Grand National Festival Tips: Mark Milligan siding with three on Day 1 of Aintree at up to 8/1
Mark Milligan has taken a look at the opening day of the Aintree Grand National Festival and has three selections for us...
Mark has three tips on the opening day of the Grand National Festival
Manifesto Novices' Chase, 13:45, Aintree - Back Gidleigh Park
Gidleigh Park
- J: Bryan Carver
- T: Harry Fry
- F: 1/1116-P1
An intriguing Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase kicks off the Aintree Grand National Festival and Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie heads the betting following his remarkable Arkle win at Cheltenham last time.
That was a success that looked highly unlikely for the majority of the contest as Jango Baie was outpaced and essentially looked a stayer attempting to keep up with two-milers.
However, he really found his stride up the home straight and surged home to beat Only By Night in the shadows of the post. Aintree will provide an altogether different test, though, and whether he'll be as effective over this speed favouring 2m remains to be seen.
I can pass on him at 9/43.25.
Willie Mullins' Impaire Et Passe could be revitalised in first-time cheekpieces and obviously merits respect, while Croke Park represents Gordon Elliott, though whether he wants this kind of speed test is also open to debate.
I'm going to side with Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park, who's still unexposed after just two chase starts and has the physique to make up into a smart performer over fences.
He was found to have an irregular heartbeat when pulled up on his debut over the bigger obstacles, but was back on song when winning at Windsor last time.
Although that was just a small-field affair, the performance produced a good speed figure and he certainly didn't look short of pace despite a pedigree that suggests he should be better over further than this trip.
At 5/16.00, Gidleigh Park comes here fresher than his main rivals and looks worth chancing.
4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, 14:20, Aintree - Back Puturhandstogether
The flat-bred Puturhandstogether proved too speedy for his rivals when winning the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, doing this column a favour in the process, and I'm finding him difficult to oppose as he attempts to follow up in this Grade 1 contest.
Aintree should suit him down to the ground and this is far from a deep affair despite it having top-level status.
Joseph O'Brien's Caravaggio gelding travelled well in mid-div at the Festival before making smooth progress three from home and surging to lead before the last, eventually coming home well clear of his 21 rivals.
The time backed up the performance and there's little doubt in my mind that Puturhandstogether is a genuine Grade 1 hurdler.
His current price of 5/23.50 looks fair, particularly when you consider his main market rival Live Conti is conceding experience, for all he's looked a decent prospect in winning both his hurdle starts.
Red Rum Handicap Chase, 16:40, Aintree - Back Calico each-way
Calico (Ger)
- J: Harry Skelton
- T: Dan Skelton
- F: 204-P1343
The two feature races of the day are really belting contests, with Grey Dawning heading the betting in the Bowl Chase, while we have Constitution Hill v Lossiemouth round 2 in the Aintree Hurdle.
Both of those elite hurdlers are looking to bounce back from falls at the Festival and this is a mouth-watering clash from a purists perspective, though from a betting angle it makes limited appeal.
The 2m handicap chase that closes ITV's first day coverage has a much better looking to it from a punting point of view, with My Mate Mozzie the obvious starting point following his cracking fourth-place finish in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham.
He's clearly still fairly treated based on that, but I'm siding with Calico at a bigger price and he makes plenty of appeal from an each-way perspective.
Dan Skelton's nine-year-old rarely runs a bad race and still has room for manoeuvre from his current mark of 140.
He was highly tried as a novice and didn't really prove up that sort of level, but he's a solid and consistent handicapper nowadays who's won or made the frame on his last four starts.
I'm happy to get on board with him each-way, and we have four places available on the Sportsbook in this 14-runner contest.
