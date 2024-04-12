Aintree Tips Day 2: Find Andy Robson's NAP, Next Best, EW tips plus football double on Friday

Find 3 Racing tips and Football double

Look out for our 'fire' and ice' emojis on the Betfair Exchange!

Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!

Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - Read more here

NAP - 14:55 - Mystical Power

No. 5 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Mystical Power had a great run in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival last month, finishing a close second to the ever-resilient Slade Steel in a terrific horse racing battle through the final furlongs.

It seemed after clearing the last that Mystical Power was going to put the race to bed but the infamous Cheltenham Hill claimed another victim in the form of the Willie Mullins stable member - a tough second place but plenty of positives to take into this one.

Mark Walsh also admitted after the Supreme that he perhaps got the racing strategy slightly wrong that day, using too much gas in travelling from the back of the pack to the front towards the final fences. We could see a change in running tactics with a more 'prominent' ride to suit Mystical Power that little bit more.

The conditions will not be of any concern and all of his four career starts have shown real strength. He certainly looks to be the classiest horse in the clash - Mystical Power is the one to beat.

Back Mystical Power in the 14:55 Aintree @ 7/42.75 Bet here

Next Best - 15:30 - Pic d'Orhy

No. 6 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

This year's Melling Chase is crammed with talent and will certainly produce an exciting contest. Last year's winner Pic d'Orhy currently sits third favourite for this year's edition and there is certainly some strong value in his price of 3/1.

Pic D'Orhy's jumping has been exceptional as of late and has certainly been the pinnacle of his successes at Ascot in February and November. His consistently strong jumping will prove a huge asset once again over the National fences, especially against the market leader Jonbon who has a history of chequered jumping form.

Pic D'Orhy has proved that he is very well suited for the flatter racing tracks, evident from his several victories at Kempton and Aintree, and he has been seemingly kept fresh for this race as he returns to Aintree following a 55-day break.

Once again, a horse that is certainly not unsuited to testing ground conditions and with six wins from his last eight runs, of which he placed second in the other contests, certainly proves this horse's class.

Back Pic D'Orhy in the 15:30 Aintree @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Each Way - 16:05 - Shakem Up'arry

No. 3 Shakem Up'arry (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 149

Following his very impressive win at Cheltenham, Shakem Up'arry will prove to be a serious contender in the Topham Handicap Chase. A great display of top-class jumping in that victory last month and he'll have no trouble clearing the National fences that are known to take very few prisoners.

Much to owner Harry Redknapp's dismay, Shakem Up'arry will not be participating in the big race on Saturday, but he certainly has the ability to push for the places and challenge the likes of Bill Baxter at the top of the market.

He has a decent history running at Aintree, finishing 3rd and 4th in his last two outings here, but his last two runs have certainly shown his preference for running around the 2 1/2 mile distance where he can be patient and pounce towards the finish - both his Aintree runs were over three and two miles.

Shakem Up'arry proved his strength on testing ground at Cheltenham and his jumping will prove an amazing asset in this contest. The 10-year-old is a great each-way punt on Friday afternoon.

Back Shakem Up'arry EW in the 16:05 Aintree @ 11/26.50 Bet here

Racing/Football Double - Back Shakem Up'arry (top 5 finish) and Leicester to beat Plymouth & BTTS

Shakem Up'arry to be placed in the top 5

Shakem Up'arry will be looking to follow up from his memorable Cheltenham victory last month in the Plate Handicap Chase, and perhaps a ruling out of the Grand National will pay some good dividends for Harry Redknapp and the team.

Having showcased some of the most consistent jumping across day three of the Cheltenham Festival, Shakem Up'arry will likely be one of the strongest jumpers in this contest, alongside Bill Baxter and James Du Berlais, which will certainly put him in a strong position to push for the places.

With an OR of 149, second only to James Du Berlais' 151 in this contest, Shakem Up'arry looks poised for another strong run out and his price of 2.10 to place in the top 20% of the field looks good value.

Leicester Win and Over 2.5 Goals

The time is now in the title/promotion race for the Championship and Leicester simply cannot afford any more setbacks. A similar mindset will certainly be preached to the Plymouth boys who sit at the other end of the table just three points above the dreaded dotted line. With everything to play for, we expect action.

Leicester have won 19 of the 22 outings against teams in the bottom half of the table this season and Plymouth are without a win at home in seven matches in which they faced six consecutive defeats and conceded 14 goals.

Now in terms of goals, over 2.5 goals have landed in four of Leicester's last six games across all competitions, which extends out to seven of their eleven games since that turn in form. Both teams were on the scoresheet in each of those seven games.

Despite recent struggles, Plymouth have scored in three of their last four and are the tenth highest-scoring team in the Championship - not bad for a team battling relegation considering the top seven places are occupied by the top seven in the table.

Leicester have proved their dominance all season against the lower teams, and with so much to play for on both sides, there should be goals on Friday night accompanying a Foxes victory.

Back the Racing/Football double here @ 3/14.00 Bet here

For wall-to-wall football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website, Andy's Bet Club. Including my brand new 'Racing Hit Rates' tool that shows bettors the percentage of times a horse has won or placed, with filters available for distances and ground conditions. Access that and a whole lot more ahead of Euro 2024 and beyond.

You can join my growing community over on Twitter or X.

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor Aintree Day 2 special