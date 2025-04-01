Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1: Stage Star is a player on Thursday

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Will Paul Nicholls end day one of the Grand National Festival with an Aintree winner?

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls is taking a big team to Aintree for the Grand National Festival (3-5 April) so read his exclusive insight on his talented trio of runners for Thursday...

13:45 Aintree - Rubaud

14:55 - Stage Star

I was well pleased with his last run at Cheltenham where he was narrowly beaten by L'Homme Presse in the Cotswold Chase in January. The step up in trip that day suited him, he likes good ground and his best form is on left-handed tracks so there are plenty of positives for Stage Star who is definitely a player in this race.

16:40 - Sans Bruit

He is back to the scene of his all the way victory in this race 12 months ago when he was 4lbs out of the handicap. So the Red Rum has again been the plan since his promising run in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and this time he is in the handicap which helps.

Sans Bruit didn't seem to handle deep winter ground but comes good in the spring. Back down to a mark of 130, he should hopefully be very competitive again. He is my best chance of a winner on Thursday.

Now read more Grand National Festival day one previews and get the best bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Grand National Festival 2025 Ultimate Guide
Timeform

2025 Grand National Tips: Timeform's highest-rated horses

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Aintree
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Limerick tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1: Stage Star is a player on Thursday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two selections for a mega odds Wolverhampton double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two selections for a mega odds Wolverhampton double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer in the bumper at Wincanton

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Lattam is a Lincoln winner

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

A Blake Bobble Head

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor