Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 1: The Folkes Tiara goes to Aintree fresh and in form
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore previews her three rides on the first day of the Aintree Grand National and says conditions should suit The Folkes Tiara in the Red Rum Chase...
-
Rachael Blackmore rides three on Grand National Festival day one
-
14:20 Aintree - Willy De Houelle
Willy De Houelle (Fr)
Willy De Houelle is a nice ride to pick up for Willie Mullins in the Grade 1 Boodles Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle.
He ran in some of the top juvenile hurdles in Ireland earlier in the season and he ran in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He only finished 11th in the end at Cheltenham, but he travelled well for a long way.
His run in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February was good, he finished a close-up fourth behind Hello Neighbour, and hopefully the return to a flatter track will suit him.
16:40 Aintree - The Folkes Tiara
The Folkes Tiara (Ire)
I am looking forward to riding The Folkes Tiara too in the Red Rum Chase, a race in which we have had plenty of luck in the past.
He hasn't run since Christmas, when he ran a big race for Ethan O'Sullivan to finish second in the big two-mile-one-furlong handicap chase at Leopardstown, going down by just a short head to An Peann Dearg. He missed Cheltenham, so he's fresh and well now going to Aintree.
He has been in great form at home, and ground conditions will suit him well. I hope that he can run another big race.
17:15 Aintree - St Jessica
St Jessica (Ire)
It was good to pick up the ride on St Jessica too for Ben Brookhouse in the Grade 2 mares' bumper.
She is a well-bred mare, by Malinas and out of a Milan mare who won the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Novices' Hurdle at Sandown. She has run just once, she put up a good performance in staying on well to finish second to a horse of Nigel Twiston-Davies' in a bumper at Huntingdon in February.
I'll obviously chat to Ben beforehand, but hopefully she can come forward from that, her racecourse debut, and hopefully she can run a good race.
Timeform Verdict
The Folkes Tiara - 16:40 Aintree
The Folkes Tiara bounced back to his best when making a winning return from seven months off in a handicap at Fairyhouse in November, travelling well in behind the leaders and finding plenty to fend off all challengers on the run-in.
He failed only narrowly to follow up in another useful handicap at Leopardstown over Christmas, too, headed only in the dying strides by one who has franked to form since.
That form on the whole looks strong, with the third winning next time also, and given his liking for spring ground, he's likely been saved for this.
