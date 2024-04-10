Daryl Carter's Tips: JP power will be seen to full effect at Aintree on day two

JP McManus trio must be kept on side

Look to the Skelton team to land another handicap plot

Two-pronged attack in the final race on day two

Check out our Aintree 2024 Grand National Hub

Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!

Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - read more here

No. 5 Inothewayurthinkin (Ire) Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

This race will be a different test for Inothewayurthinkin. Still, he makes a significant appeal in this company after a brilliant victory in the Kim Muir, and providing he arrives here in the same form, he can prove he is a horse going places.

The six-year-old will likely jump a little sloppy and slow early on, a theme in many of his races to date, but he is full of potential. The best is yet to come, and his finishing efforts have not been doubted. He is a dour stayer, and that will be well suited to Aintree's underfoot conditions, and he is entirely unexposed at staying trips.

He has already recorded the highest RPR rating in the field, and he looks the most obvious candidate to take a step forward and record a rating in the mid-160s, which is what it has taken to win this race in the last ten years.

His eye-catching finish at Limerick behind Gaelic Warrior under minimal handling is still fresh in my mind, with that race clocking a brilliant speed figure on my sheet.

He is a robust specimen, and he can take strides into Graded company with this one of the softest Grade 1 contests you are likely to see.

I am unsure what the market will do with him. The 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks about right, but he shouldn't play much shorter, so I am using the Betfair Exchange in the hope of a higher price, although 9/43.25 or bigger is acceptable.

13:45 Aintree - Back Inothewayurthinkin @ BSP Bet here

No. 6 Kateira Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 136

This is a strong race with plenty of depth, but Dan Skelton's Kateira - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been trained with this race in mind, and the yard can pull off another well-executed plan.

The seven-year-old was a brilliant second in the Mersey Novices' Grade 1 last season behind Irish Point when doing the best of those from off the pace, and that form is the strongest on offer by a distance.

The winner has been excellent this season and is now a high 150 horse, and the third was the ill-fated Hermes Allen, who was rated 150. The fourth Letsbeclearaboutit is rated 150 over fences, while down the field, Springwell Bay has won a handicap this year. Crambo, in seventh, is rated 26lbs higher, and ninth, Blow Your Wad is 13lbs higher. Considering that was a level weights race and Kateira now runs in a handicap off 136, she must hold brilliant claims with natural improvement and an unexposed profile.

She made a promising seasonal return despite being beaten 19 lengths at Wetherby, looming up only to fade as though she needed the outing before being a blatant non-stayer at 3m at Kempton. It would have been easy to give up on her there. Still, she was a big eye-catcher at the same venue last month, tanking through the race under tender handling before running on powerfully at the finish under hands and heels riding by Nico de Boinville (it was the stablemates day, not hers).

She will have no trouble with soft ground, and springtime is when to catch her. Few are better treated on the bare form than her.

With the Sportsbook offering additional places, she rated one of the best handicap bets of the meeting, having been lined up for this for a good while.

Back her down to 5/16.00.

14:20 Aintree - Back Kateira @ e/w 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 5 Mystical Power (Ire) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -



Mystical Power went narrowly close for this column in the Supreme Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Now, punters can collect with this a far lesser examination.

I wasn't overly pleased with the ride given by Mark Walsh at Cheltenham. He ran his mount into the back of horses, jumping the second last and turning for home, forcing him to wait for a run, allowing Slade Steel to gain lengths on him down to the final flight. He picked him up and headed him after the last, but I wanted to see more urgings from the jockey. He gave him two strikes with the stick, and Mystical Power responded well but could not match Slade Steel, a worthy winner.

That pair pulled a good distance clear from the remainder of the field, and now Mystical Power can get his rewards. Firefox was denied a clear run at a crucial stage, but he had been outpaced when the taps turned on, and in my opinion, the same thing will happen today. He is the biggest threat ahead of Dysart Enos.

Back Mystical Power at BSP and allow some movement in the price of Firefox, as I can see these two going off joint favourites around the 2/13.00 mark.

14:55 Aintree - Back Mystical Power @ BSP Bet here

No. 4 Jonbon (Fr) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Jonbon - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has the right profile for this race. Only two horses older than eight have won this race since 2010, and they both had unexposed profiles with six and four runs over fences.

Sprinter Sacre, Gods Own and Fox Norton all won this race, stepping up from two miles, and Min, Politologue and Fakir D'oudairies had all plied their trade over the minimum trip at some point before winning this race.

Jonbon fits the mould and can take advantage of Protektorat's tough race at Cheltenham 29 days ago. He arrives here fresh and ticks all the boxes to land this with a 2-2 record at this venue and unexposed at this trip. He should have too much speed for these rivals today - even on this ground.

