Lucky 15 Tips for Day Two at Aintree: Back 1007/1 four-fold on Friday

There is plenty to like about him here and he ran well at this festival last year. He missed Cheltenham so comes here nice and fresh. He's on a very attractive mark of 136 here and, with the weather much drier and likely to dry out further, it only plays further into his hands.

Here's another Henderson horse who missed Cheltenham with a dirty scope but the yard seem to be turning the corner now and Jonbon rates a massive chance in this renewal. Goes on any ground and is really a class act, possible banker of the day.

He's a very lightly raced scopey seven-year-old who makes the short journey over from Ireland. Very good fourth in a bunched finish at Cheltenham and comes here with leading claims having shown real ability last time out. Just 1lb higher today and, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, makes plenty of appeal.

Another Henderson horse who comes here fresh and who might just end up much shorter if his yard continues to bang in the winners following the unfortunate disaster at Cheltenham. Unbeaten, done nothing wrong yet, this will require a career best but he's open to unlimited amounts of improvement.