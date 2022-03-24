Daily Racing News: Mrs Paisley makes her debut but the punting action is at Chepstow

With the weather changing to glorious sunshine, good ground horses will be coming into their own over the next few days, although the field sizes have suffered at one of my favourite punting tracks as Sedgefield has attracted just 39 runners across seven races.

Chepstow looks worthy of some each-way consideration however and there's a 24-runner race over at Cork. That race won't be the most talked about I fear in Mallow, as Mrs Paisley will be making her debut in the opening 14:20 and she's a half-sister to the great Paisley Park. Expect the customary flat spot!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:40 Huntingdon: World Trip - 3.412/5 into 2.89/5

13:55 Chepstow: Vinnie's Icon - 51.050/1 into 21.020/1

14:30 Chepstow: Emorelle - 12.011/1 into 8.515/2

16:05 Chepstow: Lord Bryan - 29.028/1 into 17.016/1

16:35 Chepstow: Gastara - 26.025/1 to 15.014/1

14:20 Cork: Mrs Paisley - 34.033/1 to 13.012/1

15:25 Cork - Rebel Rascal - 21.020/1 to 12.011/1

15:55 Cork - Mount Callan - 34.033/1 to 17.016/1

16:55 Cork - Highland Penny - 26.025/1 to 15.014/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

One Extra Place Special race on the Huntingdon card is smuggled at the end of the day at 15:40 for the 3m1f Mares' Handicap Hurdle, and World Trip was cut on the Sportsbook last night from 9/4 to 15/8. Her trainer Olly Murphy has enjoyed a fruitful last five seasons at the track with a healthy 23% win-rate from 83 runners. This term, Murphy is joint level at the track with Fergal O'Brien with five winners.

Jamie Snowden had a double yesterday at two different venues - including one for former Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick. Nikolayeva 8.07/1 goes for the yard, but his horses haven't performed well at Huntingdon since 2017, with a mere 2-39 record. Backinforglory 6.05/1 looks the most interesting as a daughter of Fame And Glory, and should see out today's trip well following an improved run over 2m5f last time.

Chepstow stages more of a competitive card with larger fields, and 15 runners line up for the Extra Place Special in the 16:05 3m Handicap Chase.

David Dennis is on the hot trainer list with 3-10 at 30%, and Anuas Ar An Bpost 6.511/2 goes up in trip seeking his first ever win. His three wins for Dennis haven't amounted to much since leaving Ireland, but a stiff track at 3m will be better for him after a run over 2m4f last time.

Jockey Charlie Hammond is worth keeping an eye on in Wales. He rode his 35th winner of the season on Tuesday for Nick Kent, a personal best. He has four winners from his last eight mounts and is teaming up with Steph Hollinshead again for Locallink 17.016/1 in the 16:35 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. He will definitely suit the better ground down in distance and is an each-way price with the Extra Place Special.

The big fields are all at Cork although the short price players will be looking to Tara Ri 2.111/10 for Willie Mullins on her bumper debut at 17:25. There's no point talking about Mullins' form, as he's never out of it, but rider Jody Townend has ridden four winners from her last six chances. Tara Ri's dam is a sister to Good Thyne Tara, who also won a bumper on her debut for Mullins.

Trainer Mark Fahey is 40% at the moment with 2-5 recently, and his Strong Roots 9.517/2 was backed from 13.012/1 on the Sportsbook last night. She caught the eye of the stewards last time, as she was on the end of a 90-day ban following a run at Limerick. She's in the 15:55 2m4f Handicap Hurdle.

Liz Lalor's stats are also worth taking note of with three wins from seven rides recently, and is riding her own Carrigeen Lotus 9.08/1 in the 16:25 3m Handicap Hurdle. She's a front-runner back over hurdles with winning form at the track, and using the Extra Place Special there is a bit of scope for an each-way bet with her.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:05 Huntingdon - Torrent Des Mottes 9.08/1 has won here three times (23%).

16:05 Chepstow - Lord Bryan 17.016/1 has won here twice (33%).

15:17 Sedgefield - Desaray Girl 6.511/2 has won twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:55 Chepstow - Airton 101.0100/1 has won off 101 and runs off 78.

13:55 Chepstow - Muroor 8.07/1 has won off 95 and runs off 72.

Furthest traveller

The best of the long travellers yesterday was Stamina Chope 8.515/2 who finished second, and journeying to Chepstow is Cornwall's only handler Jackie De Plessis with Kingsmill Gin 13.012/1 in the 15:31 3m7f Handicap Chase. She makes the 128-mile journey and did win well before Christmas at Taunton.

Thais Toir 7.06/1 for Adrian Wintle is on the move to the tune of 140 miles and is the one going the furthest to Huntingdon for the 13:30 Novices' Handicap Chase over 3m. He's dropped a long way in the weights but at least ran one of his better races at the track last time.

At my beloved Sedgefield, runners are thin on the ground sadly with no race having double figure horses, although being thin is something I would struggle with at Fergal O'Brien's yard with all those celebratory cakes. Feel The Pinch 2.47/5 treks 230 miles from Gloucestershire and has a good chance to back up his easy win at Bangor last time, although he had previously been finishing tamely. He lines up in the 14:47 2m1f Novices' Handicap Chase.

