest in the field against younger bucks, but he has so much going for him. He can lead but there is a ton of pace on here, so I am sure his jockey (who rode the horse for the first time at Doncaster last time) will do the right thing if required."

Back Luttrell Lad e-w @ 14/1 Bet here

Get tips every day of Aintree in our Grand National Hub here!