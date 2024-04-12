- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 141
Paul Nicholls Day 2 Aintree Runners: Pic D'Orhy has plenty in his favour
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses his six runners at Aintree on day two and says Pic D'Orhy has a good crack at winning a Grade 1 Chase for the second successive season...
-
Classy D'Orhy is the Pic of Paul's Friday 6
-
Non-Runner Money-Back on the 2024 Grand National
-
Claim your completely free racing multi on day 2 of Aintree Grand National Festival
-
Check out our Aintree 2024 Grand National Hub
-
Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!
-
Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - Read more here
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 129
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 142
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 9
- Weight: 10st 11lbs
- OR: 138
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 130
14:20 - Sonigino
He was pulled up at Cheltenham last time and doesn't seem to like the place but he always goes well at Aintree as the flat track is ideal for him and he ran a blinder in this race a year ago when he finished third despite being badly hampered.
He also won impressively over course and distance in December. His best form is with plenty of cut in the ground and. with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 5lbs. He should be very competitive.
14:20 - Inthewaterside
He just scraped in near the bottom of the weights on 10st 12lbs and I'm putting a hood on him because he can be keen. He was a bit buzzy and wound up before his last race at Ascot when he was staying on again at the finish and wasn't beaten far by the winner.
I'm looking for another decent run from Inthewaterside who will be fine on the ground and will make a cracking chaser.
15:30 - Pic D'Orhy
I've always believed in this horse and am very proud of what he has achieved over the last two seasons. With a better jump at the last fence it would have been even closer between him and Banbridge in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Chase at Kempton and he was giving 3lbs to the narrow winner. That was a career best by Pic d'Orhy who is in top form at home and beat two smart horses at Ascot last time.
There are some classy types in opposition again in this Grade 1 Chase but he is classy, too, and I've kept him for this race which he won 12 months ago. He worked impressively on Saturday.
16:05- Kandoo Kid
He's progressive, a sound jumper and I've felt all season he was an ideal horse for the Topham. He would want the going to dry up a bit but it shouldn't be too bad on the Mildmay course.
It's encouraging that he has won on soft ground before and he ran a fine race in defeat on heavy ground last time giving 10lbs to Heltenham at Newbury. Kandoo Kid schooled well over some National fences at Lambourn last week. Lovely chance.
16:05 - Quel Destin
The softer the going the better for Quel Destin, a hardy campaigner who landed the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow six years ago and is still going strong. He's won two more this season with the ground in his favour, but had an off day last time at Chepstow and has a bit to find now.
17:15 - Afadil
He ran a fine race from the front in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and was still in front after the last flight before fading into fifth on the hill. The flat track at Aintree will suit him much better and he has a leading chance ridden by Freddie Gingell in a race I've won a few times. Soft ground should hold no fears for Afadil who I expect to run another big race.
Paul's Best Chance at Aintree on Friday - Pic D'Orhy:
"He has plenty in his favour as he bids to win this Grade 1 Chase for the second year running."
The Timeform verdict on Paul Nicholls' best chance
Pic d'Orhy - 15:30 Aintree
Pic d'Orhy won the Melling Chase last season and holds solid claims again following his decisive success in the Ascot Chase a couple of months ago.
Given a well-judged front-running ride by Harry Cobden, Pic d'Orhy didn't have to be at his very best to brush aside L'Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor, but he still impressed with how he went about things as he again raced enthusiastically and jumped accurately.
He ran well when runner-up on his previous outing in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, attempting to give 3 lb to Banbridge, and looks set to give another good account of himself. However, Jonbon has run to a higher level on Timeform's figures and could be a tough nut to crack at his best.
Listen to Racing...Only Bettor Aintree Day 2 special
Now read Aintree Grand National 2024: Daryl Carter's runner-by-runner guide and 1,2,3,4,5 prediction for the big one
Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree
Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.