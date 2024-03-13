Paul Nicholls Day 3 Cheltenham Runners: Ginny's Destiny will love testing conditions

Ginny's Destiny should relish testing conditions

Two decent chances in the Ryanair Chase

No. 4 Ginny's Destiny (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

All the rain at Cheltenham will help Ginny's Destiny who relishes testing conditions. New to us this season he has made phenomenal improvement since his first run over fences in October. We really fancied him last time under top weight when he did what Stage Star did in the same race a year ago. He has won his last three races at this track and I can't wait to run him.

He hasn't achieved what we hoped over fences so he was back over hurdles last time at Chepstow where he qualified for this final. I'm trying blinkers on him first time which should help sharpen him up a bit. He will handle the conditions and has a sporting each-way chance.

No. 11 Stage Star (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He was a star for us last season, winning the Turners at the Festival. He has progressed again, landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup under top weight in November and I blame myself for running him again on New Year's Day on heavy ground when he didn't shine.

I've freshened him up since then, he looks great in his coat and Cheltenham suits his style of running. Stage Star has a brilliant record first time out and this will seem almost like his first start after a nice break. I'm hoping the ground will have dried up a fair bit for him by Thursday.

No. 9 Hitman (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Good to soft ground would be ideal for both of mine in the Ryanair as neither of them want extreme conditions. Hitman had his issues last season but still finished a close third in this race 12 months ago. He had a wind op in the summer and I was thrilled with his latest run over three miles at Newbury where he cruised into contention before tiring late on. He is spot on now, in a really good place at the moment which wasn't the case a year ago.

No. 3 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

You can put a line through his last run at Kempton where he didn't like racing right handed. He will be much happier back at Cheltenham where he regularly runs very well in these valuable handicaps over this trip. He isn't getting any relief from the handicapper so it makes sense to use the 5lbs claim of Freddie Gingell who is riding so well.

