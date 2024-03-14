Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Cheat Sheet: Tipster naps and ambassador insight for Thursday

Let Betfair mark your card for day three at Cheltenham

All the rain at Cheltenham will help Ginny's Destiny who relishes testing conditions. New to us this season he has made phenomenal improvement since his first run over fences in October. We really fancied him last time under top weight when he did what Stage Star did in the same race a year ago. He has won his last three races at this track and I can't wait to run him.

Ginny's Destiny

Le Milos was rated 152 after winning the old Hennessy in 2022 and, if it is still riding deep on Thursday, his record on heavy in in the UK is three from three.I seriously can't believe the handicapper's lenient treatment of him; I wouldn't fall off my chair if he went off as favourite on the Betfair Exchange.

Le Milos

I hope that Envoi Allen is going to run a massive race again in the Ryanair Chase. He obviously won the race last year, he won by almost three lengths, and he has been in really good order at home of late. He runs really well fresh, and Henry has obviously targeted him at the race. And he goes really well at Cheltenham, he has won three times there. There are lots of positives.

Envoi Allen

"I'm sure plenty will look at his two runs this season and be put off, but there were heavy mitigating circumstances on both occasions. Due to a lack of pace, he was obliged to make his own running and that patently didn't suit him. On his latest run at Leopardstown he was particularly resentful of being asked to lead and ran well below himself.

"Lack of pace won't be an issue for Home By The Lee in this race and with Joseph O'Brien having freshened him up for this race and applied first-time blinkers, he rates as a very interesting alternative to those at the front of the market."

Home By The Lee

"He made no mistake when getting off the mark over fences in Gowran last time out. His jumping technique looks pretty solid and this big field scenario should aid Jack Kennedy in switching the horse off. This horse is only 7yo and on just his eighth run a career best seems likely. That might be good enough."

Saint Felicien

"Brighterdaysahead is now unbeaten, 2-2 in bumpers and 3-3 over hurdles. Her form is very solid and right up there with the best Novice Hurdlers of the season, including the boys.

"She has seen conditions in her favour, and this stamina-sapping test will be right up her street. She ticks all the boxes for a strong bet on day three."

Brighterdaysahead

"Whacker Clan beat Tuesday's Ultima runner-up Twig here by 3 lengths here in October and they have presumably been keen to protect his mark (just 6lb higher here) since, giving him a break and running him over hurdles over a sub-2m last time. Not exactly subtle.

In fact, the Kim Muir was namechecked for this race immediately after the October win here and I'd be pretty keen on his chances, for all the ground is a slight worry.

The Whacker Clan

