Rachael Blackmore Day 2 Aintree Runners: Envoi Allen in great order

Heart Wood is set to take his chance in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on Friday.

He was very good in the Leopardstown Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's very lightly raced and I think that he's progressive.

Heart Wood is obviously taking a big step up here, from a handicap chase into a Grade 1, but we're really happy with him at home. I hope that he can stay the trip, and I'm hoping that he can take the step up in class.

Envoi Allen came out of Cheltenham really well, he seems to be in great order.

He ran a brilliant race again in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, we were as happy as you could have been, in finishing second. Heavy ground wouldn't be his preference, but the Melling Chase is run over a slightly shorter trip than the Ryanair Chase, and Aintree's finish obviously isn't as stiff as Cheltenham's.

It's going to be a very good race, but we're hoping that he can put up another solid performance.

Life In The Park ran really well in the Plate at Cheltenham. He finished fourth, but he didn't have the clearest of passages at an important part of the race.

It was a really good run from him though, it was great to see him bounce back to form. He was racing in a first-time tongue-tie on that occasion, and that seemed to help him, so hopefully it can have a similar effect now.

I'm very much looking forward to riding him over the Grand National fences. He schooled over some Aintree type fences last week and he schooled really well. He should take to the fences all right and, as long as he does, he could run a big race.

The Timeform verdict on Rachael Blackmore's best chance

Rachael Blackmore has a strong book of three rides at Aintree on Friday, starting with Heart Wood in the opening Mildmay Novices' Chase. He shaped with plenty of encouragement when runner-up on his first couple of starts this season, chasing home a talented rival on both occasions, and he built on that promise to make a successful handicap debut at the Dublin Racing Festival, storming clear up the run-in to win by 14 lengths with more in the tank.

He's well worth his place in this Grade 1 novice and is towards the top of Timeform's ratings, though Inothewayurthinkin, who was well beaten at Leopardstown, just holds the edge based on the rating he clocked when an impressive winner of the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