Protektorat hasn't always come out of Cheltenham well, so expecting his Ryanair performance is probably not wise. Pic D'Orhy is respected but has been very well-placed to record his successes while Conflated and Envoi Allen looked over the hill at the festival behind Protektorat.

Easy Game is the most fascinating contender. He will contribute to the pace alongside Pic D'Orhy and Protektorat and has a fair record from a break. However, he is another placed to good effect in lesser company in Ireland and will need to bring his very best form to the table today.

In the hope that Nico de Boinville takes a more patient approach with Jonbon, he should prove exceptionally tough to beat. I expect him to be a strong favourite at the off, particularly if any of the Henderson horses win before his running, so back him at 11/82.38 or bigger.

15:30 Aintree - Back Jonbon @ 2/13.00 Bet here

No. 11 Life In The Park (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 140

Life In The Park - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was a big eye-catcher in the Cheltenham Plate last time, and he has been on my radar for quite some time.

He will relish this stamina test, and his jumping technique suggests he should take it to these fences just fine. Of course, it's a discipline that horses either love or hate, so the risk is there, but there's little doubt off of a rating of 140 that he is well-handicapped and relishes testing ground.

A smidgen of confidence can be taken that his half-brother, Lifetime Ambition, ran well over these fences.

He has shown glimpses of promise to date under varying conditions, but the added tongue-tie last time might be the key to fulfilling his potential. He looks worth siding with, considering his best days are undoubtedly ahead of him, and on the very best of his form, this rating is well within his grasp.

16:05 Aintree - Back Life In The Park @ 15/28.50 Bet here

No. 14 Zeeband (Ire) Trainer: Paul John Gilligan, Ireland

Jockey: Jack G. Gilligan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 122

Two to bet in this competitive race. Zeeband - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the first and has the profile of a horse that should go extremely close in this race, and this young improver looks well handicapped on his flat form.

It pays to be with a former flat horse in this race who started their career on the level. The last ten years have seen horses with this profile record form figures of 1211111021 in this contest. They were all rated above 80 on the flat and not rated lower than 122 over hurdles, while seven of the last ten winners of this race were ridden by claiming jockeys.

Zeeband achieved a rating of 96 on the level, which included a Northumberland Vase victory at Newcastle. He has been a slow burner over obstacles, but he has relished the drop to two miles the last twice. His latest victory was a run-of-the-mill handicap at Limerick by five lengths, but it recorded the fastest 2m circuit time on the card, and he was giving away lumps of weight.

He caught the eye at Naas last February in a deep Maiden Hurdle when finding the ground too quick. That race has produced its fair share of winners.

His regular rider, Jack Gilligan, claims seven off his back, effectively allowing him to race off 115. On his flat rating of 96 alone, his rating of 115 looks very lenient now that he has learned his trade.

It would be disappointing if he could not make his presence felt. 16/117.00 or bigger is acceptable.

17:15 Aintree - Back Zeeband e/w @ 16/117.00 Bet here

No. 8 Luttrell Lad (Ire) Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Cameron Iles

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 129

One with more pressing claims I wanted on the side was Luttrell Lad - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks a fair price, having caught the eye when last seen at Doncaster in January in a race that recorded a good comparative circuit time with the Mares Yorkshire Rose Grade 2 on the card featuring Under Control, Ashore Diamond and Gala Marceau.

Luttrell Lad was made to look rather pedestrian on the ground far too quick for him, but he stuck on well at the finish to grab third. However, he almost certainly wants some dig in the going with a record on soft or worse, reading 181 and having an unexposed profile.

The eighth is the most potent piece of form. He had a brilliant run in the 2023 County Hurdle, coming from miles off the pace and on the inside of the track on the worst ground. That effort came from a rating of 133; he was the only horse to take the inside route.

He returns to soft ground today for the first time since easily winning a Pro/Am race at Cartmel last July, and the excellent claiming jockey Cameron Isles takes seven pounds off his already attractive rating of 129.

Connections enlist the cheekpieces for the first time - a notable positive for Tom Lacey inmates, but more importantly, it should suit him as an individual.

On his penultimate start at Hereford, he found Call Me Lord too good and threw away the race, having idled when he hit the front. He ran on again once Call Me Lord got past him, suggesting he wasn't putting it all in.

He looks well treated, without considering his earlier strong form. He has the ideal scenario today, and he almost certainly will be fully tuned for this. He may have been saved for this race, having placed a good fourth in the Bumper on this card three years ago.

He is a fair bet to five places at 14/115.00 or bigger.

17:15 Aintree - Back Luttrell Lad E/W @ 18/119.00 Bet here

Get tips every day of Aintree in our Grand National Hub