Paul Nicholls Day 3 Cheltenham Runners: Ginny's Destiny will love testing conditions
Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has some good chances among his five runners on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, none more so than with Ginny Destiny in the Turners Novices' Chase...
Ginny's Destiny should relish testing conditions
Two decent chances in the Ryanair Chase
13:30 - Ginny's Destiny
All the rain at Cheltenham will help Ginny's Destiny who relishes testing conditions. New to us this season he has made phenomenal improvement since his first run over fences in October. We really fancied him last time under top weight when he did what Stage Star did in the same race a year ago. He has won his last three races at this track and I can't wait to run him.
14:10 - Monmiral
He hasn't achieved what we hoped over fences so he was back over hurdles last time at Chepstow where he qualified for this final. I'm trying blinkers on him first time which should help sharpen him up a bit. He will handle the conditions and has a sporting each-way chance.
14:50 - Stage Star
He was a star for us last season, winning the Turners at the Festival. He has progressed again, landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup under top weight in November and I blame myself for running him again on New Year's Day on heavy ground when he didn't shine.
I've freshened him up since then, he looks great in his coat and Cheltenham suits his style of running. Stage Star has a brilliant record first time out and this will seem almost like his first start after a nice break. I'm hoping the ground will have dried up a fair bit for him by Thursday.
14:50 - Hitman
Good to soft ground would be ideal for both of mine in the Ryanair as neither of them want extreme conditions. Hitman had his issues last season but still finished a close third in this race 12 months ago. He had a wind op in the summer and I was thrilled with his latest run over three miles at Newbury where he cruised into contention before tiring late on. He is spot on now, in a really good place at the moment which wasn't the case a year ago.
16:10 - Il Ridoto
You can put a line through his last run at Kempton where he didn't like racing right handed. He will be much happier back at Cheltenham where he regularly runs very well in these valuable handicaps over this trip. He isn't getting any relief from the handicapper so it makes sense to use the 5lbs claim of Freddie Gingell who is riding so well.
