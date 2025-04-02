Grand National Festival Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Watch Racing... Only Bettor Day 1 Aintree Tips!

Aintree Grand National Festival Day 1 tips

Mark Milligan: "An intriguing 2m 4f Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase kicks off the Aintree Grand National Festival and Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie heads the betting following his remarkable Arkle win at Cheltenham last time.

"That was a success that looked highly unlikely for the majority of the contest as Jango Baie was outpaced and essentially looked a stayer attempting to keep up with two-milers. However, he really found his stride up the home straight and surged home to beat Only By Night in the shadows of the post.

"Although stepping back up in trip can only be a benefit, Aintree will provide a different test and whether he'll be as effective over this speed favouring track remains to be seen (got going too late when second over hurdles here last year).

"There was clearly an element of the Arkle collapsing to a degree late on and I can pass on Jango Baie at 9/43.25.

"Willie Mullins' Impaire Et Passe could be revitalised in first-time cheekpieces and obviously merits respect, while Croke Park represents Gordon Elliott, though whether he wants the kind of speed test this track provides is also open to debate.

"I'm going to side with Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park, who's still unexposed after just two chase starts and has the physique to make up into a smart performer over fences.

"He was found to have an irregular heartbeat when pulled up on his debut over the bigger obstacles, but was back on song when winning at Windsor last time.

"Although that was just a small-field affair, the performance produced a good speed figure and he certainly didn't look short of pace despite a pedigree that suggests he should be better over further than this trip.

"At 5/16.00, Gidleigh Park comes here fresher than his main rivals and looks worth chancing."

12 Willy De Houelle (Fr) J: Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

W. P. Mullins, Ireland F: 12-2640 SBK 16/1

EXC 27

Rachael Blackmore: "Willy De Houelle is a nice ride to pick up for Willie Mullins in the Grade 1 Boodles Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle.

"He ran in some of the top juvenile hurdles in Ireland earlier in the season and he ran in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He only finished 11th in the end at Cheltenham, but he travelled well for a long way.

"His run in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February was good, he finished a close-up fourth behind Hello Neighbour, and hopefully the return to a flatter track will suit him.

Kevin Blake: "The final race of interest is the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (14:55). This has attracted a very eclectic and interesting field, but many of the main contenders have serious doubts attached to them.

"Djelo ran terribly on his latest start. Gaelic Warrior hasn't looked himself all season and isn't sure to enjoy this much longer trip around this left-handed track. Spillane's Tower has been campaigned very sparingly for one that thrived on a busy schedule last season, so will he be cherry ripe on his first run since Christmas? Grey Dawning has been kept fresh for this, but is his form really worth that much?

"All told, in a sea of madness, I've come down on the side of the funniest fish in the ocean, the Lucinda Russell-trained Ahoy Senor.

"I know, he's erratic. To say the least. However, the one piece of consistency that you will find in the mad life of Ahoy Senor is that he loves Aintree. He has run there six times, and those form figures read 113223, with four of those runs coming in Grade 1s (including both wins) and the other two coming in Grade 2s. He has finished a close second in the last two renewals of this race to Shishkin and Gerri Colombe.

"Whatever it is, he just loves this place. When he gets to Liverpool, the red mist that shrouds his everyday existence seems to lift and he channels all of his innate talent in the right direction. Let's hope that proves to be the case again on Thursday, as he looks overpriced."

Timeform: "The Aintree Hurdle sees the rematch between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth who had differing experiences at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

"Constitution Hill started a strong favourite for the Champion Hurdle and was still travelling powerfully when caught out by a hurdle that had been hit by a runner in front of him and coming down at the fifth.

"That was a rare lapse from Constitution Hill who is an exceptional jumper on the whole and hopefully that hasn't left a mark as from a ratings standpoints he's impossible to oppose.

"Indeed, he is 12lb clear of Lossiemouth on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he had her measure when the pair met in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

"He needs to prove he can confirm that form over this longer trip now, while Lossiemouth arrives following a striking success in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but he is an outstanding hurdler at his best and he is a past winner of this race, too.

"The pair are relatively close to one another in the betting and it promises to be a cracker of a race, with Constitution Hill expected to confirm his superiority over Willie Mullins' very smart mare."

Rhys Williams: "I've already put up My Drogo and Joker De Mai as antepost selections for this race but there was another horse at a huge price who I was waiting to back once the declarations came through and he's in the line-up.

"Yccs Portocervo ran abysmally on his first start after a break at Leicester but that wasn't a surprise. The trip was too short and he didn't shine early last season so it might be that he's the type who improves for some sun on his back.

"It certainly looked that way last season when he landed a hat-trick of wins, two in hunter chases and one in a handicap, after not shining in the autumn and winter. He did, however, show some aptitude for jumping these fences when staying in contention for a long way in the Grand Sefton until fading quickly late on in very testing conditions.

"It may be that it will be another month or two before Yccs Portocervo bounces back to his best but I think it's an encouraging sign that they're willing to put him into a race of this quality and they've got a good jockey booked for the job. Any 50/151.00 or bigger appeals."

Paul Nicholls: "He is back to the scene of his all the way victory in this race 12 months ago when he was 4lbs out of the handicap. So the Red Rum has again been the plan since his promising run in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and this time he is in the handicap which helps.

"Sans Bruit didn't seem to handle deep winter ground but comes good in the spring. Back down to a mark of 130, he should hopefully be very competitive again. He is my best chance of a winner on Thursday."

Katie Midwinter: "Exciting prospect Blue Betty justified 7/42.75 favouritism to make a successful debut at Newcastle in January, squeezing between horses to find a clear run before running on strongly towards the line. She was asked for some effort by her rider Kielan Woods, but needed little encouragement and was able to win with ease.

"There should be plenty of further improvement to come from this daughter of Blue Bresil, who is out of Bit Of A Geordie, a half-sister to Grade One winning Bitofapuzzle, a dual Listed bumper winner and the dam of 142-rated Grade Two winning The Changing Man. A number of horses in the family were able to taste success in bumpers including Golden Gael and Magellan Straits, and Blue Betty has already achieved that feat after only one run.

"With an attractive profile and having already shaped with plenty of promise in just one outing, Blue Betty is one to note for Fergal O'Brien, who landed this race with Dysart Enos two years ago. The trainer has an all-time strike-rate of 75 percent for the owners in bumpers with three winners and one second from four runs, and The Megsons have an excellent record in bumpers this term, too.

"They hold leading claims with unexposed Blue Betty, who has shaped as though she has plenty of potential."

