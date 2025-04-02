Grand National Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday from 6/1 to 50/1

Sporting a first-time hood, four-year-old Iffraaj gelding Gibbs Island should be able to settle better than he did when last seen in the Triumph at the Cheltenham Festival, which should allow him to put in a more competitive performance.

Pulled up on his latest start, the Tom Lacey-trained four-year-old failed to relax, racing keenly throughout in a hugely competitive juvenile contest in heightened surroundings, which gave him no chance of performing to the best of his ability.

It was a run worth forgiving, and, although this is another tough task, his previous form over obstacles makes him a horse worth considering at a price of 20/121.00.

On his first start over obstacles at Sedgefield, Gibbs Island beat promising mare Surrey Belle, who had previously been narrowly beaten by the older Siog Geal, a subsequent Grade Two winner, before going on to record an impressive success over Give It To Me Oj, a winner since, and Lavender Hill Mob in the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

Whilst more is required to be competitive in a race of this nature. Gibbs Island remains unexposed over hurdles and should be capable of showing further progression. At generous odds, he can make the frame under Stan Sheppard.

Recommended Bet Back Gibbs Island E/W in 14:20 Aintree SBK 20/1

An each-way contender to consider at a price in this Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase is Tom Mullins-trained Ontheropes.

Whilst this trip may be sharp enough for the 11-year-old, who was formerly trained by Willie Mullins, but he had shown some form over a similar distance when based at Closutton and was tried over slightly further at Galway last summer, when a faller mid-race.

The son of Presenting was able to win a point-to-point on his following start after his fall, beating Vado Forte who went on to finish third to Lifetime Ambition on his subsequent start, and went on to finish a staying on into eighth from the rear of the field at the Cheltenham Festival, never in a position to threaten but performing with some credit.

More positive tactics would suit over this shorter trip and could allow the gelding to find a rhythm and put his stamina to good use.

Last year, he was able to finish fourth to Macdermott in the Scottish Grand National, albeit over a much longer trip, showing he is still able to be competitive against tough opposition and a price of 25/126.00 is too big to ignore.

Recommended Bet Back Ontheropes E/W in 16:05 Aintree SBK 25/1

Knockeen representative The Folkes Tiara has run well twice in competitive handicaps at both Fairyhouse and Leopardstown, respectively, this term, winning on reappearance when beating The King Of Prs in Listed company in November, before being narrowly beaten on his following start by An Peann Dearg, when up 5lb but partnered by 7lb claimer Ethan O'Sullivan.

The King Of Prs went on to win a Grade Three handicap over Path d'Oroux and is now rated 137, whilst An Peann Dearg franked the form with a seven-length success over My Mate Mozzie and has gone up a total of 16lb for those two successes.

Although this nine-year-old gelding must defy a career-high mark of 138, his form from this current campaign has worked out well enough to suggest he could still be well treated at the weights. The trip as well as conditions will suit, and Henry de Bromhead has won two of the past five renewals of the race, with Moon Over Germany in 2019 and Dancing On My Own in 2023.

Under Rachael Blackmore, The Folkes Tiara catches the eye in this field and could land a fourth career success at odds of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back The Folkes Tiara in 16:40 Aintree SBK 6/1

Exciting prospect Blue Betty justified 7/42.75 favouritism to make a successful debut at Newcastle in January, squeezing between horses to find a clear run before running on strongly towards the line. She was asked for some effort by her rider Kielan Woods, but needed little encouragement and was able to win with ease.

There should be plenty of further improvement to come from this daughter of Blue Bresil, who is out of Bit Of A Geordie, a half-sister to Grade One winning Bitofapuzzle, a dual Listed bumper winner and the dam of 142-rated Grade Two winning The Changing Man. A number of horses in the family were able to taste success in bumpers including Golden Gael and Magellan Straits, and Blue Betty has already achieved that feat after only one run.

With an attractive profile and having already shaped with plenty of promise in just one outing, Blue Betty is one to note for Fergal O'Brien, who landed this race with Dysart Enos two years ago. The trainer has an all-time strike-rate of 75 percent for the owners in bumpers with three winners and one second from four runs, and The Megsons have an excellent record in bumpers this term, too.

They hold leading claims with unexposed Blue Betty, who has shaped as though she has plenty of potential.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Betty E/W in 17:15 Aintree SBK 9/1

Peter and Michael Bowen-trained Queen Kate is one of the outsiders in this field but is completely unexposed and could be worth taking a chance on at odds of 50/151.00.

The nicely named five-year-old by Frontiersman was quite a comfortable winner on debut at Doncaster, making swift headway once in the clear late on, having been short of room when stuck in a pocket. She quickened away from her rivals under a hands and heels ride by 5lb claimer Shane Fenelon, and appeared to have plenty left in the reserves when crossing the line.

Whilst the form is yet to be franked, it hasn't been let down either as none of the six runners in behind have reappeared yet. It certainly isn't the strongest piece of form from the contenders in this race, but the manner of Queen Kate's victory was impressive on her first career start and she's open to any amount of improvement.

Her dam, Roll On Ruby, lined up in this race in 2014 when unable to make an impression under 7lb claimer Charlie Deutsch, finishing a distance behind winner Avispa, but has since produced King Roly to convincingly win a bumper, as well as a maiden hurdle, of his own.

Peter Bowen has won this race twice in the past, too, with Big Time Billy and Hollies Pearl in 2010 and 2015, respectively. The former was coming into the race on the back of a debut success when sent off at odds of 28/129.00, overlooked in the market, and perhaps Queen Kate could emulate the yard's former heroine, who would go on to claim more Listed success over hurdles.

This is an open contest and a case can be made for plenty of these unexposed mares, however, at the prices, Queen Kate makes each-way appeal considering her impressive debut effort and the fact the yard has saddled an outsider to win this contest in the past.