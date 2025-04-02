Aintree Grand National Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day one including a clear ratings choice in the Aintree Hurdle

Watch Racing... Only Bettor Day 1 Aintree Tips!

Puturhandstogether had some fairly useful form on the Flat, winning a handicap from a mark of 79 at the Curragh in July, and he has taken particularly well to hurdles.

He built on the promise of his debut in this sphere when winning a juvenile event at Cork and very much caught the eye in a novice at Fairyhouse next time.

Puturhandstogether was seemingly ridden with an eye to the future on that occasion and it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory in a competitive Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

It isn't often you see competitive handicaps won in the manner he did, travelling powerfully throughout and storming up the run-in having been produced to lead at the last under a confident ride.

That form sets the standard in what doesn't look the strongest renewal of this Grade 1 and he's expected to take the step up in class in his stride, this Flat, speed-favouring track sure to suit his run style.

Recommended Bet Back Puturhandstogether in the 14:20 Aintree SBK 6/4

Grey Dawning was one of the best novice chasers around in Britain last year, notably winning the Golden Miller Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival before running a little flat when starting favourite for the Manifesto Novices' Chase at this meeting.

He looked as good as ever when runner-up to Royale Pagaille on his return in the Betfair Chase at Haydock, travelling like the best horse at the weights but unlucky to bump into a course specialist who had his optimum conditions.

The King George didn't go right for him on his next start, a race which is best overlooked, and he looked right back to his very best when resuming winning ways in a listed event at Kelso last month.

He went with plenty of zest on the front end, fast and accurate at his fences and having his rivals out of their comfort zone, maintaining a strong gallop throughout and given the Horse In Focus Flag.

Grey Dawning deliberately missed Cheltenham this year, meaning he arrives a fresher horse, and this race looks absolutely perfect for him. There should be plenty of pace on for him to get a good tow into the race and he's fancied to record a second top-level success.

Recommended Bet Back Grey Dawning in the 14:55 Aintree SBK 2/1

The Aintree Hurdle sees the rematch between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth who had differing experiences at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Constitution Hill started a strong favourite for the Champion Hurdle and was still travelling powerfully when caught out by a hurdle that had been hit by a runner in front of him and coming down at the fifth.

That was a rare lapse from Constitution Hill who is an exceptional jumper on the whole and hopefully that hasn't left a mark as from a ratings standpoints he's impossible to oppose.

Indeed, he is 12lb clear of Lossiemouth on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he had her measure when the pair met in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

He needs to prove he can confirm that form over this longer trip now, while Lossiemouth arrives following a striking success in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, but he is an outstanding hurdler at his best and he is a past winner of this race, too.

The pair are relatively close to one another in the betting and it promises to be a cracker of a race, with Constitution Hill expected to confirm his superiority over Willie Mullins' very smart mare.

Recommended Bet Back Constitution Hill in the 15:30 Aintree SBK 8/11

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here