Paul Nicholls Day 2 Aintree Runners: Pic D'Orhy has plenty in his favour

Classy D'Orhy is the Pic of Paul's Friday 6

No. 3 Sonigino (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 141

He was pulled up at Cheltenham last time and doesn't seem to like the place but he always goes well at Aintree as the flat track is ideal for him and he ran a blinder in this race a year ago when he finished third despite being badly hampered.

He also won impressively over course and distance in December. His best form is with plenty of cut in the ground and. with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 5lbs. He should be very competitive.

No. 21 Inthewaterside (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 129

He just scraped in near the bottom of the weights on 10st 12lbs and I'm putting a hood on him because he can be keen. He was a bit buzzy and wound up before his last race at Ascot when he was staying on again at the finish and wasn't beaten far by the winner.

I'm looking for another decent run from Inthewaterside who will be fine on the ground and will make a cracking chaser.

No. 6 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I've always believed in this horse and am very proud of what he has achieved over the last two seasons. With a better jump at the last fence it would have been even closer between him and Banbridge in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Chase at Kempton and he was giving 3lbs to the narrow winner. That was a career best by Pic d'Orhy who is in top form at home and beat two smart horses at Ascot last time.

There are some classy types in opposition again in this Grade 1 Chase but he is classy, too, and I've kept him for this race which he won 12 months ago. He worked impressively on Saturday.

No. 9 Kandoo Kid (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 142

He's progressive, a sound jumper and I've felt all season he was an ideal horse for the Topham. He would want the going to dry up a bit but it shouldn't be too bad on the Mildmay course.

It's encouraging that he has won on soft ground before and he ran a fine race in defeat on heavy ground last time giving 10lbs to Heltenham at Newbury. Kandoo Kid schooled well over some National fences at Lambourn last week. Lovely chance.

No. 12 Quel Destin (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 138

The softer the going the better for Quel Destin, a hardy campaigner who landed the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow six years ago and is still going strong. He's won two more this season with the ground in his favour, but had an off day last time at Chepstow and has a bit to find now.

No. 6 Afadil (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 130

He ran a fine race from the front in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and was still in front after the last flight before fading into fifth on the hill. The flat track at Aintree will suit him much better and he has a leading chance ridden by Freddie Gingell in a race I've won a few times. Soft ground should hold no fears for Afadil who I expect to run another big race.

Paul's Best Chance at Aintree on Friday - Pic D'Orhy:

"He has plenty in his favour as he bids to win this Grade 1 Chase for the second year running."

The Timeform verdict on Paul Nicholls' best chance

Pic d'Orhy won the Melling Chase last season and holds solid claims again following his decisive success in the Ascot Chase a couple of months ago.

Given a well-judged front-running ride by Harry Cobden, Pic d'Orhy didn't have to be at his very best to brush aside L'Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor, but he still impressed with how he went about things as he again raced enthusiastically and jumped accurately.

He ran well when runner-up on his previous outing in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, attempting to give 3 lb to Banbridge, and looks set to give another good account of himself. However, Jonbon has run to a higher level on Timeform's figures and could be a tough nut to crack at his best.

