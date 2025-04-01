Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls is taking a big team to Aintree for the Grand National Festival (3-5 April) so read his exclusive insight on his talented trio of runners for Thursday...
Star takes centre Stage but Sans Bruit is Paul's best chance
13:45 Aintree - Rubaud
Rubaud (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 456-11F21
14:55 - Stage Star
Stage Star (Ire)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 15/1P5-472
I was well pleased with his last run at Cheltenham where he was narrowly beaten by L'Homme Presse in the Cotswold Chase in January. The step up in trip that day suited him, he likes good ground and his best form is on left-handed tracks so there are plenty of positives for Stage Star who is definitely a player in this race.
16:40 - Sans Bruit
Sans Bruit (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 13-33P5P4
He is back to the scene of his all the way victory in this race 12 months ago when he was 4lbs out of the handicap. So the Red Rum has again been the plan since his promising run in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and this time he is in the handicap which helps.
Sans Bruit didn't seem to handle deep winter ground but comes good in the spring. Back down to a mark of 130, he should hopefully be very competitive again. He is my best chance of a winner on Thursday.