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

The stat divider for John Mackie won yesterday, a trainer who had previously only sent two runners to Haydock with one win - and Hurricane Ali was hammered in the betting to go off favourite. Parisencore was also on the "Form Watch" for Wednesday and won in a canter too.

Donald McCain continued his relentless season with another ruthless double yesterday in the north west. Having interviewed "The Dapper Don" a few times for Timeform Radio, and even his great dad Ginger at the Aintree Grand National lunch, McCain has shown tremendous grace and resilience from losing a number of high profile horses a few seasons back and his comeback is one of the great pleasures as McCain is thoroughly decent guy.

You don't need me to tip up Red Vision 1.21/5 in the opening 14:12, while Tim Pat is highly unlikely to run following his win on Wednesday over a staying trip, but the yard have been lethal at Sedgefield this term with 19 winners at nearly 33%. His Malpas team are miles ahead of anyone else.

Playing the McCain double on Away At Dawn at 4.57/2 in the 14:47 2m1f Handicap Chase and Zafar 6.05/1 in the 15:17 2m4f Handicap Hurdle pays 26.025/1. Brother Pat could face one rival, but his price will change if Tim Pat comes out of the 16:47 3m3f Handicap Chase.

No. 4 Zafar (Ger) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Abbie McCain

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 113

Former Star conditional rider James Bowen is shunning Chepstow for the bright lights of Huntingdon, and is at the top of his game at the moment following a double at Ffos Las yesterday. In fact, his form over his last seven rides reads 1143211.

He's on board two outside chances in Pump It Up 15.014/1 in the 14:40 2m Juvenile Hurdle and Kannapolis 5.59/2 in the 15:10 2m Handicap Hurdle.

The latter, as guided by the market is his best chance, and also a memorable horse for trainer Toby Lawes, as he was his first ever winner turning his hand to the great game back in 2020. He's a good ground horse that likes sharp tracks and ran with credit at Kempton's King George meeting in 0-140 company. By dint of that run he was sent off favourite at Catterick last time, but the soft conditions found him out. His jumping was also pretty ragged.

No. 4 Kannapolis (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 124

He can make the running too for the Might Bite owners the Henfold Harriers. Pump It Up won in the mud at Hereford last time, and is another front-runner for trainer Richard Spencer. It's hard to fancy her to follow up, but she is worth trading with a lead potentially from her big price of 15.014/1. She is owned by Phil Cunningham, and like nearly all of his horses with Spencer, are named with a musical theme.

I'm old enough to remember the tune the horse is named after - Technotronic's Pump Up The Jam from the early 1990s. In fact, I remember being left on the dancefloor of Ashtons nightclub in Cricklewood all by myself. Either it was too late, or nobody liked the song.

Race of the day

I'm going down the stamina route once again for the best race of the day, and Chepstow's 15:31 Handicap Chase over 3m7f looks the best punting heat of the afternoon in the UK and I have Favori De Sivola 6.511/2 labelled down as a thorough stayer that's worth backing.

Nick Williams' 7yo landed the Lord Stalbridge Gold Cup at Wincanton on Boxing Day utilising his stamina, and that was his fourth win in just seven career starts over fences at that stage.

He finished fourth in the Somerset National at the same track subsequently, but he was 44L behind and couldn't lie up with a fierce pace and his jumping was under pressure. It was a similar scenario last time out again at Wincanton where he didn't fire.

No. 3 Favori De Sivola (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Nick Williams

Jockey: J. R. Wildman

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119

However, he has good ground form and jumped well as a novice at Taunton. I give him another chance to stay the trip in what looks a wide open race, and I have been impressed with young conditional Jack Wildman who takes over with his 7lb. He's ridden a couple of winners this term, and is attached to the Emma Lavelle stable. He won on a chaser for his first win, and he looked very tidy and presented the horse well at each fence.

Down to a mark of 119, he might be happier at a track with less emphasis on speed.

Tony Calvin's second preview of the week for Doncaster's Saturday card

Tony has penned his second antepost preview ahead of the Doncaster Lincoln meeting, and he looks at the Cammidge Trophy and the Doncaster Mile.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Cork for Thursday

Adam Houghton from the Halifax team has three bets for the Thursday fixture at Cork and has a 9.08/1 each-way selection.



Final Word

Veteran trainer Bill Turner was amongst the winners yesterday with novice chaser Marettimo - although rather frustratingly for me a race too late as I had backed him previously. One thought is how long do you stick with a horse thinking they are either well-handicapped, or the run you had as an eye-catcher will yield a victory?

My own personal one this season has been Miss M, who must be going to down near 80 as a handicap mark. I have run out of excuses and left her alone this week (when she was beaten), but I know she'll pop up one day and I'll be left cursing, but there has to be a cut-off point.

Turner meanwhile was known for riding a zebra around his farm and village in Sherborne over a decade ago and fulfilled a lifelong ambition to see if he was able to train it. Which he did. And on the eve of the Brocklesby, his name will no doubt be mentioned as a six-time winner of the 2yo race, which is a real lottery. I won't be having a bet in it, but at least he has a representative for Saturday with Knowwhatimeanharry.

I'll be back again on Friday for my final day, and good luck for Thursday!

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl