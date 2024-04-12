Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Lucky 15 Tips for Day Two at Aintree: Back 1007/1 four-fold on Friday

Horse racing at Aintree
Can Tipman land the Lucky 15 four-fold on day two at Aintree?

For all three days of this week's Aintree Grand National Festival, Tipman Tips is providing a Lucky 15 at enormous odds, with Friday's four selections coming to a combined price of 1007/1...

14:20 - Kateira

There is plenty to like about him here and he ran well at this festival last year. He missed Cheltenham so comes here nice and fresh. He's on a very attractive mark of 136 here and, with the weather much drier and likely to dry out further, it only plays further into his hands.

15:30 - Jonbon

Here's another Henderson horse who missed Cheltenham with a dirty scope but the yard seem to be turning the corner now and Jonbon rates a massive chance in this renewal. Goes on any ground and is really a class act, possible banker of the day.

16:05 - Life In The Park

He's a very lightly raced scopey seven-year-old who makes the short journey over from Ireland. Very good fourth in a bunched finish at Cheltenham and comes here with leading claims having shown real ability last time out. Just 1lb higher today and, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, makes plenty of appeal.

16:40 - Shanagh Bob

Another Henderson horse who comes here fresh and who might just end up much shorter if his yard continues to bang in the winners following the unfortunate disaster at Cheltenham. Unbeaten, done nothing wrong yet, this will require a career best but he's open to unlimited amounts of improvement.

Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ 1007/1

Bet here

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor Aintree Day 2 special

Now read Aintree Grand National Festival Day Two Tips: Tony Calvin's three to back on Friday up to 20/1

Recommended bets

Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ 1007/1

Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree

Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Day 2 Aintree Runners: Pic D'Orhy has plenty in his favour

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Festival Day Two Tips: Tony Calvin's three to back on Friday up to 20/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: JP power will be seen to full effect at Aintree on day two

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Day 2 Aintree Runners: Envoi Allen in great order

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Day 1 Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Skelton chaser to make it a hat trick

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Day 1 Tips: Corbetts won't make us cross for Thursday 32/1 double

More Grand National Tips